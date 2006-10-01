|Account: 9000486
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 6, 08:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|621967
|2006.10.01 21:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2688
|1.2597
|1.2713
|2006.10.02 10:05
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|622661
|2006.10.02 01:07
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2672
|1.2596
|1.2697
|2006.10.02 10:05
|1.2697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|625463
|2006.10.02 10:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2697
|1.2606
|1.2722
|2006.10.02 13:19
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|626553
|2006.10.02 12:13
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2682
|1.2606
|1.2707
|2006.10.02 13:19
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|627157
|2006.10.02 13:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2709
|1.2618
|1.2734
|2006.10.02 13:46
|1.2734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|627630
|2006.10.02 13:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2737
|1.2646
|1.2762
|2006.10.03 06:13
|1.2762
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|25.00
|631304
|2006.10.03 06:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2764
|1.2673
|1.2789
|2006.10.04 06:56
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-34.00
|631633
|2006.10.03 07:01
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2749
|1.2673
|1.2774
|2006.10.04 06:56
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.73
|-36.00
|634519
|2006.10.03 12:21
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2732
|1.2671
|1.2757
|2006.10.04 06:56
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.46
|-8.00
|638872
|2006.10.04 01:52
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2717
|1.2671
|1.2742
|2006.10.04 06:56
|1.2731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|112.00
|640996
|2006.10.04 06:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2733
|1.2642
|1.2758
|2006.10.04 09:45
|1.2697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|641685
|2006.10.04 07:56
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2714
|1.2638
|1.2739
|2006.10.04 09:45
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|642493
|2006.10.04 08:43
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2699
|1.2638
|1.2724
|2006.10.04 09:45
|1.2697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|643400
|2006.10.04 09:18
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2684
|1.2638
|1.2709
|2006.10.04 09:45
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|643887
|2006.10.04 09:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2696
|1.2787
|1.2671
|2006.10.04 10:50
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|644794
|2006.10.04 10:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2669
|1.2760
|1.2644
|2006.10.05 00:29
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-39.00
|645776
|2006.10.04 12:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2686
|1.2762
|1.2661
|2006.10.05 00:29
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-42.00
|650171
|2006.10.04 18:37
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2703
|1.2764
|1.2678
|2006.10.05 00:28
|1.2706
|0.00
|0.00
|8.64
|-12.00
|651065
|2006.10.04 23:55
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2718
|1.2764
|1.2693
|2006.10.05 00:28
|1.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|651247
|2006.10.05 00:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2705
|1.2796
|1.2680
|2006.10.05 12:41
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|653022
|2006.10.05 12:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2720
|1.2796
|1.2695
|2006.10.05 12:41
|1.2695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|653545
|2006.10.05 12:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2694
|1.2785
|1.2669
|2006.10.06 08:04
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|9.00
|621961
|2006.10.01 21:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2502
|1.2593
|1.2477
|2006.10.02 06:10
|1.2493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|623048
|2006.10.02 03:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2517
|1.2593
|1.2492
|2006.10.02 06:10
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.03
|623789
|2006.10.02 06:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2491
|1.2582
|1.2466
|2006.10.02 07:21
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.99
|623826
|2006.10.02 06:26
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2507
|1.2583
|1.2482
|2006.10.02 07:21
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.39
|623959
|2006.10.02 07:04
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2522
|1.2583
|1.2497
|2006.10.02 07:21
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.17
|624105
|2006.10.02 07:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2509
|1.2600
|1.2484
|2006.10.02 10:06
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.03
|625509
|2006.10.02 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2482
|1.2573
|1.2457
|2006.10.02 13:22
|1.2457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.07
|627229
|2006.10.02 13:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2453
|1.2544
|1.2428
|2006.10.02 13:50
|1.2428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.12
|627703
|2006.10.02 13:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2425
|1.2516
|1.2400
|2006.10.03 13:07
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|-16.07
|631638
|2006.10.03 07:01
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2440
|1.2516
|1.2415
|2006.10.03 13:07
|1.2447
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.25
|634675
|2006.10.03 12:30
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2456
|1.2517
|1.2431
|2006.10.03 13:06
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.36
|635045
|2006.10.03 13:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2447
|1.2356
|1.2472
|2006.10.04 02:50
|1.2472
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|20.04
|639227
|2006.10.04 02:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2475
|1.2384
|1.2500
|2006.10.04 08:42
|1.2486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.81
|640533
|2006.10.04 06:07
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2460
|1.2384
|1.2485
|2006.10.04 08:42
|1.2485
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.05
|642452
|2006.10.04 08:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2491
|1.2400
|1.2516
|2006.10.04 09:18
|1.2516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.97
|643390
|2006.10.04 09:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2517
|1.2426
|1.2542
|2006.10.04 11:05
|1.2542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.93
|644925
|2006.10.04 11:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2546
|1.2455
|1.2571
|2006.10.04 14:07
|1.2517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.17
|645745
|2006.10.04 12:14
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2529
|1.2453
|1.2554
|2006.10.04 14:06
|1.2518
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.57
|647071
|2006.10.04 14:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2504
|1.2443
|1.2529
|2006.10.04 14:05
|1.2520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.12
|647365
|2006.10.04 14:07
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2516
|1.2607
|1.2491
|2006.10.04 18:45
|1.2491
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.01
|650299
|2006.10.04 18:46
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2488
|1.2579
|1.2463
|2006.10.05 12:45
|1.2525
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.41
|-29.54
|652428
|2006.10.05 08:24
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2505
|1.2581
|1.2480
|2006.10.05 12:45
|1.2523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.75
|653308
|2006.10.05 12:31
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2520
|1.2581
|1.2495
|2006.10.05 12:45
|1.2521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.19
|653561
|2006.10.05 12:42
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2538
|1.2584
|1.2513
|2006.10.05 12:45
|1.2523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.82
|653627
|2006.10.05 12:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2527
|1.2436
|1.2552
|2006.10.06 08:03
|1.2533
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|4.79
|0.00
|0.00
|6.32
|630.60
|Closed P/L:
|636.92
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|636.92
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|27 922.22
|Equity:
|27 922.22
|Free Margin:
|27 922.22
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 035.33
|Gross Loss:
|398.41
|Total Net Profit:
|636.92
|Profit Factor:
|2.60
|Expected Payoff:
|13.55
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|84.06 (0.30%)
|Total Trades:
|47
|Short Positions (won %):
|24 (58.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (65.22%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|29 (61.70%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (38.30%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|112.00
|loss trade:
|-37.73
|Average
|profit trade:
|35.70
|loss trade:
|-22.13
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (263.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-84.06)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|263.71 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-84.06 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3