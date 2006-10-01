Forex Liquidity LLC

Account: 9000486 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 6, 08:05
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6219672006.10.01 21:02buy0.10eurusd1.26881.25971.27132006.10.02 10:051.26960.000.000.008.00
6226612006.10.02 01:07buy0.20eurusd1.26721.25961.26972006.10.02 10:051.26970.000.000.0050.00
6254632006.10.02 10:05buy0.10eurusd1.26971.26061.27222006.10.02 13:191.27080.000.000.0011.00
6265532006.10.02 12:13buy0.20eurusd1.26821.26061.27072006.10.02 13:191.27070.000.000.0050.00
6271572006.10.02 13:19buy0.10eurusd1.27091.26181.27342006.10.02 13:461.27340.000.000.0025.00
6276302006.10.02 13:46buy0.10eurusd1.27371.26461.27622006.10.03 06:131.27620.000.00-0.8725.00
6313042006.10.03 06:13buy0.10eurusd1.27641.26731.27892006.10.04 06:561.27300.000.00-0.87-34.00
6316332006.10.03 07:01buy0.20eurusd1.27491.26731.27742006.10.04 06:561.27310.000.00-1.73-36.00
6345192006.10.03 12:21buy0.40eurusd1.27321.26711.27572006.10.04 06:561.27300.000.00-3.46-8.00
6388722006.10.04 01:52buy0.80eurusd1.27171.26711.27422006.10.04 06:561.27310.000.000.00112.00
6409962006.10.04 06:56buy0.10eurusd1.27331.26421.27582006.10.04 09:451.26970.000.000.00-36.00
6416852006.10.04 07:56buy0.20eurusd1.27141.26381.27392006.10.04 09:451.26960.000.000.00-36.00
6424932006.10.04 08:43buy0.40eurusd1.26991.26381.27242006.10.04 09:451.26970.000.000.00-8.00
6434002006.10.04 09:18buy0.80eurusd1.26841.26381.27092006.10.04 09:451.26960.000.000.0096.00
6438872006.10.04 09:45sell0.10eurusd1.26961.27871.26712006.10.04 10:501.26710.000.000.0025.00
6447942006.10.04 10:50sell0.10eurusd1.26691.27601.26442006.10.05 00:291.27080.000.002.16-39.00
6457762006.10.04 12:15sell0.20eurusd1.26861.27621.26612006.10.05 00:291.27070.000.004.32-42.00
6501712006.10.04 18:37sell0.40eurusd1.27031.27641.26782006.10.05 00:281.27060.000.008.64-12.00
6510652006.10.04 23:55sell0.80eurusd1.27181.27641.26932006.10.05 00:281.27050.000.000.00104.00
6512472006.10.05 00:29sell0.10eurusd1.27051.27961.26802006.10.05 12:411.26950.000.000.0010.00
6530222006.10.05 12:05sell0.20eurusd1.27201.27961.26952006.10.05 12:411.26950.000.000.0050.00
6535452006.10.05 12:41sell0.10eurusd1.26941.27851.26692006.10.06 08:041.26850.000.000.729.00
6219612006.10.01 21:01sell0.10usdchf1.25021.25931.24772006.10.02 06:101.24930.000.000.007.20
6230482006.10.02 03:10sell0.20usdchf1.25171.25931.24922006.10.02 06:101.24920.000.000.0040.03
6237892006.10.02 06:10sell0.10usdchf1.24911.25821.24662006.10.02 07:211.25110.000.000.00-15.99
6238262006.10.02 06:26sell0.20usdchf1.25071.25831.24822006.10.02 07:211.25110.000.000.00-6.39
6239592006.10.02 07:04sell0.40usdchf1.25221.25831.24972006.10.02 07:211.25110.000.000.0035.17
6241052006.10.02 07:21sell0.10usdchf1.25091.26001.24842006.10.02 10:061.24840.000.000.0020.03
6255092006.10.02 10:06sell0.10usdchf1.24821.25731.24572006.10.02 13:221.24570.000.000.0020.07
6272292006.10.02 13:22sell0.10usdchf1.24531.25441.24282006.10.02 13:501.24280.000.000.0020.12
6277032006.10.02 13:50sell0.10usdchf1.24251.25161.24002006.10.03 13:071.24450.000.00-1.14-16.07
6316382006.10.03 07:01sell0.20usdchf1.24401.25161.24152006.10.03 13:071.24470.000.000.00-11.25
6346752006.10.03 12:30sell0.40usdchf1.24561.25171.24312006.10.03 13:061.24450.000.000.0035.36
6350452006.10.03 13:07buy0.10usdchf1.24471.23561.24722006.10.04 02:501.24720.000.000.9820.04
6392272006.10.04 02:50buy0.10usdchf1.24751.23841.25002006.10.04 08:421.24860.000.000.008.81
6405332006.10.04 06:07buy0.20usdchf1.24601.23841.24852006.10.04 08:421.24850.000.000.0040.05
6424522006.10.04 08:42buy0.10usdchf1.24911.24001.25162006.10.04 09:181.25160.000.000.0019.97
6433902006.10.04 09:18buy0.10usdchf1.25171.24261.25422006.10.04 11:051.25420.000.000.0019.93
6449252006.10.04 11:05buy0.10usdchf1.25461.24551.25712006.10.04 14:071.25170.000.000.00-23.17
6457452006.10.04 12:14buy0.20usdchf1.25291.24531.25542006.10.04 14:061.25180.000.000.00-17.57
6470712006.10.04 14:00buy0.40usdchf1.25041.24431.25292006.10.04 14:051.25200.000.000.0051.12
6473652006.10.04 14:07sell0.10usdchf1.25161.26071.24912006.10.04 18:451.24910.000.000.0020.01
6502992006.10.04 18:46sell0.10usdchf1.24881.25791.24632006.10.05 12:451.25250.000.00-3.41-29.54
6524282006.10.05 08:24sell0.20usdchf1.25051.25811.24802006.10.05 12:451.25230.000.000.00-28.75
6533082006.10.05 12:31sell0.40usdchf1.25201.25811.24952006.10.05 12:451.25210.000.000.00-3.19
6535612006.10.05 12:42sell0.80usdchf1.25381.25841.25132006.10.05 12:451.25230.000.000.0095.82
6536272006.10.05 12:46buy0.10usdchf1.25271.24361.25522006.10.06 08:031.25330.000.000.984.79
  0.00 0.00 6.32 630.60
Closed P/L: 636.92
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 636.92 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 27 922.22 Equity: 27 922.22 Free Margin: 27 922.22
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 035.33 Gross Loss: 398.41 Total Net Profit: 636.92
Profit Factor: 2.60 Expected Payoff: 13.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 84.06 (0.30%)  
 
Total Trades: 47 Short Positions (won %): 24 (58.33%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (65.22%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 29 (61.70%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (38.30%)
Largest profit trade: 112.00 loss trade: -37.73
Average profit trade: 35.70 loss trade: -22.13
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (263.71) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-84.06)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 263.71 (10) consecutive loss (count): -84.06 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 3