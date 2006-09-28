Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1242045   Currency: USD 2006 September 29, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
126553232006.09.28 08:00balanceDeposit25 000.00
126604872006.09.28 09:11buy1.00eurusd1.27091.06991.27192006.09.28 09:151.27110.000.000.0020.00
126706422006.09.28 12:20buy1.00eurusd1.27081.06981.27182006.09.28 12:241.27090.000.000.0010.00
126733772006.09.28 12:34buy1.00eurusd1.27001.06901.27102006.09.28 12:441.27010.000.000.0010.00
126830872006.09.28 14:23buy1.00eurusd1.26891.06791.26992006.09.28 14:591.26900.000.000.0010.00
127034952006.09.28 18:47sell1.00eurusd1.27121.47221.27022006.09.28 19:021.27110.000.000.0010.00
127531052006.09.29 07:23buy2.50eurusd1.26731.06631.26832006.09.29 07:391.26740.000.000.0025.00
127583722006.09.29 08:06buy2.50eurusd1.26621.06521.26722006.09.29 08:091.26630.000.000.0025.00
127755162006.09.29 12:19buy2.50eurusd1.26601.06501.26702006.09.29 12:221.26610.000.000.0025.00
127786252006.09.29 12:37buy2.50eurusd1.26571.06471.26672006.09.29 13:221.26580.000.000.0025.00
127874132006.09.29 13:53sell2.50eurusd1.26721.46821.26622006.09.29 13:531.26710.000.000.0025.00
127890312006.09.29 14:02buy2.50eurusd1.26511.06411.26612006.09.29 14:021.26520.000.000.0025.00
127955382006.09.29 15:02sell2.50eurusd1.26791.46891.26692006.09.29 15:031.26780.000.000.0025.00
128033692006.09.29 15:50buy2.50eurusd1.26921.06821.27022006.09.29 15:511.26930.000.000.0025.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 260.00
Closed P/L: 260.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 260.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 25 260.00 Equity: 25 260.00 Free Margin: 25 260.00