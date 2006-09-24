Velocity4x

Account: 9000486 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 September 25, 22:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5759762006.09.24 21:00sell0.10eurusd1.27821.28731.27522006.09.25 07:051.28010.000.000.00-19.00
5760292006.09.24 21:01sell0.10gbpusd1.89981.90891.89682006.09.25 07:071.90460.000.000.00-48.00
5760442006.09.24 21:02buy0.10usdjpy116.51115.60116.812006.09.25 08:05116.320.000.000.00-16.33
5760472006.09.24 21:02buy0.10usdchf1.23601.22691.23902006.09.25 05:161.23100.000.000.00-40.62
5761942006.09.24 23:02sell0.20gbpusd1.90131.90891.89832006.09.25 07:071.90470.000.000.00-68.00
5766442006.09.25 01:59sell0.40gbpusd1.90281.90891.89982006.09.25 07:071.90460.000.000.00-72.00
5766792006.09.25 02:00buy0.20usdchf1.23451.22691.23752006.09.25 05:161.23090.000.000.00-58.49
5766852006.09.25 02:00sell0.20eurusd1.27971.28731.27672006.09.25 07:051.28020.000.000.00-10.00
5767482006.09.25 02:09buy0.20usdjpy116.36115.60116.662006.09.25 08:05116.310.000.000.00-8.60
5768482006.09.25 03:28buy0.40usdchf1.23291.22681.23592006.09.25 05:161.23100.000.000.00-61.74
5769382006.09.25 04:11sell0.40eurusd1.28131.28741.27832006.09.25 07:051.28010.000.000.0048.00
5769532006.09.25 04:12sell0.80gbpusd1.90431.90891.90132006.09.25 07:071.90440.000.000.00-8.00
5770412006.09.25 04:34buy0.80usdchf1.23121.22661.23422006.09.25 05:161.23090.000.000.00-19.50
5770612006.09.25 04:34buy1.60usdchf1.22961.22651.23262006.09.25 05:151.23100.000.000.00181.97
5773042006.09.25 06:32sell1.60gbpusd1.90591.90901.90292006.09.25 07:071.90450.000.000.00224.00
5774042006.09.25 06:38buy0.40usdjpy116.21115.60116.512006.09.25 08:05116.320.000.000.0037.83
5774352006.09.25 06:46buy0.10usdchf1.23171.22261.23472006.09.25 07:551.23470.000.000.0024.30
5775902006.09.25 07:05sell0.10eurusd1.27981.28891.27682006.09.25 09:021.27680.000.000.0030.00
5776472006.09.25 07:07sell0.10gbpusd1.90451.91361.90152006.09.25 09:011.90280.000.000.0017.00
5776892006.09.25 07:18sell0.20gbpusd1.90611.91371.90312006.09.25 09:011.90310.000.000.0060.00
5779102006.09.25 07:55buy0.10usdchf1.23511.22601.23812006.09.25 14:001.23810.000.000.0024.23
5779782006.09.25 08:05buy0.10usdjpy116.35115.44116.652006.09.25 10:06116.650.000.000.0025.72
5781842006.09.25 09:01sell0.10gbpusd1.90231.91141.89932006.09.25 14:331.89930.000.000.0030.00
5782942006.09.25 09:02sell0.10eurusd1.27661.28571.27362006.09.25 14:321.27360.000.000.0030.00
5801322006.09.25 14:33sell0.10gbpusd1.89901.90811.89602006.09.25 19:531.90120.000.000.00-22.00
5804332006.09.25 15:06sell0.20gbpusd1.90051.90811.89752006.09.25 19:531.90130.000.000.00-16.00
5813062006.09.25 19:01sell0.40gbpusd1.90211.90821.89912006.09.25 19:531.90100.000.000.0044.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 308.77
Closed P/L: 308.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5786812006.09.25 10:06buy0.10usdjpy116.67115.76116.97 116.480.000.001.30-16.31
5790502006.09.25 12:10buy0.20usdjpy116.52115.76116.82 116.480.000.002.60-6.87
5796142006.09.25 14:00buy0.10usdchf1.23841.22931.2414 1.23880.000.000.993.23
5798362006.09.25 14:09buy0.20usdchf1.23671.22911.2397 1.23880.000.001.9733.90
5801022006.09.25 14:32sell0.10eurusd1.27331.28241.2703 1.27470.000.000.72-14.00
5805212006.09.25 15:19sell0.20eurusd1.27491.28251.2719 1.27470.000.001.444.00
5813822006.09.25 19:53sell0.10gbpusd1.90101.91011.8980 1.90020.000.000.228.00
  0.00 0.00 9.24 11.95
 Floating P/L: 21.19
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 308.77 Floating P/L: 21.19 Margin: 1 172.41
Balance: 25 150.97 Equity: 25 172.16 Free Margin: 23 999.75
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 777.05 Gross Loss: 468.28 Total Net Profit: 308.77
Profit Factor: 1.66 Expected Payoff: 11.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 196.00 (0.78%)  
 
Total Trades: 27 Short Positions (won %): 16 (50.00%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (45.45%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (48.15%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (51.85%)
Largest profit trade: 224.00 loss trade: -72.00
Average profit trade: 59.77 loss trade: -33.45
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (260.95) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-196.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 260.95 (8) consecutive loss (count): -196.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3