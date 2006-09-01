FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 40847Name: 888_fibo_8888882006.10.06 03:23 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1184832610122006.09.01 15:00sell0.10gbpusd1.89711.90251.88912006.09.01 16:441.90250.000.00-54.00
2199173610122006.09.26 10:30sell0.10gbpusd1.89671.87321.85872006.10.01 22:001.87320.000.00235.00
3201946310122006.10.01 22:30buy0.10gbpusd1.87651.86621.88452006.10.02 16:211.88450.000.0080.00
0.000.00261.00
 
Summary P/L:261.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 315.00
Losing trades:(1) -54.00
Max summary P/L:261.00
Largest winning trade:235.00
Largest losing trade:-54.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (315.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-54.00)
Max consecutive profit:315.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-54.00 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:54.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:5.83
Avg. profit factor:2.92
Risk factor:4.83
 
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