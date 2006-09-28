Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1242029
|
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 29, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12654716
|2006.09.28 07:48
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|12660439
|2006.09.28 09:11
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2709
|1.2644
|1.2720
|2006.09.28 09:15
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|12661713
|2006.09.28 09:25
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2709
|1.2644
|1.2720
|2006.09.28 09:26
|1.2710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12670643
|2006.09.28 12:20
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2708
|1.2643
|1.2719
|2006.09.28 12:24
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12671694
|2006.09.28 12:28
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2708
|1.2643
|1.2719
|2006.09.28 12:30
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|12673376
|2006.09.28 12:34
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2700
|1.2635
|1.2711
|2006.09.28 12:44
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12675736
|2006.09.28 12:45
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2700
|1.2635
|1.2711
|2006.09.28 12:50
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12676268
|2006.09.28 12:51
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2700
|1.2635
|1.2711
|2006.09.28 12:58
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12683032
|2006.09.28 14:23
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2689
|1.2624
|1.2700
|2006.09.28 14:59
|1.2690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12703492
|2006.09.28 18:47
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2712
|1.2777
|1.2701
|2006.09.28 19:02
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12753136
|2006.09.29 07:23
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2673
|1.2608
|1.2684
|2006.09.29 07:39
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12758371
|2006.09.29 08:06
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2662
|1.2597
|1.2673
|2006.09.29 08:09
|1.2663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12758899
|2006.09.29 08:11
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2662
|1.2597
|1.2673
|2006.09.29 08:14
|1.2663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12775513
|2006.09.29 12:19
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2660
|1.2595
|1.2670
|2006.09.29 12:22
|1.2661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12778624
|2006.09.29 12:37
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2657
|1.2592
|1.2667
|2006.09.29 13:22
|1.2658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12787411
|2006.09.29 13:53
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2672
|1.2737
|1.2662
|2006.09.29 13:53
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12789026
|2006.09.29 14:02
|buy
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2651
|1.2586
|1.2661
|2006.09.29 14:02
|1.2652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|12795536
|2006.09.29 15:02
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2679
|1.2744
|1.2669
|2006.09.29 15:03
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 000.00
|Closed P/L:
|1 000.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12797252
|2006.09.29 15:21
|sell
|5.00
|eurusd
|1.2679
|1.2744
|1.2669
|
|1.2684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-250.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-250.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 000.00
|Floating P/L:
|-250.00
|Margin:
|5 000.00
|Balance:
|26 000.00
|Equity:
|25 750.00
|Free Margin:
|20 750.00