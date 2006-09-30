Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1244587 Name: Matt TaBone Currency: USD 2006 October 2, 17:54
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
128172592006.09.30 21:19balanceDeposit25 000.00
128337222006.10.02 01:30sell0.10eurusd1.26650.00001.26352006.10.02 12:371.26870.000.000.00-22.00
128474102006.10.02 06:07sell0.20eurusd1.26800.00001.26502006.10.02 12:371.26860.000.000.00-12.00
128675082006.10.02 10:05sell0.40eurusd1.26950.00001.26652006.10.02 12:371.26850.000.000.0040.00
128337962006.10.02 01:30sell0.10gbpusd1.86910.00001.86612006.10.02 07:041.87100.000.000.00-19.00
128401142006.10.02 03:35sell0.20gbpusd1.87060.00001.86762006.10.02 07:041.87110.000.000.00-10.00
128475312006.10.02 06:07sell0.40gbpusd1.87210.00001.86912006.10.02 07:041.87110.000.000.0040.00
128521522006.10.02 07:04sell0.10gbpusd1.87080.00001.86782006.10.02 07:421.86780.000.000.0030.00
128556832006.10.02 07:42sell0.10gbpusd1.86760.00001.86462006.10.02 09:241.87280.000.000.00-52.00
128567952006.10.02 07:54sell0.20gbpusd1.86910.00001.86612006.10.02 09:241.87270.000.000.00-72.00
128592482006.10.02 08:30sell0.40gbpusd1.87090.00001.86792006.10.02 09:241.87280.000.000.00-76.00
128598312006.10.02 08:31sell0.80gbpusd1.87240.00001.86942006.10.02 09:241.87270.000.000.00-24.00
128606552006.10.02 08:35sell1.60gbpusd1.87400.00001.87102006.10.02 09:241.87260.000.000.00224.00
128639852006.10.02 09:25buy0.10gbpusd1.87270.00001.87572006.10.02 13:191.87420.000.000.0015.00
128778982006.10.02 12:38buy0.20gbpusd1.87120.00001.87422006.10.02 13:191.87420.000.000.0060.00
128826522006.10.02 13:19buy0.10gbpusd1.87470.00001.87772006.10.02 13:341.87770.000.000.0030.00
128869342006.10.02 13:34buy0.10gbpusd1.87810.00001.88112006.10.02 13:471.88110.000.000.0030.00
128915362006.10.02 13:48buy0.10gbpusd1.88140.00001.88442006.10.02 14:211.88440.000.000.0030.00
128336992006.10.02 01:30buy0.10usdjpy118.320.00118.622006.10.02 13:11118.110.000.000.00-17.78
128616612006.10.02 08:45buy0.20usdjpy118.160.00118.462006.10.02 13:11118.120.000.000.00-6.77
128805882006.10.02 13:05buy0.40usdjpy118.000.00118.302006.10.02 13:11118.110.000.000.0037.25
128811992006.10.02 13:11sell0.10usdjpy118.100.00117.802006.10.02 13:35117.800.000.000.0025.47
128873462006.10.02 13:35sell0.10usdjpy117.790.00117.492006.10.02 14:35117.650.000.000.0011.90
128886752006.10.02 13:38sell0.20usdjpy117.950.00117.652006.10.02 14:35117.650.000.000.0051.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 313.07
Closed P/L: 313.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
128336962006.10.02 01:30buy0.10usdchf1.25130.00001.2543 1.24140.000.000.00-79.75
128473182006.10.02 06:07buy0.20usdchf1.24980.00001.2528 1.24140.000.000.00-135.33
128675822006.10.02 10:05buy0.40usdchf1.24830.00001.2513 1.24140.000.000.00-222.33
128779062006.10.02 12:38sell0.10eurusd1.26840.00001.2654 1.27530.000.000.00-69.00
128804342006.10.02 13:05sell0.20eurusd1.26990.00001.2669 1.27530.000.000.00-108.00
128820152006.10.02 13:17buy0.80usdchf1.24680.00001.2498 1.24140.000.000.00-347.99
128860482006.10.02 13:31buy1.60usdchf1.24500.00001.2480 1.24140.000.000.00-463.99
128860942006.10.02 13:31sell0.40eurusd1.27160.00001.2686 1.27530.000.000.00-148.00
128906962006.10.02 13:46sell0.80eurusd1.27340.00001.2704 1.27530.000.000.00-152.00
128908002006.10.02 13:46buy3.20usdchf1.24330.00001.2463 1.24140.000.000.00-489.77
128993462006.10.02 14:21buy0.10gbpusd1.88480.00001.8878 1.88670.000.000.0019.00
128998212006.10.02 14:22sell1.60eurusd1.27500.00001.2720 1.27530.000.000.00-48.00
129027122006.10.02 14:35sell0.10usdjpy117.620.00117.32 117.610.000.000.000.85
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -2 244.31
 Floating P/L: -2 244.31
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 313.07 Floating P/L: -2 244.31 Margin: 9 600.00
Balance: 25 313.07 Equity: 23 068.76 Free Margin: 13 468.76
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 624.62 Gross Loss: 311.55 Total Net Profit: 313.07
Profit Factor: 2.00 Expected Payoff: 13.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 224.00 (0.89%)  
 
Total Trades: 23 Short Positions (won %): 15 (46.67%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (56.52%) Loss trades (% of total): 10 (43.48%)
Largest profit trade: 224.00 loss trade: -76.00
Average profit trade: 48.05 loss trade: -31.15
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (253.37) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-224.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 254.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -224.00 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3