|Account: 1244587
|Name: Matt TaBone
|Currency: USD
|2006 October 2, 17:54
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12817259
|2006.09.30 21:19
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|12833722
|2006.10.02 01:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2665
|0.0000
|1.2635
|2006.10.02 12:37
|1.2687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|12847410
|2006.10.02 06:07
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2680
|0.0000
|1.2650
|2006.10.02 12:37
|1.2686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|12867508
|2006.10.02 10:05
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2695
|0.0000
|1.2665
|2006.10.02 12:37
|1.2685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|12833796
|2006.10.02 01:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8691
|0.0000
|1.8661
|2006.10.02 07:04
|1.8710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.00
|12840114
|2006.10.02 03:35
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8706
|0.0000
|1.8676
|2006.10.02 07:04
|1.8711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|12847531
|2006.10.02 06:07
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8721
|0.0000
|1.8691
|2006.10.02 07:04
|1.8711
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|12852152
|2006.10.02 07:04
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8708
|0.0000
|1.8678
|2006.10.02 07:42
|1.8678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12855683
|2006.10.02 07:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8676
|0.0000
|1.8646
|2006.10.02 09:24
|1.8728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-52.00
|12856795
|2006.10.02 07:54
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8691
|0.0000
|1.8661
|2006.10.02 09:24
|1.8727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|12859248
|2006.10.02 08:30
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8709
|0.0000
|1.8679
|2006.10.02 09:24
|1.8728
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.00
|12859831
|2006.10.02 08:31
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8724
|0.0000
|1.8694
|2006.10.02 09:24
|1.8727
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|12860655
|2006.10.02 08:35
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8740
|0.0000
|1.8710
|2006.10.02 09:24
|1.8726
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|224.00
|12863985
|2006.10.02 09:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8727
|0.0000
|1.8757
|2006.10.02 13:19
|1.8742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|12877898
|2006.10.02 12:38
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8712
|0.0000
|1.8742
|2006.10.02 13:19
|1.8742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|12882652
|2006.10.02 13:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8747
|0.0000
|1.8777
|2006.10.02 13:34
|1.8777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12886934
|2006.10.02 13:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8781
|0.0000
|1.8811
|2006.10.02 13:47
|1.8811
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12891536
|2006.10.02 13:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8814
|0.0000
|1.8844
|2006.10.02 14:21
|1.8844
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|12833699
|2006.10.02 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.32
|0.00
|118.62
|2006.10.02 13:11
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.78
|12861661
|2006.10.02 08:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.16
|0.00
|118.46
|2006.10.02 13:11
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.77
|12880588
|2006.10.02 13:05
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.00
|0.00
|118.30
|2006.10.02 13:11
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.25
|12881199
|2006.10.02 13:11
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.10
|0.00
|117.80
|2006.10.02 13:35
|117.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.47
|12887346
|2006.10.02 13:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.79
|0.00
|117.49
|2006.10.02 14:35
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.90
|12888675
|2006.10.02 13:38
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.95
|0.00
|117.65
|2006.10.02 14:35
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|313.07
|Closed P/L:
|313.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|12833696
|2006.10.02 01:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2513
|0.0000
|1.2543
|1.2414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-79.75
|12847318
|2006.10.02 06:07
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2498
|0.0000
|1.2528
|1.2414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-135.33
|12867582
|2006.10.02 10:05
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2483
|0.0000
|1.2513
|1.2414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-222.33
|12877906
|2006.10.02 12:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2684
|0.0000
|1.2654
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.00
|12880434
|2006.10.02 13:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2699
|0.0000
|1.2669
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-108.00
|12882015
|2006.10.02 13:17
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2468
|0.0000
|1.2498
|1.2414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-347.99
|12886048
|2006.10.02 13:31
|buy
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2450
|0.0000
|1.2480
|1.2414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-463.99
|12886094
|2006.10.02 13:31
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2716
|0.0000
|1.2686
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-148.00
|12890696
|2006.10.02 13:46
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2734
|0.0000
|1.2704
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-152.00
|12890800
|2006.10.02 13:46
|buy
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.2433
|0.0000
|1.2463
|1.2414
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-489.77
|12899346
|2006.10.02 14:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8848
|0.0000
|1.8878
|1.8867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|12899821
|2006.10.02 14:22
|sell
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2750
|0.0000
|1.2720
|1.2753
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|12902712
|2006.10.02 14:35
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.62
|0.00
|117.32
|117.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2 244.31
|Floating P/L:
|-2 244.31
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|313.07
|Floating P/L:
|-2 244.31
|Margin:
|9 600.00
|Balance:
|25 313.07
|Equity:
|23 068.76
|Free Margin:
|13 468.76
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|624.62
|Gross Loss:
|311.55
|Total Net Profit:
|313.07
|Profit Factor:
|2.00
|Expected Payoff:
|13.61
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|224.00 (0.89%)
|Total Trades:
|23
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (46.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (56.52%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|10 (43.48%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|224.00
|loss trade:
|-76.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|48.05
|loss trade:
|-31.15
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (253.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-224.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|254.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-224.00 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3