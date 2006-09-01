|A/C No: 40847
|Name: 888_fibo_888888
|2006.10.06 03:23 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|1848326
|1012
|2006.09.01 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8971
|1.9025
|1.8891
|2006.09.01 16:44
|1.9025
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|2
|1991736
|1012
|2006.09.26 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8967
|1.8732
|1.8587
|2006.10.01 22:00
|1.8732
|0.00
|0.00
|235.00
|3
|2019463
|1012
|2006.10.01 22:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8765
|1.8662
|1.8845
|2006.10.02 16:21
|1.8845
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|0.00
|0.00
|261.00
|Summary P/L:
|261.00
|Winning trades:
|(2) 315.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -54.00
|Max summary P/L:
|261.00
|Largest winning trade:
|235.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-54.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (315.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-54.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|315.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-54.00 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|54.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|5.83
|Avg. profit factor:
|2.92
|Risk factor:
|4.83