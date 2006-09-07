Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
A/C No: 42121Name: ......2006.09.15 08:05 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1513311840802002006.09.07 08:38buy0.20usdchf1.23401.24091.24402006.09.07 14:171.24400.000.00100.00
2513646940802002006.09.07 10:43buy0.20usdchf1.23481.24151.24482006.09.07 15:441.24480.000.00100.00
3517342340802002006.09.08 08:43buy0.20usdchf1.24431.24761.25412006.09.08 19:231.24760.000.0033.00
4517697240802002006.09.08 10:34buy0.20usdchf1.24451.24741.25452006.09.08 19:271.24740.000.0029.00
5521503840802002006.09.11 17:10buy0.20usdchf1.24591.25111.25592006.09.13 16:261.25110.000.0052.00
6523606640802002006.09.12 13:59buy0.20usdchf1.24321.24661.25322006.09.13 03:141.25320.000.00100.00
7523674340802002006.09.12 14:44buy0.20usdchf1.24281.24651.25282006.09.13 03:131.25280.000.00100.00
8526301940802002006.09.13 11:38sell0.20usdchf1.25131.24701.24132006.09.14 15:061.24700.000.0043.00
9526529840802002006.09.13 13:26buy0.20usdchf1.25271.25651.26272006.09.15 15:301.25650.000.0038.00
10526920340802002006.09.13 16:30sell0.20usdchf1.25171.24721.24172006.09.14 15:061.24720.000.0045.00
11530547840802002006.09.14 17:52sell0.20usdchf1.24811.25811.23812006.09.15 13:071.25810.000.00-100.00
12531886940802002006.09.15 10:07buy0.20usdchf1.25381.25641.26382006.09.15 15:301.25640.000.0026.00
0.000.00566.00
 
Summary P/L:566.00
 
Winning trades:(11) 666.00
Losing trades:(1) -100.00
Max summary P/L:640.00
Largest winning trade:100.00
Largest losing trade:-100.00
Max consecutive winners:10 (640.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-100.00)
Max consecutive profit:640.00 (10)
Max consecutive loss:-100.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:100.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:6.66
Avg. profit factor:0.61
Risk factor:5.66
 
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