|Account: 9000486
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 29, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|575976
|2006.09.24 21:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2782
|1.2873
|1.2752
|2006.09.25 07:05
|1.2801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|576685
|2006.09.25 02:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2797
|1.2873
|1.2767
|2006.09.25 07:05
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|576938
|2006.09.25 04:11
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2813
|1.2874
|1.2783
|2006.09.25 07:05
|1.2801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|577590
|2006.09.25 07:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2798
|1.2889
|1.2768
|2006.09.25 09:02
|1.2768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|578294
|2006.09.25 09:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2766
|1.2857
|1.2736
|2006.09.25 14:32
|1.2736
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|580102
|2006.09.25 14:32
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2733
|1.2824
|1.2703
|2006.09.26 08:51
|1.2719
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|14.00
|580521
|2006.09.25 15:19
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2749
|1.2825
|1.2719
|2006.09.26 08:51
|1.2719
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|60.00
|583675
|2006.09.26 08:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2718
|1.2809
|1.2688
|2006.09.26 11:08
|1.2688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|584819
|2006.09.26 11:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2686
|1.2777
|1.2656
|2006.09.26 14:07
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|585400
|2006.09.26 12:20
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2701
|1.2777
|1.2671
|2006.09.26 14:07
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|586263
|2006.09.26 14:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2670
|1.2761
|1.2640
|2006.09.27 11:29
|1.2691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|-21.00
|587359
|2006.09.26 15:35
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2685
|1.2761
|1.2655
|2006.09.27 11:29
|1.2690
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|-10.00
|593583
|2006.09.27 10:38
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2701
|1.2762
|1.2671
|2006.09.27 11:29
|1.2690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|593804
|2006.09.27 11:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2688
|1.2779
|1.2658
|2006.09.28 09:11
|1.2705
|0.00
|0.00
|2.16
|-17.00
|594136
|2006.09.27 12:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2703
|1.2779
|1.2673
|2006.09.28 09:11
|1.2707
|0.00
|0.00
|4.32
|-8.00
|597654
|2006.09.28 00:24
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2718
|1.2779
|1.2688
|2006.09.28 09:11
|1.2708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|601613
|2006.09.28 09:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2702
|1.2793
|1.2672
|2006.09.28 14:26
|1.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|602299
|2006.09.28 10:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2717
|1.2793
|1.2687
|2006.09.28 14:26
|1.2687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|607592
|2006.09.28 14:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2685
|1.2776
|1.2655
|2006.09.29 07:24
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|14.00
|609933
|2006.09.28 16:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2702
|1.2778
|1.2672
|2006.09.29 07:24
|1.2672
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|60.00
|614780
|2006.09.29 07:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2671
|1.2762
|1.2641
|2006.09.29 08:26
|1.2667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|576029
|2006.09.24 21:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8998
|1.9089
|1.8968
|2006.09.25 07:07
|1.9046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|576194
|2006.09.24 23:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9013
|1.9089
|1.8983
|2006.09.25 07:07
|1.9047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.00
|576644
|2006.09.25 01:59
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9028
|1.9089
|1.8998
|2006.09.25 07:07
|1.9046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|576953
|2006.09.25 04:12
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9043
|1.9089
|1.9013
|2006.09.25 07:07
|1.9044
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|577304
|2006.09.25 06:32
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|1.9090
|1.9029
|2006.09.25 07:07
|1.9045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|577647
|2006.09.25 07:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9045
|1.9136
|1.9015
|2006.09.25 09:01
|1.9028
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|577689
|2006.09.25 07:18
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9061
|1.9137
|1.9031
|2006.09.25 09:01
|1.9031
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|578184
|2006.09.25 09:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9023
|1.9114
|1.8993
|2006.09.25 14:33
|1.8993
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|580132
|2006.09.25 14:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8990
|1.9081
|1.8960
|2006.09.25 19:53
|1.9012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|580433
|2006.09.25 15:06
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9005
|1.9081
|1.8975
|2006.09.25 19:53
|1.9013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|581306
|2006.09.25 19:01
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9021
|1.9082
|1.8991
|2006.09.25 19:53
|1.9010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|581382
|2006.09.25 19:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9010
|1.9101
|1.8980
|2006.09.26 06:40
|1.8997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|13.00
|581917
|2006.09.26 00:09
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9026
|1.9102
|1.8996
|2006.09.26 06:40
|1.8996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|582658
|2006.09.26 06:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8996
|1.9087
|1.8966
|2006.09.26 08:17
|1.8966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|583454
|2006.09.26 08:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8962
|1.9053
|1.8932
|2006.09.26 14:04
|1.8947
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|585888
|2006.09.26 13:36
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8980
|1.9056
|1.8950
|2006.09.26 14:04
|1.8950
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|586154
|2006.09.26 14:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8944
|1.9035
|1.8914
|2006.09.27 06:09
|1.8931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|13.00
|587229
|2006.09.26 15:07
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8961
|1.9037
|1.8931
|2006.09.27 06:09
|1.8931
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|60.00
|592018
|2006.09.27 06:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8927
|1.9018
|1.8897
|2006.09.27 07:58
|1.8912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|592226
|2006.09.27 06:53
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8943
|1.9019
|1.8913
|2006.09.27 07:58
|1.8913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|592558
|2006.09.27 07:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8911
|1.9002
|1.8881
|2006.09.27 08:19
|1.8881
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|592786
|2006.09.27 08:19
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8877
|1.8968
|1.8847
|2006.09.27 12:21
|1.8896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|592840
|2006.09.27 08:27
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8892
|1.8968
|1.8862
|2006.09.27 12:20
|1.8898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|593644
|2006.09.27 10:55
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8907
|1.8968
|1.8877
|2006.09.27 12:20
|1.8897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|594019
|2006.09.27 12:21
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8893
|1.8984
|1.8863
|2006.09.27 12:35
|1.8914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|594187
|2006.09.27 12:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8912
|1.8988
|1.8882
|2006.09.27 12:35
|1.8912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|594283
|2006.09.27 12:31
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8927
|1.8988
|1.8897
|2006.09.27 12:35
|1.8915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|594546
|2006.09.27 12:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8898
|1.8989
|1.8868
|2006.09.27 14:04
|1.8868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|595619
|2006.09.27 14:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8861
|1.8952
|1.8831
|2006.09.28 02:23
|1.8898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|-37.00
|596257
|2006.09.27 14:44
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8877
|1.8953
|1.8847
|2006.09.28 02:22
|1.8897
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|-40.00
|597095
|2006.09.27 18:49
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8892
|1.8953
|1.8862
|2006.09.28 02:22
|1.8896
|0.00
|0.00
|2.58
|-16.00
|597481
|2006.09.27 23:55
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8907
|1.8953
|1.8877
|2006.09.28 02:22
|1.8895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|598932
|2006.09.28 02:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8895
|1.8986
|1.8865
|2006.09.28 05:23
|1.8865
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|599605
|2006.09.28 05:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8862
|1.8953
|1.8832
|2006.09.28 06:23
|1.8848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|599806
|2006.09.28 06:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8878
|1.8954
|1.8848
|2006.09.28 06:23
|1.8848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|600054
|2006.09.28 06:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8842
|1.8933
|1.8812
|2006.09.28 07:43
|1.8812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|600807
|2006.09.28 07:43
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8808
|1.8899
|1.8778
|2006.09.28 08:25
|1.8792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|601081
|2006.09.28 08:20
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8823
|1.8899
|1.8793
|2006.09.28 08:25
|1.8793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|601155
|2006.09.28 08:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8791
|1.8882
|1.8761
|2006.09.28 09:55
|1.8778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|601648
|2006.09.28 09:13
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8808
|1.8884
|1.8778
|2006.09.28 09:55
|1.8778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|602173
|2006.09.28 09:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8774
|1.8865
|1.8744
|2006.09.28 12:36
|1.8756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|602412
|2006.09.28 10:06
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8789
|1.8865
|1.8759
|2006.09.28 12:36
|1.8759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|605140
|2006.09.28 12:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8752
|1.8843
|1.8722
|2006.09.28 14:34
|1.8737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|605530
|2006.09.28 12:44
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8767
|1.8843
|1.8737
|2006.09.28 14:34
|1.8737
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|607844
|2006.09.28 14:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8735
|1.8826
|1.8705
|2006.09.28 21:45
|1.8749
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|-14.00
|608853
|2006.09.28 15:06
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8750
|1.8826
|1.8720
|2006.09.28 21:45
|1.8754
|0.00
|0.00
|0.43
|-8.00
|610801
|2006.09.28 18:44
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8766
|1.8827
|1.8736
|2006.09.28 21:44
|1.8755
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|44.00
|612090
|2006.09.28 23:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8750
|1.8841
|1.8720
|2006.09.29 06:30
|1.8735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|612405
|2006.09.29 00:58
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8765
|1.8841
|1.8735
|2006.09.29 06:30
|1.8735
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|613765
|2006.09.29 06:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8733
|1.8824
|1.8703
|2006.09.29 07:15
|1.8703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|614532
|2006.09.29 07:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8699
|1.8790
|1.8669
|2006.09.29 08:12
|1.8669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|616086
|2006.09.29 08:12
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8666
|1.8757
|1.8636
|2006.09.29 09:06
|1.8699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|616308
|2006.09.29 08:20
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8682
|1.8758
|1.8652
|2006.09.29 09:06
|1.8701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|616632
|2006.09.29 08:36
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8698
|1.8759
|1.8668
|2006.09.29 09:06
|1.8699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|617101
|2006.09.29 09:01
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8713
|1.8759
|1.8683
|2006.09.29 09:06
|1.8701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|617176
|2006.09.29 09:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8696
|1.8787
|1.8666
|2006.09.29 09:14
|1.8696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|617202
|2006.09.29 09:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8693
|1.8784
|1.8663
|2006.09.29 09:15
|1.8695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|576047
|2006.09.24 21:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2360
|1.2269
|1.2390
|2006.09.25 05:16
|1.2310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.62
|576679
|2006.09.25 02:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2345
|1.2269
|1.2375
|2006.09.25 05:16
|1.2309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.49
|576848
|2006.09.25 03:28
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2329
|1.2268
|1.2359
|2006.09.25 05:16
|1.2310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.74
|577041
|2006.09.25 04:34
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2312
|1.2266
|1.2342
|2006.09.25 05:16
|1.2309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.50
|577061
|2006.09.25 04:34
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2296
|1.2265
|1.2326
|2006.09.25 05:15
|1.2310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|181.97
|577435
|2006.09.25 06:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2317
|1.2226
|1.2347
|2006.09.25 07:55
|1.2347
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.30
|577910
|2006.09.25 07:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2351
|1.2260
|1.2381
|2006.09.25 14:00
|1.2381
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.23
|579614
|2006.09.25 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2384
|1.2293
|1.2414
|2006.09.26 07:11
|1.2398
|0.00
|0.00
|0.99
|11.29
|579836
|2006.09.25 14:09
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2367
|1.2291
|1.2397
|2006.09.26 07:11
|1.2397
|0.00
|0.00
|1.97
|48.40
|582945
|2006.09.26 07:11
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2399
|1.2308
|1.2429
|2006.09.26 08:52
|1.2414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.08
|583304
|2006.09.26 08:07
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2383
|1.2307
|1.2413
|2006.09.26 08:52
|1.2413
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.33
|583687
|2006.09.26 08:52
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2419
|1.2328
|1.2449
|2006.09.26 14:05
|1.2449
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.10
|586204
|2006.09.26 14:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2452
|1.2361
|1.2482
|2006.09.26 20:03
|1.2433
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.28
|587293
|2006.09.26 15:16
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2437
|1.2361
|1.2467
|2006.09.26 20:03
|1.2428
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.48
|589310
|2006.09.26 18:59
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2422
|1.2361
|1.2452
|2006.09.26 20:03
|1.2432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.18
|590537
|2006.09.26 20:52
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2443
|1.2352
|1.2473
|2006.09.27 09:34
|1.2459
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|12.84
|591491
|2006.09.26 23:47
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2428
|1.2352
|1.2458
|2006.09.27 09:34
|1.2458
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.15
|593361
|2006.09.27 09:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2460
|1.2369
|1.2490
|2006.09.27 12:37
|1.2440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.08
|593918
|2006.09.27 12:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2445
|1.2369
|1.2475
|2006.09.27 12:36
|1.2438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.26
|594264
|2006.09.27 12:31
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2428
|1.2367
|1.2458
|2006.09.27 12:36
|1.2440
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.59
|594667
|2006.09.27 12:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2454
|1.2363
|1.2484
|2006.09.28 06:07
|1.2437
|0.00
|0.00
|2.95
|-13.67
|597090
|2006.09.27 18:48
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2443
|1.2363
|1.2469
|2006.09.28 06:07
|1.2437
|0.00
|0.00
|5.89
|-9.65
|597687
|2006.09.28 00:25
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2428
|1.2367
|1.2458
|2006.09.28 06:06
|1.2438
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.16
|599896
|2006.09.28 06:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2438
|1.2347
|1.2468
|2006.09.28 12:22
|1.2468
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.06
|604494
|2006.09.28 12:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2471
|1.2380
|1.2501
|2006.09.29 06:52
|1.2501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|24.00
|614105
|2006.09.29 06:52
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2505
|1.2414
|1.2535
|2006.09.29 08:18
|1.2529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.16
|576044
|2006.09.24 21:02
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.51
|115.60
|116.81
|2006.09.25 08:05
|116.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.33
|576748
|2006.09.25 02:09
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.36
|115.60
|116.66
|2006.09.25 08:05
|116.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.60
|577404
|2006.09.25 06:38
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|116.21
|115.60
|116.51
|2006.09.25 08:05
|116.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.83
|577978
|2006.09.25 08:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.35
|115.44
|116.65
|2006.09.25 10:06
|116.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.72
|578681
|2006.09.25 10:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.67
|115.76
|116.97
|2006.09.26 03:23
|116.47
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|-17.17
|579050
|2006.09.25 12:10
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.52
|115.76
|116.82
|2006.09.26 03:23
|116.46
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|-10.30
|581832
|2006.09.25 23:44
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|116.36
|115.75
|116.66
|2006.09.26 03:22
|116.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.78
|582352
|2006.09.26 03:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.48
|115.57
|116.78
|2006.09.26 08:58
|116.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.86
|582744
|2006.09.26 07:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.33
|115.57
|116.63
|2006.09.26 08:58
|116.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.44
|583739
|2006.09.26 08:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.64
|115.73
|116.94
|2006.09.26 14:12
|116.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.99
|583918
|2006.09.26 09:19
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.48
|115.72
|116.78
|2006.09.26 14:12
|116.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.38
|586405
|2006.09.26 14:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.86
|115.92
|117.13
|2006.09.26 14:45
|117.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.05
|586984
|2006.09.26 14:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.16
|116.25
|117.46
|2006.09.27 09:22
|117.30
|0.00
|0.00
|1.30
|11.94
|591390
|2006.09.26 23:23
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.00
|116.24
|117.30
|2006.09.27 09:22
|117.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.15
|593281
|2006.09.27 09:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.31
|116.40
|117.61
|2006.09.27 13:46
|117.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.37
|594309
|2006.09.27 12:32
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.16
|116.40
|117.46
|2006.09.27 13:46
|117.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.08
|595349
|2006.09.27 13:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.44
|116.53
|117.74
|2006.09.28 08:30
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|3.87
|25.48
|601249
|2006.09.28 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.76
|116.85
|118.06
|2006.09.28 09:37
|117.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.72
|601535
|2006.09.28 09:10
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.61
|116.85
|117.91
|2006.09.28 09:37
|117.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.21
|601565
|2006.09.28 09:10
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.45
|116.84
|117.75
|2006.09.28 09:36
|117.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.43
|602061
|2006.09.28 09:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.63
|116.72
|117.93
|2006.09.28 14:55
|117.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.44
|608493
|2006.09.28 14:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.94
|117.03
|118.24
|2006.09.29 01:40
|117.76
|0.00
|0.00
|1.29
|-15.29
|608839
|2006.09.28 15:05
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.78
|117.02
|118.08
|2006.09.29 01:40
|117.74
|0.00
|0.00
|2.58
|-6.79
|612435
|2006.09.29 01:00
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.62
|117.01
|117.92
|2006.09.29 01:40
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.37
|612596
|2006.09.29 01:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.79
|116.88
|118.09
|2006.09.29 07:52
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.40
|615628
|2006.09.29 07:52
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.11
|117.20
|118.41
|2006.09.29 09:12
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.08
|616870
|2006.09.29 08:51
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.96
|117.20
|118.26
|2006.09.29 09:12
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.25
|0.00
|0.00
|46.56
|2 396.54
|Closed P/L:
|2 443.10
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 443.10
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|27 285.30
|Equity:
|27 285.30
|Free Margin:
|27 285.30
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 344.94
|Gross Loss:
|901.84
|Total Net Profit:
|2 443.10
|Profit Factor:
|3.71
|Expected Payoff:
|18.65
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|196.00 (0.78%)
|Total Trades:
|131
|Short Positions (won %):
|78 (69.23%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|53 (64.15%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|88 (67.18%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|43 (32.82%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|224.00
|loss trade:
|-72.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|38.01
|loss trade:
|-20.97
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|21 (689.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-196.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|689.44 (21)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-196.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2