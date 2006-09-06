Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
A/C No: 42121Name: ......2006.09.15 08:38 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
151154971010502006.09.06 16:00sell0.20usdchf1.23781.24791.21792006.09.07 00:001.23560.00-6.5035.61
251285371010502006.09.07 00:01buy0.20usdchf1.23541.22541.25542006.09.07 13:001.23590.000.008.09
351285381010502006.09.07 00:01buy stop0.20usdchf1.23641.22641.25642006.09.07 02:011.23440.000.000.00
451442111010502006.09.07 13:01sell0.20usdchf1.23591.24591.21592006.09.07 15:451.24590.000.00-160.53
551442161010502006.09.07 13:01sell stop0.20usdchf1.23491.24491.21492006.09.07 15:011.24270.000.000.00
651548931010502006.09.07 15:45sell0.20usdchf1.24531.25541.22542006.09.14 15:001.24510.00-12.863.21
752963221010502006.09.14 15:01buy0.20usdchf1.24501.23501.26502006.09.15 15:301.25590.001.85173.58
852963341010502006.09.14 15:04buy0.20usdchf1.24571.23571.26572006.09.15 15:301.25740.001.85186.10
952963651010502006.09.14 15:04buy0.20usdchf1.24581.23581.26582006.09.15 15:301.25720.001.85181.36
1052963731010502006.09.14 15:04buy0.20usdchf1.24591.23591.26592006.09.15 15:311.25750.001.85184.49
1152963871010502006.09.14 15:04buy0.20usdchf1.24601.23601.26602006.09.15 15:321.25760.001.85184.48
0.00-10.11796.39
 
Summary P/L:786.28
 
Winning trades:(7) 956.46
Losing trades:(2) -170.18
Max summary P/L:786.28
Largest winning trade:187.95
Largest losing trade:-160.53
Max consecutive winners:5 (919.26)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-170.18)
Max consecutive profit:919.26 (5)
Max consecutive loss:-170.18 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:170.18 (457.47%)
Profit factor:5.62
Avg. profit factor:1.61
Risk factor:4.62
 
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