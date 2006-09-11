Velocity4x

Account: 9000242 Name: Bobby Jones Currency: USD 2006 September 11, 14:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4593192006.09.10 21:00buy0.10eurusd1.26760.00001.27062006.09.11 03:051.26710.000.000.00-5.00
4593272006.09.10 21:02buy0.10gbpusd1.86570.00001.86872006.09.11 01:381.86500.000.000.00-7.00
4593312006.09.10 21:02sell0.10usdchf1.24730.00001.24432006.09.11 02:591.24820.000.000.00-7.21
4596592006.09.11 00:51buy0.20eurusd1.26610.00001.26912006.09.11 03:051.26700.000.000.0018.00
4596822006.09.11 00:58sell0.20usdchf1.24890.00001.24592006.09.11 02:591.24800.000.000.0014.42
4597002006.09.11 01:01buy0.20gbpusd1.86410.00001.86712006.09.11 01:371.86500.000.000.0018.00
4598382006.09.11 01:38buy0.10gbpusd1.86530.00001.86832006.09.11 08:081.86830.000.000.0030.00
4599632006.09.11 02:59sell0.10usdchf1.24780.00001.24482006.09.11 08:041.24480.000.000.0024.11
4599752006.09.11 03:05buy0.10eurusd1.26710.00001.27012006.09.11 08:041.27010.000.000.0030.00
4613332006.09.11 08:04sell0.10usdchf1.24440.00001.24142006.09.11 09:481.24140.000.000.0024.17
4613422006.09.11 08:04buy0.10eurusd1.27040.00001.27342006.09.11 09:511.27340.000.000.0030.00
4613752006.09.11 08:08buy0.10gbpusd1.86860.00001.87162006.09.11 09:361.86560.000.000.00-30.00
4617632006.09.11 08:31buy0.20gbpusd1.86710.00001.87012006.09.11 09:361.86550.000.000.00-32.00
4620572006.09.11 09:02buy0.40gbpusd1.86560.00001.86862006.09.11 09:361.86540.000.000.00-8.00
4622012006.09.11 09:29buy0.80gbpusd1.86400.00001.86702006.09.11 09:361.86530.000.000.00104.00
4622462006.09.11 09:37sell0.10gbpusd1.86570.00001.86272006.09.11 10:121.86800.000.000.00-23.00
4624362006.09.11 09:49sell0.20gbpusd1.86720.00001.86422006.09.11 10:121.86790.000.000.00-14.00
4625352006.09.11 09:52sell0.40gbpusd1.86870.00001.86572006.09.11 10:121.86800.000.000.0028.00
4627652006.09.11 10:12buy0.10gbpusd1.86790.00001.87092006.09.11 12:451.86590.000.000.00-20.00
4629412006.09.11 10:56buy0.20gbpusd1.86630.00001.86932006.09.11 12:451.86580.000.000.00-10.00
4632732006.09.11 11:57buy0.40gbpusd1.86480.00001.86782006.09.11 12:451.86590.000.000.0044.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 208.49
Closed P/L: 208.49
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4624072006.09.11 09:48sell0.10usdchf1.24100.00001.2380 1.24610.000.000.00-40.93
4625212006.09.11 09:51buy0.10eurusd1.27350.00001.2765 1.26820.000.000.00-53.00
4629472006.09.11 10:56buy0.20eurusd1.27200.00001.2750 1.26820.000.000.00-76.00
4630912006.09.11 11:04sell0.20usdchf1.24270.00001.2397 1.24610.000.000.00-54.57
4634482006.09.11 12:45buy0.10gbpusd1.86630.00001.8693 1.86120.000.000.00-51.00
4638392006.09.11 13:58buy0.20gbpusd1.86480.00001.8678 1.86120.000.000.00-72.00
4638662006.09.11 14:00buy0.40eurusd1.27050.00001.2735 1.26820.000.000.00-92.00
4639532006.09.11 14:02buy0.40gbpusd1.86330.00001.8663 1.86120.000.000.00-84.00
4639892006.09.11 14:02sell0.40usdchf1.24420.00001.2412 1.24610.000.000.00-60.99
4641132006.09.11 14:08buy0.80eurusd1.26900.00001.2720 1.26820.000.000.00-64.00
4641182006.09.11 14:08buy0.80gbpusd1.86180.00001.8648 1.86120.000.000.00-48.00
4641992006.09.11 14:09sell0.80usdchf1.24570.00001.2427 1.24610.000.000.00-25.68
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -722.17
 Floating P/L: -722.17
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 208.49 Floating P/L: -722.17 Margin: 6 199.50
Balance: 10 208.49 Equity: 9 486.32 Free Margin: 3 286.82