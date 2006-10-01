Velocity4x

Account: 9000486 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 October 2, 19:34
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6219672006.10.01 21:02buy0.10eurusd1.26881.25971.27132006.10.02 10:051.26960.000.000.008.00
6226612006.10.02 01:07buy0.20eurusd1.26721.25961.26972006.10.02 10:051.26970.000.000.0050.00
6254632006.10.02 10:05buy0.10eurusd1.26971.26061.27222006.10.02 13:191.27080.000.000.0011.00
6265532006.10.02 12:13buy0.20eurusd1.26821.26061.27072006.10.02 13:191.27070.000.000.0050.00
6271572006.10.02 13:19buy0.10eurusd1.27091.26181.27342006.10.02 13:461.27340.000.000.0025.00
6219612006.10.01 21:01sell0.10usdchf1.25021.25931.24772006.10.02 06:101.24930.000.000.007.20
6230482006.10.02 03:10sell0.20usdchf1.25171.25931.24922006.10.02 06:101.24920.000.000.0040.03
6237892006.10.02 06:10sell0.10usdchf1.24911.25821.24662006.10.02 07:211.25110.000.000.00-15.99
6238262006.10.02 06:26sell0.20usdchf1.25071.25831.24822006.10.02 07:211.25110.000.000.00-6.39
6239592006.10.02 07:04sell0.40usdchf1.25221.25831.24972006.10.02 07:211.25110.000.000.0035.17
6241052006.10.02 07:21sell0.10usdchf1.25091.26001.24842006.10.02 10:061.24840.000.000.0020.03
6255092006.10.02 10:06sell0.10usdchf1.24821.25731.24572006.10.02 13:221.24570.000.000.0020.07
6272292006.10.02 13:22sell0.10usdchf1.24531.25441.24282006.10.02 13:501.24280.000.000.0020.12
  0.00 0.00 0.00 264.24
Closed P/L: 264.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
6276302006.10.02 13:46buy0.10eurusd1.27371.26461.2762 1.27390.000.000.002.00
6277032006.10.02 13:50sell0.10usdchf1.24251.25161.2400 1.24340.000.000.00-7.24
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -5.24
 Floating P/L: -5.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 264.24 Floating P/L: -5.24 Margin: 227.37
Balance: 27 549.54 Equity: 27 544.30 Free Margin: 27 316.93
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 286.62 Gross Loss: 22.38 Total Net Profit: 264.24
Profit Factor: 12.81 Expected Payoff: 20.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 22.38 (0.08%)  
 
Total Trades: 13 Short Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 11 (84.62%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (15.38%)
Largest profit trade: 50.00 loss trade: -15.99
Average profit trade: 26.06 loss trade: -11.19
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (204.22) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-22.38)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 204.22 (8) consecutive loss (count): -22.38 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2