Admiral Markets AS
|Account: 772090
|Name: ionescu
|Currency: USD
|2013 August 23, 10:42
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|77386469
|2013.08.22 19:18
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.5593
|1.5596
|1.5643
|2013.08.23 00:11
|1.5602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|77389767
|2013.08.22 20:49
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3358
|1.3358
|1.3308
|2013.08.23 00:42
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.00
|77393509
|2013.08.23 00:12
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.5602
|1.5596
|1.5552
|2013.08.23 00:53
|1.5596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|77394575
|2013.08.23 00:56
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.5592
|1.5588
|1.5542
|2013.08.23 01:08
|1.5588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|77394135
|2013.08.23 00:42
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3358
|1.3338
|1.3408
|2013.08.23 02:34
|1.3358
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77395364
|2013.08.23 01:22
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.5582
|1.5585
|1.5632
|2013.08.23 02:35
|1.5585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|77396815
|2013.08.23 02:34
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3357
|1.3353
|1.3307
|2013.08.23 03:04
|1.3353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|77397546
|2013.08.23 03:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3350
|1.3342
|1.3300
|2013.08.23 06:42
|1.3342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|77401528
|2013.08.23 06:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3341
|1.3341
|1.3291
|2013.08.23 07:16
|1.3341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77397226
|2013.08.23 02:49
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.5585
|1.5590
|1.5635
|2013.08.23 07:44
|1.5590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|3.90
|Closed P/L:
|3.89
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|77402958
|2013.08.23 07:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3343
|1.3363
|1.3293
|
|1.3344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|77403801
|2013.08.23 07:51
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.5594
|1.5614
|1.5544
|
|1.5600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|
|Floating P/L:
|-0.70
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3.89
|Floating P/L:
|-0.70
|Margin:
|28.94
|Balance:
|11 268.04
|Equity:
|11 267.34
|Free Margin:
|11 238.40