Forex Liquidity LLC

Account: 9000486 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 4, 06:58
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6219672006.10.01 21:02buy0.10eurusd1.26881.25971.27132006.10.02 10:051.26960.000.000.008.00
6226612006.10.02 01:07buy0.20eurusd1.26721.25961.26972006.10.02 10:051.26970.000.000.0050.00
6254632006.10.02 10:05buy0.10eurusd1.26971.26061.27222006.10.02 13:191.27080.000.000.0011.00
6265532006.10.02 12:13buy0.20eurusd1.26821.26061.27072006.10.02 13:191.27070.000.000.0050.00
6271572006.10.02 13:19buy0.10eurusd1.27091.26181.27342006.10.02 13:461.27340.000.000.0025.00
6276302006.10.02 13:46buy0.10eurusd1.27371.26461.27622006.10.03 06:131.27620.000.00-0.8725.00
6313042006.10.03 06:13buy0.10eurusd1.27641.26731.27892006.10.04 06:561.27300.000.00-0.87-34.00
6316332006.10.03 07:01buy0.20eurusd1.27491.26731.27742006.10.04 06:561.27310.000.00-1.73-36.00
6345192006.10.03 12:21buy0.40eurusd1.27321.26711.27572006.10.04 06:561.27300.000.00-3.46-8.00
6388722006.10.04 01:52buy0.80eurusd1.27171.26711.27422006.10.04 06:561.27310.000.000.00112.00
6219612006.10.01 21:01sell0.10usdchf1.25021.25931.24772006.10.02 06:101.24930.000.000.007.20
6230482006.10.02 03:10sell0.20usdchf1.25171.25931.24922006.10.02 06:101.24920.000.000.0040.03
6237892006.10.02 06:10sell0.10usdchf1.24911.25821.24662006.10.02 07:211.25110.000.000.00-15.99
6238262006.10.02 06:26sell0.20usdchf1.25071.25831.24822006.10.02 07:211.25110.000.000.00-6.39
6239592006.10.02 07:04sell0.40usdchf1.25221.25831.24972006.10.02 07:211.25110.000.000.0035.17
6241052006.10.02 07:21sell0.10usdchf1.25091.26001.24842006.10.02 10:061.24840.000.000.0020.03
6255092006.10.02 10:06sell0.10usdchf1.24821.25731.24572006.10.02 13:221.24570.000.000.0020.07
6272292006.10.02 13:22sell0.10usdchf1.24531.25441.24282006.10.02 13:501.24280.000.000.0020.12
6277032006.10.02 13:50sell0.10usdchf1.24251.25161.24002006.10.03 13:071.24450.000.00-1.14-16.07
6316382006.10.03 07:01sell0.20usdchf1.24401.25161.24152006.10.03 13:071.24470.000.000.00-11.25
6346752006.10.03 12:30sell0.40usdchf1.24561.25171.24312006.10.03 13:061.24450.000.000.0035.36
6350452006.10.03 13:07buy0.10usdchf1.24471.23561.24722006.10.04 02:501.24720.000.000.9820.04
  0.00 0.00 -7.09 351.32
Closed P/L: 344.23
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6392272006.10.04 02:50buy0.10usdchf1.24751.23841.2500 1.24570.000.000.00-14.45
6405332006.10.04 06:07buy0.20usdchf1.24601.23841.2485 1.24570.000.000.00-4.82
6409962006.10.04 06:56buy0.10eurusd1.27331.26421.2758 1.27300.000.000.00-3.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -22.27
 Floating P/L: -22.27
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 344.23 Floating P/L: -22.27 Margin: 427.33
Balance: 27 629.53 Equity: 27 607.26 Free Margin: 27 179.93
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 479.13 Gross Loss: 134.90 Total Net Profit: 344.23
Profit Factor: 3.55 Expected Payoff: 15.65  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 84.06 (0.30%)  
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (72.73%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (68.18%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (31.82%)
Largest profit trade: 112.00 loss trade: -37.73
Average profit trade: 31.94 loss trade: -19.27
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (263.71) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-84.06)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 263.71 (10) consecutive loss (count): -84.06 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2