Admiral Markets AS

Account: 772090 Name: ionescu Currency: USD 2013 August 23, 10:42
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
773864692013.08.22 19:18buy0.01gbpusd1.55931.55961.56432013.08.23 00:111.56020.000.000.000.90
773897672013.08.22 20:49sell0.01eurusd1.33581.33581.33082013.08.23 00:421.33580.000.00-0.010.00
773935092013.08.23 00:12sell0.01gbpusd1.56021.55961.55522013.08.23 00:531.55960.000.000.000.60
773945752013.08.23 00:56sell0.01gbpusd1.55921.55881.55422013.08.23 01:081.55880.000.000.000.40
773941352013.08.23 00:42buy0.01eurusd1.33581.33381.34082013.08.23 02:341.33580.000.000.000.00
773953642013.08.23 01:22buy0.01gbpusd1.55821.55851.56322013.08.23 02:351.55850.000.000.000.30
773968152013.08.23 02:34sell0.01eurusd1.33571.33531.33072013.08.23 03:041.33530.000.000.000.40
773975462013.08.23 03:05sell0.01eurusd1.33501.33421.33002013.08.23 06:421.33420.000.000.000.80
774015282013.08.23 06:45sell0.01eurusd1.33411.33411.32912013.08.23 07:161.33410.000.000.000.00
773972262013.08.23 02:49buy0.01gbpusd1.55851.55901.56352013.08.23 07:441.55900.000.000.000.50
  0.00 0.00 -0.01 3.90
Closed P/L: 3.89
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
774029582013.08.23 07:26sell0.01eurusd1.33431.33631.3293 1.33440.000.000.00-0.10
774038012013.08.23 07:51sell0.01gbpusd1.55941.56141.5544 1.56000.000.000.00-0.60
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.70
 Floating P/L: -0.70
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3.89 Floating P/L: -0.70 Margin: 28.94
Balance: 11 268.04 Equity: 11 267.34 Free Margin: 11 238.40