Velocity4x
|Account: 9000242
|Name: Bobby Jones
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 11, 17:17
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|459270
|2006.09.09 20:17
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|459319
|2006.09.10 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2676
|0.0000
|1.2706
|2006.09.11 03:05
|1.2671
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|459327
|2006.09.10 21:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8657
|0.0000
|1.8687
|2006.09.11 01:38
|1.8650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|459331
|2006.09.10 21:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2473
|0.0000
|1.2443
|2006.09.11 02:59
|1.2482
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.21
|459659
|2006.09.11 00:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2661
|0.0000
|1.2691
|2006.09.11 03:05
|1.2670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|459682
|2006.09.11 00:58
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2489
|0.0000
|1.2459
|2006.09.11 02:59
|1.2480
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.42
|459700
|2006.09.11 01:01
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8641
|0.0000
|1.8671
|2006.09.11 01:37
|1.8650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|459838
|2006.09.11 01:38
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8653
|0.0000
|1.8683
|2006.09.11 08:08
|1.8683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|459963
|2006.09.11 02:59
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2478
|0.0000
|1.2448
|2006.09.11 08:04
|1.2448
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.11
|459975
|2006.09.11 03:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2671
|0.0000
|1.2701
|2006.09.11 08:04
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|461333
|2006.09.11 08:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2444
|0.0000
|1.2414
|2006.09.11 09:48
|1.2414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.17
|461342
|2006.09.11 08:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2704
|0.0000
|1.2734
|2006.09.11 09:51
|1.2734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|461375
|2006.09.11 08:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8686
|0.0000
|1.8716
|2006.09.11 09:36
|1.8656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|461763
|2006.09.11 08:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8671
|0.0000
|1.8701
|2006.09.11 09:36
|1.8655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|462057
|2006.09.11 09:02
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8656
|0.0000
|1.8686
|2006.09.11 09:36
|1.8654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|462201
|2006.09.11 09:29
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8640
|0.0000
|1.8670
|2006.09.11 09:36
|1.8653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|462246
|2006.09.11 09:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8657
|0.0000
|1.8627
|2006.09.11 10:12
|1.8680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|462407
|2006.09.11 09:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2410
|0.0000
|1.2380
|2006.09.11 15:21
|1.2446
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.92
|462436
|2006.09.11 09:49
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8672
|0.0000
|1.8642
|2006.09.11 10:12
|1.8679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|462521
|2006.09.11 09:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2735
|0.0000
|1.2765
|2006.09.11 17:09
|1.2699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|462535
|2006.09.11 09:52
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8687
|0.0000
|1.8657
|2006.09.11 10:12
|1.8680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|462765
|2006.09.11 10:12
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8679
|0.0000
|1.8709
|2006.09.11 12:45
|1.8659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|462941
|2006.09.11 10:56
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8663
|0.0000
|1.8693
|2006.09.11 12:45
|1.8658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|462947
|2006.09.11 10:56
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2720
|0.0000
|1.2750
|2006.09.11 17:08
|1.2700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|463091
|2006.09.11 11:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2427
|0.0000
|1.2397
|2006.09.11 15:21
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.93
|463273
|2006.09.11 11:57
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8648
|0.0000
|1.8678
|2006.09.11 12:45
|1.8659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|463448
|2006.09.11 12:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8663
|0.0000
|1.8693
|2006.09.11 15:20
|1.8627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|463839
|2006.09.11 13:58
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8648
|0.0000
|1.8678
|2006.09.11 15:20
|1.8628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|463866
|2006.09.11 14:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2705
|0.0000
|1.2735
|2006.09.11 17:08
|1.2701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|463953
|2006.09.11 14:02
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8633
|0.0000
|1.8663
|2006.09.11 15:20
|1.8629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|463989
|2006.09.11 14:02
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2442
|0.0000
|1.2412
|2006.09.11 15:21
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.64
|464113
|2006.09.11 14:08
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2690
|0.0000
|1.2720
|2006.09.11 17:08
|1.2702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|464118
|2006.09.11 14:08
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8618
|0.0000
|1.8648
|2006.09.11 15:20
|1.8630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|464199
|2006.09.11 14:09
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2457
|0.0000
|1.2427
|2006.09.11 15:20
|1.2445
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.14
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|226.14
|Closed P/L:
|226.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|465755
|2006.09.11 15:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8628
|0.0000
|1.8598
|
|1.8638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|465792
|2006.09.11 15:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2445
|0.0000
|1.2475
|
|1.2450
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.02
|466682
|2006.09.11 17:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2698
|0.0000
|1.2668
|
|1.2698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.98
|
|Floating P/L:
|-5.98
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|226.14
|Floating P/L:
|-5.98
|Margin:
|413.26
|Balance:
|10 226.14
|Equity:
|10 220.16
|Free Margin:
|9 806.90