Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1242029   Currency: USD 2006 September 29, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
126547162006.09.28 07:48balanceDeposit25 000.00
126604392006.09.28 09:11buy5.00eurusd1.27091.26441.27202006.09.28 09:151.27110.000.000.00100.00
126617132006.09.28 09:25buy5.00eurusd1.27091.26441.27202006.09.28 09:261.27100.000.000.0050.00
126706432006.09.28 12:20buy5.00eurusd1.27081.26431.27192006.09.28 12:241.27090.000.000.0050.00
126716942006.09.28 12:28buy5.00eurusd1.27081.26431.27192006.09.28 12:301.27110.000.000.00150.00
126733762006.09.28 12:34buy5.00eurusd1.27001.26351.27112006.09.28 12:441.27010.000.000.0050.00
126757362006.09.28 12:45buy5.00eurusd1.27001.26351.27112006.09.28 12:501.27010.000.000.0050.00
126762682006.09.28 12:51buy5.00eurusd1.27001.26351.27112006.09.28 12:581.27010.000.000.0050.00
126830322006.09.28 14:23buy5.00eurusd1.26891.26241.27002006.09.28 14:591.26900.000.000.0050.00
127034922006.09.28 18:47sell5.00eurusd1.27121.27771.27012006.09.28 19:021.27110.000.000.0050.00
127531362006.09.29 07:23buy5.00eurusd1.26731.26081.26842006.09.29 07:391.26740.000.000.0050.00
127583712006.09.29 08:06buy5.00eurusd1.26621.25971.26732006.09.29 08:091.26630.000.000.0050.00
127588992006.09.29 08:11buy5.00eurusd1.26621.25971.26732006.09.29 08:141.26630.000.000.0050.00
127755132006.09.29 12:19buy5.00eurusd1.26601.25951.26702006.09.29 12:221.26610.000.000.0050.00
127786242006.09.29 12:37buy5.00eurusd1.26571.25921.26672006.09.29 13:221.26580.000.000.0050.00
127874112006.09.29 13:53sell5.00eurusd1.26721.27371.26622006.09.29 13:531.26710.000.000.0050.00
127890262006.09.29 14:02buy5.00eurusd1.26511.25861.26612006.09.29 14:021.26520.000.000.0050.00
127955362006.09.29 15:02sell5.00eurusd1.26791.27441.26692006.09.29 15:031.26780.000.000.0050.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 000.00
Closed P/L: 1 000.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
127972522006.09.29 15:21sell5.00eurusd1.26791.27441.2669 1.26840.000.000.00-250.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -250.00
 Floating P/L: -250.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 000.00 Floating P/L: -250.00 Margin: 5 000.00
Balance: 26 000.00 Equity: 25 750.00 Free Margin: 20 750.00