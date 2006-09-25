|A/C No: 40847
|Name: 888_fibo_888888
|2006.10.06 03:23 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|1983072
|1012
|2006.09.25 17:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2384
|1.2429
|1.2505
|2006.09.29 09:16
|1.2505
|0.00
|0.00
|121.00
|2
|2023492
|1012
|2006.10.02 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2472
|1.2462
|0.0000
|2006.10.03 14:35
|1.2462
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|131.00
|Summary P/L:
|131.00
|Winning trades:
|(2) 131.00
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|131.00
|Largest winning trade:
|121.00
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (131.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|131.00 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*