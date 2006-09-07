Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
A/C No: 42121Name: ......2006.09.15 08:38 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1513311840802002006.09.07 08:38buy0.20usdchf1.23401.24091.24402006.09.07 14:171.24400.000.00160.76
2513646940802002006.09.07 10:43buy0.20usdchf1.23481.24151.24482006.09.07 15:441.24480.000.00160.67
3517342340802002006.09.08 08:43buy0.20usdchf1.24431.24761.25412006.09.08 19:231.24760.000.0052.90
4517697240802002006.09.08 10:34buy0.20usdchf1.24451.24741.25452006.09.08 19:271.24740.000.0046.50
5521503840802002006.09.11 17:10buy0.20usdchf1.24591.25111.25592006.09.13 16:261.25110.003.7183.13
6523606640802002006.09.12 13:59buy0.20usdchf1.24321.24661.25322006.09.13 03:141.25320.001.85159.59
7523674340802002006.09.12 14:44buy0.20usdchf1.24281.24651.25282006.09.13 03:131.25280.001.85159.64
8526301940802002006.09.13 11:38sell0.20usdchf1.25131.24701.24132006.09.14 15:061.24700.00-6.4268.97
9526529840802002006.09.13 13:26buy0.20usdchf1.25271.25651.26272006.09.15 15:301.25650.007.4160.51
10526920340802002006.09.13 16:30sell0.20usdchf1.25171.24721.24172006.09.14 15:061.24720.00-6.4272.16
11530547840802002006.09.14 17:52sell0.20usdchf1.24811.25811.23812006.09.15 13:071.25810.00-2.14-158.97
12531886940802002006.09.15 10:07buy0.20usdchf1.25381.25641.26382006.09.15 15:301.25640.000.0041.40
0.00-0.16907.26
 
Summary P/L:907.10
 
Winning trades:(11) 1068.21
Losing trades:(1) -161.11
Max summary P/L:1026.81
Largest winning trade:161.49
Largest losing trade:-161.11
Max consecutive winners:10 (1026.81)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-161.11)
Max consecutive profit:1026.81 (10)
Max consecutive loss:-161.11 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:161.11 (15.69%)
Profit factor:6.63
Avg. profit factor:0.60
Risk factor:5.63
 
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