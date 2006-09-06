Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
A/C No: 42121Name: ......./2006.09.15 08:05 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
151154971010502006.09.06 16:00sell0.20usdchf1.23781.24791.21792006.09.07 00:001.23560.000.0022.00
251285371010502006.09.07 00:01buy0.20usdchf1.23541.22541.25542006.09.07 13:001.23590.000.005.00
351285381010502006.09.07 00:01buy stop0.20usdchf1.23641.22641.25642006.09.07 02:011.23440.000.000.00
451442111010502006.09.07 13:01sell0.20usdchf1.23591.24591.21592006.09.07 15:451.24590.000.00-100.00
551442161010502006.09.07 13:01sell stop0.20usdchf1.23491.24491.21492006.09.07 15:011.24270.000.000.00
651548931010502006.09.07 15:45sell0.20usdchf1.24531.25541.22542006.09.14 15:001.24510.000.002.00
752963221010502006.09.14 15:01buy0.20usdchf1.24501.23501.26502006.09.15 15:301.25590.000.00109.00
852963341010502006.09.14 15:04buy0.20usdchf1.24571.23571.26572006.09.15 15:301.25740.000.00117.00
952963651010502006.09.14 15:04buy0.20usdchf1.24581.23581.26582006.09.15 15:301.25720.000.00114.00
1052963731010502006.09.14 15:04buy0.20usdchf1.24591.23591.26592006.09.15 15:311.25750.000.00116.00
1152963871010502006.09.14 15:04buy0.20usdchf1.24601.23601.26602006.09.15 15:321.25760.000.00116.00
0.000.00501.00
 
Summary P/L:501.00
 
Winning trades:(8) 601.00
Losing trades:(1) -100.00
Max summary P/L:501.00
Largest winning trade:117.00
Largest losing trade:-100.00
Max consecutive winners:6 (574.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-100.00)
Max consecutive profit:574.00 (6)
Max consecutive loss:-100.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:100.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:6.01
Avg. profit factor:0.75
Risk factor:5.01
 
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