|Account: 9000486
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 2, 19:34
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|621967
|2006.10.01 21:02
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2688
|1.2597
|1.2713
|2006.10.02 10:05
|1.2696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|622661
|2006.10.02 01:07
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2672
|1.2596
|1.2697
|2006.10.02 10:05
|1.2697
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|625463
|2006.10.02 10:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2697
|1.2606
|1.2722
|2006.10.02 13:19
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|626553
|2006.10.02 12:13
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2682
|1.2606
|1.2707
|2006.10.02 13:19
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|627157
|2006.10.02 13:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2709
|1.2618
|1.2734
|2006.10.02 13:46
|1.2734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|621961
|2006.10.01 21:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2502
|1.2593
|1.2477
|2006.10.02 06:10
|1.2493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.20
|623048
|2006.10.02 03:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2517
|1.2593
|1.2492
|2006.10.02 06:10
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.03
|623789
|2006.10.02 06:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2491
|1.2582
|1.2466
|2006.10.02 07:21
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.99
|623826
|2006.10.02 06:26
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2507
|1.2583
|1.2482
|2006.10.02 07:21
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.39
|623959
|2006.10.02 07:04
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2522
|1.2583
|1.2497
|2006.10.02 07:21
|1.2511
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.17
|624105
|2006.10.02 07:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2509
|1.2600
|1.2484
|2006.10.02 10:06
|1.2484
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.03
|625509
|2006.10.02 10:06
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2482
|1.2573
|1.2457
|2006.10.02 13:22
|1.2457
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.07
|627229
|2006.10.02 13:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2453
|1.2544
|1.2428
|2006.10.02 13:50
|1.2428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|264.24
|Closed P/L:
|264.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|627630
|2006.10.02 13:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2737
|1.2646
|1.2762
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|627703
|2006.10.02 13:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2425
|1.2516
|1.2400
|1.2434
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.24
|Floating P/L:
|-5.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|264.24
|Floating P/L:
|-5.24
|Margin:
|227.37
|Balance:
|27 549.54
|Equity:
|27 544.30
|Free Margin:
|27 316.93
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|286.62
|Gross Loss:
|22.38
|Total Net Profit:
|264.24
|Profit Factor:
|12.81
|Expected Payoff:
|20.33
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|22.38 (0.08%)
|Total Trades:
|13
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|11 (84.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (15.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|50.00
|loss trade:
|-15.99
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.06
|loss trade:
|-11.19
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (204.22)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-22.38)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|204.22 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-22.38 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2