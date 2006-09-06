Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|A/C No: 42121
|Name: ......./
|2006.09.15 08:05 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|5115497
|101050
|2006.09.06 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2378
|1.2479
|1.2179
|2006.09.07 00:00
|1.2356
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|2
|5128537
|101050
|2006.09.07 00:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2354
|1.2254
|1.2554
|2006.09.07 13:00
|1.2359
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|3
|5128538
|101050
|2006.09.07 00:01
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2364
|1.2264
|1.2564
|2006.09.07 02:01
|1.2344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4
|5144211
|101050
|2006.09.07 13:01
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2359
|1.2459
|1.2159
|2006.09.07 15:45
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|5
|5144216
|101050
|2006.09.07 13:01
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2349
|1.2449
|1.2149
|2006.09.07 15:01
|1.2427
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6
|5154893
|101050
|2006.09.07 15:45
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2453
|1.2554
|1.2254
|2006.09.14 15:00
|1.2451
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|7
|5296322
|101050
|2006.09.14 15:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2450
|1.2350
|1.2650
|2006.09.15 15:30
|1.2559
|0.00
|0.00
|109.00
|8
|5296334
|101050
|2006.09.14 15:04
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2457
|1.2357
|1.2657
|2006.09.15 15:30
|1.2574
|0.00
|0.00
|117.00
|9
|5296365
|101050
|2006.09.14 15:04
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2458
|1.2358
|1.2658
|2006.09.15 15:30
|1.2572
|0.00
|0.00
|114.00
|10
|5296373
|101050
|2006.09.14 15:04
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2459
|1.2359
|1.2659
|2006.09.15 15:31
|1.2575
|0.00
|0.00
|116.00
|11
|5296387
|101050
|2006.09.14 15:04
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2460
|1.2360
|1.2660
|2006.09.15 15:32
|1.2576
|0.00
|0.00
|116.00
|0.00
|0.00
|501.00
|
|Summary P/L:
|501.00
|
|Winning trades:
|(8) 601.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -100.00
|Max summary P/L:
|501.00
|Largest winning trade:
|117.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-100.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|6 (574.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-100.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|574.00 (6)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-100.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|100.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|6.01
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.75
|Risk factor:
|5.01
|
* * *