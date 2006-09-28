Interbank FX, LLC
|Account: 1242045
|
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 29, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12655323
|2006.09.28 08:00
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|12660487
|2006.09.28 09:11
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2709
|1.0699
|1.2719
|2006.09.28 09:15
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|12670642
|2006.09.28 12:20
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2708
|1.0698
|1.2718
|2006.09.28 12:24
|1.2709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12673377
|2006.09.28 12:34
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2700
|1.0690
|1.2710
|2006.09.28 12:44
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12683087
|2006.09.28 14:23
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2689
|1.0679
|1.2699
|2006.09.28 14:59
|1.2690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12703495
|2006.09.28 18:47
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2712
|1.4722
|1.2702
|2006.09.28 19:02
|1.2711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|12753105
|2006.09.29 07:23
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.2673
|1.0663
|1.2683
|2006.09.29 07:39
|1.2674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|12758372
|2006.09.29 08:06
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.2662
|1.0652
|1.2672
|2006.09.29 08:09
|1.2663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|12775516
|2006.09.29 12:19
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.2660
|1.0650
|1.2670
|2006.09.29 12:22
|1.2661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|12778625
|2006.09.29 12:37
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.2657
|1.0647
|1.2667
|2006.09.29 13:22
|1.2658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|12787413
|2006.09.29 13:53
|sell
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.2672
|1.4682
|1.2662
|2006.09.29 13:53
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|12789031
|2006.09.29 14:02
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.2651
|1.0641
|1.2661
|2006.09.29 14:02
|1.2652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|12795538
|2006.09.29 15:02
|sell
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.2679
|1.4689
|1.2669
|2006.09.29 15:03
|1.2678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|12803369
|2006.09.29 15:50
|buy
|2.50
|eurusd
|1.2692
|1.0682
|1.2702
|2006.09.29 15:51
|1.2693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|260.00
|Closed P/L:
|260.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|260.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|25 260.00
|Equity:
|25 260.00
|Free Margin:
|25 260.00