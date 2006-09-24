Velocity4x

Account: 9000486 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 September 29, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5759762006.09.24 21:00sell0.10eurusd1.27821.28731.27522006.09.25 07:051.28010.000.000.00-19.00
5766852006.09.25 02:00sell0.20eurusd1.27971.28731.27672006.09.25 07:051.28020.000.000.00-10.00
5769382006.09.25 04:11sell0.40eurusd1.28131.28741.27832006.09.25 07:051.28010.000.000.0048.00
5775902006.09.25 07:05sell0.10eurusd1.27981.28891.27682006.09.25 09:021.27680.000.000.0030.00
5782942006.09.25 09:02sell0.10eurusd1.27661.28571.27362006.09.25 14:321.27360.000.000.0030.00
5801022006.09.25 14:32sell0.10eurusd1.27331.28241.27032006.09.26 08:511.27190.000.000.7214.00
5805212006.09.25 15:19sell0.20eurusd1.27491.28251.27192006.09.26 08:511.27190.000.001.4460.00
5836752006.09.26 08:51sell0.10eurusd1.27181.28091.26882006.09.26 11:081.26880.000.000.0030.00
5848192006.09.26 11:08sell0.10eurusd1.26861.27771.26562006.09.26 14:071.26710.000.000.0015.00
5854002006.09.26 12:20sell0.20eurusd1.27011.27771.26712006.09.26 14:071.26710.000.000.0060.00
5862632006.09.26 14:07sell0.10eurusd1.26701.27611.26402006.09.27 11:291.26910.000.000.72-21.00
5873592006.09.26 15:35sell0.20eurusd1.26851.27611.26552006.09.27 11:291.26900.000.001.44-10.00
5935832006.09.27 10:38sell0.40eurusd1.27011.27621.26712006.09.27 11:291.26900.000.000.0044.00
5938042006.09.27 11:29sell0.10eurusd1.26881.27791.26582006.09.28 09:111.27050.000.002.16-17.00
5941362006.09.27 12:30sell0.20eurusd1.27031.27791.26732006.09.28 09:111.27070.000.004.32-8.00
5976542006.09.28 00:24sell0.40eurusd1.27181.27791.26882006.09.28 09:111.27080.000.000.0040.00
6016132006.09.28 09:12sell0.10eurusd1.27021.27931.26722006.09.28 14:261.26860.000.000.0016.00
6022992006.09.28 10:00sell0.20eurusd1.27171.27931.26872006.09.28 14:261.26870.000.000.0060.00
6075922006.09.28 14:26sell0.10eurusd1.26851.27761.26552006.09.29 07:241.26710.000.000.7214.00
6099332006.09.28 16:40sell0.20eurusd1.27021.27781.26722006.09.29 07:241.26720.000.001.4460.00
6147802006.09.29 07:24sell0.10eurusd1.26711.27621.26412006.09.29 08:261.26670.000.000.004.00
5760292006.09.24 21:01sell0.10gbpusd1.89981.90891.89682006.09.25 07:071.90460.000.000.00-48.00
5761942006.09.24 23:02sell0.20gbpusd1.90131.90891.89832006.09.25 07:071.90470.000.000.00-68.00
5766442006.09.25 01:59sell0.40gbpusd1.90281.90891.89982006.09.25 07:071.90460.000.000.00-72.00
5769532006.09.25 04:12sell0.80gbpusd1.90431.90891.90132006.09.25 07:071.90440.000.000.00-8.00
5773042006.09.25 06:32sell1.60gbpusd1.90591.90901.90292006.09.25 07:071.90450.000.000.00224.00
5776472006.09.25 07:07sell0.10gbpusd1.90451.91361.90152006.09.25 09:011.90280.000.000.0017.00
5776892006.09.25 07:18sell0.20gbpusd1.90611.91371.90312006.09.25 09:011.90310.000.000.0060.00
5781842006.09.25 09:01sell0.10gbpusd1.90231.91141.89932006.09.25 14:331.89930.000.000.0030.00
5801322006.09.25 14:33sell0.10gbpusd1.89901.90811.89602006.09.25 19:531.90120.000.000.00-22.00
5804332006.09.25 15:06sell0.20gbpusd1.90051.90811.89752006.09.25 19:531.90130.000.000.00-16.00
5813062006.09.25 19:01sell0.40gbpusd1.90211.90821.89912006.09.25 19:531.90100.000.000.0044.00
5813822006.09.25 19:53sell0.10gbpusd1.90101.91011.89802006.09.26 06:401.89970.000.000.2213.00
5819172006.09.26 00:09sell0.20gbpusd1.90261.91021.89962006.09.26 06:401.89960.000.000.0060.00
5826582006.09.26 06:40sell0.10gbpusd1.89961.90871.89662006.09.26 08:171.89660.000.000.0030.00
5834542006.09.26 08:17sell0.10gbpusd1.89621.90531.89322006.09.26 14:041.89470.000.000.0015.00
5858882006.09.26 13:36sell0.20gbpusd1.89801.90561.89502006.09.26 14:041.89500.000.000.0060.00
5861542006.09.26 14:04sell0.10gbpusd1.89441.90351.89142006.09.27 06:091.89310.000.000.2213.00
5872292006.09.26 15:07sell0.20gbpusd1.89611.90371.89312006.09.27 06:091.89310.000.000.4360.00
5920182006.09.27 06:09sell0.10gbpusd1.89271.90181.88972006.09.27 07:581.89120.000.000.0015.00
5922262006.09.27 06:53sell0.20gbpusd1.89431.90191.89132006.09.27 07:581.89130.000.000.0060.00
5925582006.09.27 07:58sell0.10gbpusd1.89111.90021.88812006.09.27 08:191.88810.000.000.0030.00
5927862006.09.27 08:19sell0.10gbpusd1.88771.89681.88472006.09.27 12:211.88960.000.000.00-19.00
5928402006.09.27 08:27sell0.20gbpusd1.88921.89681.88622006.09.27 12:201.88980.000.000.00-12.00
5936442006.09.27 10:55sell0.40gbpusd1.89071.89681.88772006.09.27 12:201.88970.000.000.0040.00
5940192006.09.27 12:21sell0.10gbpusd1.88931.89841.88632006.09.27 12:351.89140.000.000.00-21.00
5941872006.09.27 12:30sell0.20gbpusd1.89121.89881.88822006.09.27 12:351.89120.000.000.000.00
5942832006.09.27 12:31sell0.40gbpusd1.89271.89881.88972006.09.27 12:351.89150.000.000.0048.00
5945462006.09.27 12:37sell0.10gbpusd1.88981.89891.88682006.09.27 14:041.88680.000.000.0030.00
5956192006.09.27 14:04sell0.10gbpusd1.88611.89521.88312006.09.28 02:231.88980.000.000.65-37.00
5962572006.09.27 14:44sell0.20gbpusd1.88771.89531.88472006.09.28 02:221.88970.000.001.29-40.00
5970952006.09.27 18:49sell0.40gbpusd1.88921.89531.88622006.09.28 02:221.88960.000.002.58-16.00
5974812006.09.27 23:55sell0.80gbpusd1.89071.89531.88772006.09.28 02:221.88950.000.000.0096.00
5989322006.09.28 02:23sell0.10gbpusd1.88951.89861.88652006.09.28 05:231.88650.000.000.0030.00
5996052006.09.28 05:23sell0.10gbpusd1.88621.89531.88322006.09.28 06:231.88480.000.000.0014.00
5998062006.09.28 06:00sell0.20gbpusd1.88781.89541.88482006.09.28 06:231.88480.000.000.0060.00
6000542006.09.28 06:24sell0.10gbpusd1.88421.89331.88122006.09.28 07:431.88120.000.000.0030.00
6008072006.09.28 07:43sell0.10gbpusd1.88081.88991.87782006.09.28 08:251.87920.000.000.0016.00
6010812006.09.28 08:20sell0.20gbpusd1.88231.88991.87932006.09.28 08:251.87930.000.000.0060.00
6011552006.09.28 08:25sell0.10gbpusd1.87911.88821.87612006.09.28 09:551.87780.000.000.0013.00
6016482006.09.28 09:13sell0.20gbpusd1.88081.88841.87782006.09.28 09:551.87780.000.000.0060.00
6021732006.09.28 09:55sell0.10gbpusd1.87741.88651.87442006.09.28 12:361.87560.000.000.0018.00
6024122006.09.28 10:06sell0.20gbpusd1.87891.88651.87592006.09.28 12:361.87590.000.000.0060.00
6051402006.09.28 12:36sell0.10gbpusd1.87521.88431.87222006.09.28 14:341.87370.000.000.0015.00
6055302006.09.28 12:44sell0.20gbpusd1.87671.88431.87372006.09.28 14:341.87370.000.000.0060.00
6078442006.09.28 14:34sell0.10gbpusd1.87351.88261.87052006.09.28 21:451.87490.000.000.22-14.00
6088532006.09.28 15:06sell0.20gbpusd1.87501.88261.87202006.09.28 21:451.87540.000.000.43-8.00
6108012006.09.28 18:44sell0.40gbpusd1.87661.88271.87362006.09.28 21:441.87550.000.000.8644.00
6120902006.09.28 23:34sell0.10gbpusd1.87501.88411.87202006.09.29 06:301.87350.000.000.0015.00
6124052006.09.29 00:58sell0.20gbpusd1.87651.88411.87352006.09.29 06:301.87350.000.000.0060.00
6137652006.09.29 06:30sell0.10gbpusd1.87331.88241.87032006.09.29 07:151.87030.000.000.0030.00
6145322006.09.29 07:15sell0.10gbpusd1.86991.87901.86692006.09.29 08:121.86690.000.000.0030.00
6160862006.09.29 08:12sell0.10gbpusd1.86661.87571.86362006.09.29 09:061.86990.000.000.00-33.00
6163082006.09.29 08:20sell0.20gbpusd1.86821.87581.86522006.09.29 09:061.87010.000.000.00-38.00
6166322006.09.29 08:36sell0.40gbpusd1.86981.87591.86682006.09.29 09:061.86990.000.000.00-4.00
6171012006.09.29 09:01sell0.80gbpusd1.87131.87591.86832006.09.29 09:061.87010.000.000.0096.00
6171762006.09.29 09:07sell0.10gbpusd1.86961.87871.86662006.09.29 09:141.86960.000.000.000.00
6172022006.09.29 09:14sell0.10gbpusd1.86931.87841.86632006.09.29 09:151.86950.000.000.00-2.00
5760472006.09.24 21:02buy0.10usdchf1.23601.22691.23902006.09.25 05:161.23100.000.000.00-40.62
5766792006.09.25 02:00buy0.20usdchf1.23451.22691.23752006.09.25 05:161.23090.000.000.00-58.49
5768482006.09.25 03:28buy0.40usdchf1.23291.22681.23592006.09.25 05:161.23100.000.000.00-61.74
5770412006.09.25 04:34buy0.80usdchf1.23121.22661.23422006.09.25 05:161.23090.000.000.00-19.50
5770612006.09.25 04:34buy1.60usdchf1.22961.22651.23262006.09.25 05:151.23100.000.000.00181.97
5774352006.09.25 06:46buy0.10usdchf1.23171.22261.23472006.09.25 07:551.23470.000.000.0024.30
5779102006.09.25 07:55buy0.10usdchf1.23511.22601.23812006.09.25 14:001.23810.000.000.0024.23
5796142006.09.25 14:00buy0.10usdchf1.23841.22931.24142006.09.26 07:111.23980.000.000.9911.29
5798362006.09.25 14:09buy0.20usdchf1.23671.22911.23972006.09.26 07:111.23970.000.001.9748.40
5829452006.09.26 07:11buy0.10usdchf1.23991.23081.24292006.09.26 08:521.24140.000.000.0012.08
5833042006.09.26 08:07buy0.20usdchf1.23831.23071.24132006.09.26 08:521.24130.000.000.0048.33
5836872006.09.26 08:52buy0.10usdchf1.24191.23281.24492006.09.26 14:051.24490.000.000.0024.10
5862042006.09.26 14:05buy0.10usdchf1.24521.23611.24822006.09.26 20:031.24330.000.000.00-15.28
5872932006.09.26 15:16buy0.20usdchf1.24371.23611.24672006.09.26 20:031.24280.000.000.00-14.48
5893102006.09.26 18:59buy0.40usdchf1.24221.23611.24522006.09.26 20:031.24320.000.000.0032.18
5905372006.09.26 20:52buy0.10usdchf1.24431.23521.24732006.09.27 09:341.24590.000.000.9812.84
5914912006.09.26 23:47buy0.20usdchf1.24281.23521.24582006.09.27 09:341.24580.000.000.0048.15
5933612006.09.27 09:34buy0.10usdchf1.24601.23691.24902006.09.27 12:371.24400.000.000.00-16.08
5939182006.09.27 12:00buy0.20usdchf1.24451.23691.24752006.09.27 12:361.24380.000.000.00-11.26
5942642006.09.27 12:31buy0.40usdchf1.24281.23671.24582006.09.27 12:361.24400.000.000.0038.59
5946672006.09.27 12:41buy0.10usdchf1.24541.23631.24842006.09.28 06:071.24370.000.002.95-13.67
5970902006.09.27 18:48buy0.20usdchf1.24431.23631.24692006.09.28 06:071.24370.000.005.89-9.65
5976872006.09.28 00:25buy0.40usdchf1.24281.23671.24582006.09.28 06:061.24380.000.000.0032.16
5998962006.09.28 06:07buy0.10usdchf1.24381.23471.24682006.09.28 12:221.24680.000.000.0024.06
6044942006.09.28 12:22buy0.10usdchf1.24711.23801.25012006.09.29 06:521.25010.000.000.9824.00
6141052006.09.29 06:52buy0.10usdchf1.25051.24141.25352006.09.29 08:181.25290.000.000.0019.16
5760442006.09.24 21:02buy0.10usdjpy116.51115.60116.812006.09.25 08:05116.320.000.000.00-16.33
5767482006.09.25 02:09buy0.20usdjpy116.36115.60116.662006.09.25 08:05116.310.000.000.00-8.60
5774042006.09.25 06:38buy0.40usdjpy116.21115.60116.512006.09.25 08:05116.320.000.000.0037.83
5779782006.09.25 08:05buy0.10usdjpy116.35115.44116.652006.09.25 10:06116.650.000.000.0025.72
5786812006.09.25 10:06buy0.10usdjpy116.67115.76116.972006.09.26 03:23116.470.000.001.30-17.17
5790502006.09.25 12:10buy0.20usdjpy116.52115.76116.822006.09.26 03:23116.460.000.002.60-10.30
5818322006.09.25 23:44buy0.40usdjpy116.36115.75116.662006.09.26 03:22116.470.000.000.0037.78
5823522006.09.26 03:24buy0.10usdjpy116.48115.57116.782006.09.26 08:58116.630.000.000.0012.86
5827442006.09.26 07:00buy0.20usdjpy116.33115.57116.632006.09.26 08:58116.630.000.000.0051.44
5837392006.09.26 08:58buy0.10usdjpy116.64115.73116.942006.09.26 14:12116.780.000.000.0011.99
5839182006.09.26 09:19buy0.20usdjpy116.48115.72116.782006.09.26 14:12116.780.000.000.0051.38
5864052006.09.26 14:13buy0.10usdjpy116.86115.92117.132006.09.26 14:45117.130.000.000.0023.05
5869842006.09.26 14:45buy0.10usdjpy117.16116.25117.462006.09.27 09:22117.300.000.001.3011.94
5913902006.09.26 23:23buy0.20usdjpy117.00116.24117.302006.09.27 09:22117.300.000.000.0051.15
5932812006.09.27 09:22buy0.10usdjpy117.31116.40117.612006.09.27 13:46117.420.000.000.009.37
5943092006.09.27 12:32buy0.20usdjpy117.16116.40117.462006.09.27 13:46117.460.000.000.0051.08
5953492006.09.27 13:46buy0.10usdjpy117.44116.53117.742006.09.28 08:30117.740.000.003.8725.48
6012492006.09.28 08:30buy0.10usdjpy117.76116.85118.062006.09.28 09:37117.540.000.000.00-18.72
6015352006.09.28 09:10buy0.20usdjpy117.61116.85117.912006.09.28 09:37117.550.000.000.00-10.21
6015652006.09.28 09:10buy0.40usdjpy117.45116.84117.752006.09.28 09:36117.560.000.000.0037.43
6020612006.09.28 09:47buy0.10usdjpy117.63116.72117.932006.09.28 14:55117.930.000.000.0025.44
6084932006.09.28 14:55buy0.10usdjpy117.94117.03118.242006.09.29 01:40117.760.000.001.29-15.29
6088392006.09.28 15:05buy0.20usdjpy117.78117.02118.082006.09.29 01:40117.740.000.002.58-6.79
6124352006.09.29 01:00buy0.40usdjpy117.62117.01117.922006.09.29 01:40117.730.000.000.0037.37
6125962006.09.29 01:41buy0.10usdjpy117.79116.88118.092006.09.29 07:52118.090.000.000.0025.40
6156282006.09.29 07:52buy0.10usdjpy118.11117.20118.412006.09.29 09:12118.050.000.000.00-5.08
6168702006.09.29 08:51buy0.20usdjpy117.96117.20118.262006.09.29 09:12118.050.000.000.0015.25
  0.00 0.00 46.56 2 396.54
Closed P/L: 2 443.10
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 443.10 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 27 285.30 Equity: 27 285.30 Free Margin: 27 285.30
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 344.94 Gross Loss: 901.84 Total Net Profit: 2 443.10
Profit Factor: 3.71 Expected Payoff: 18.65  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 196.00 (0.78%)  
 
Total Trades: 131 Short Positions (won %): 78 (69.23%) Long Positions (won %): 53 (64.15%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 88 (67.18%) Loss trades (% of total): 43 (32.82%)
Largest profit trade: 224.00 loss trade: -72.00
Average profit trade: 38.01 loss trade: -20.97
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 21 (689.44) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-196.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 689.44 (21) consecutive loss (count): -196.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2