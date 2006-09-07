Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|A/C No: 42121
|Name: ......
|2006.09.15 08:05 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|5133118
|4080200
|2006.09.07 08:38
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2340
|1.2409
|1.2440
|2006.09.07 14:17
|1.2440
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|2
|5136469
|4080200
|2006.09.07 10:43
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2348
|1.2415
|1.2448
|2006.09.07 15:44
|1.2448
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|3
|5173423
|4080200
|2006.09.08 08:43
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2443
|1.2476
|1.2541
|2006.09.08 19:23
|1.2476
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|4
|5176972
|4080200
|2006.09.08 10:34
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2445
|1.2474
|1.2545
|2006.09.08 19:27
|1.2474
|0.00
|0.00
|29.00
|5
|5215038
|4080200
|2006.09.11 17:10
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2459
|1.2511
|1.2559
|2006.09.13 16:26
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|52.00
|6
|5236066
|4080200
|2006.09.12 13:59
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2432
|1.2466
|1.2532
|2006.09.13 03:14
|1.2532
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|7
|5236743
|4080200
|2006.09.12 14:44
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2428
|1.2465
|1.2528
|2006.09.13 03:13
|1.2528
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|8
|5263019
|4080200
|2006.09.13 11:38
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2513
|1.2470
|1.2413
|2006.09.14 15:06
|1.2470
|0.00
|0.00
|43.00
|9
|5265298
|4080200
|2006.09.13 13:26
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2527
|1.2565
|1.2627
|2006.09.15 15:30
|1.2565
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|10
|5269203
|4080200
|2006.09.13 16:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2517
|1.2472
|1.2417
|2006.09.14 15:06
|1.2472
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|11
|5305478
|4080200
|2006.09.14 17:52
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2481
|1.2581
|1.2381
|2006.09.15 13:07
|1.2581
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|12
|5318869
|4080200
|2006.09.15 10:07
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2538
|1.2564
|1.2638
|2006.09.15 15:30
|1.2564
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|0.00
|0.00
|566.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|566.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(11) 666.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -100.00
|Max summary P/L:
|640.00
|Largest winning trade:
|100.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-100.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|10 (640.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-100.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|640.00 (10)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-100.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|100.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|6.66
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.61
|Risk factor:
|5.66
|
* * *