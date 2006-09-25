FIBO Group, Ltd.
A/C No: 40847Name: 888_fibo_8888882006.10.06 03:23 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1198307210122006.09.25 17:00buy0.10usdchf1.23841.24291.25052006.09.29 09:161.25050.000.00121.00
2202349210122006.10.02 12:30sell0.10usdchf1.24721.24620.00002006.10.03 14:351.24620.000.0010.00
0.000.00131.00
 
Summary P/L:131.00
 
Winning trades:(2) 131.00
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:131.00
Largest winning trade:121.00
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:2 (131.00)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:131.00 (2)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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