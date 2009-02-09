Strategy Tester Report
LFH_Trading_Simulator_3
HFMarkets-Demo Server (Build 482)
|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2009.02.09 00:00 - 2009.02.12 23:55 (2009.02.09 - 2009.02.13)
|Model
|Every tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
|Parameters
|BufferSpeed=2;
|Bars in test
|2152
|Ticks modelled
|130028
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Mismatched charts errors
|0
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|7405.00
|Gross profit
|7500.00
|Gross loss
|-95.00
|Profit factor
|78.95
|Expected payoff
|740.50
|Absolute drawdown
|140.00
|Maximal drawdown
|620.00 (4.40%)
|Relative drawdown
|4.40% (620.00)
|Total trades
|10
|Short positions (won %)
|6 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|8 (80.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|2 (20.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2195.00
|loss trade
|-49.00
|Average
|profit trade
|937.50
|loss trade
|-47.50
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|8 (7500.00)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-95.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|7500.00 (8)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-95.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|8
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Size
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2009.02.09 01:43
|sell
|1
|1.00
|1.29657
|1.29957
|1.29057
|2
|2009.02.09 07:05
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.29057
|1.29957
|1.29057
|600.00
|10600.00
|3
|2009.02.09 09:19
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.28899
|1.28599
|1.29799
|4
|2009.02.09 13:24
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.29799
|1.28599
|1.29799
|900.00
|11500.00
|5
|2009.02.09 16:50
|sell
|3
|1.00
|1.30710
|1.31010
|1.30110
|6
|2009.02.09 20:28
|t/p
|3
|1.00
|1.30110
|1.31010
|1.30110
|600.00
|12100.00
|7
|2009.02.10 01:26
|sell
|4
|1.00
|1.29222
|1.29522
|1.28312
|8
|2009.02.10 02:05
|t/p
|4
|1.00
|1.28312
|1.29522
|1.28312
|910.00
|13010.00
|9
|2009.02.10 06:19
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.28315
|1.28015
|1.30415
|10
|2009.02.10 07:11
|modify
|5
|1.00
|1.28315
|1.28015
|1.30461
|11
|2009.02.10 07:11
|modify
|5
|1.00
|1.28315
|1.28015
|1.30473
|12
|2009.02.10 07:11
|modify
|5
|1.00
|1.28315
|1.28015
|1.30485
|13
|2009.02.10 07:11
|modify
|5
|1.00
|1.28315
|1.28015
|1.30498
|14
|2009.02.10 07:12
|modify
|5
|1.00
|1.28315
|1.28015
|1.30510
|15
|2009.02.10 07:12
|modify
|5
|1.00
|1.28315
|1.28015
|1.30522
|16
|2009.02.10 07:13
|modify
|5
|1.00
|1.28315
|1.28015
|1.30510
|17
|2009.02.10 16:42
|t/p
|5
|1.00
|1.30510
|1.28015
|1.30510
|2195.00
|15205.00
|18
|2009.02.10 17:03
|sell
|6
|1.00
|1.30295
|1.30795
|1.29295
|19
|2009.02.10 17:40
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.29591
|1.30795
|1.29295
|704.00
|15909.00
|20
|2009.02.10 17:41
|sell
|7
|1.00
|1.29540
|1.30140
|1.28340
|21
|2009.02.10 17:42
|modify
|7
|1.00
|1.29540
|1.30140
|1.28378
|22
|2009.02.10 17:42
|modify
|7
|1.00
|1.29540
|1.30140
|1.28389
|23
|2009.02.10 17:42
|modify
|7
|1.00
|1.29540
|1.30140
|1.28400
|24
|2009.02.10 20:31
|t/p
|7
|1.00
|1.28400
|1.30140
|1.28400
|1140.00
|17049.00
|25
|2009.02.11 00:25
|sell
|8
|1.00
|1.29070
|1.29370
|1.28570
|26
|2009.02.11 01:44
|modify
|8
|1.00
|1.29070
|1.29370
|1.28597
|27
|2009.02.11 01:45
|modify
|8
|1.00
|1.29070
|1.29370
|1.28608
|28
|2009.02.11 01:45
|modify
|8
|1.00
|1.29070
|1.29370
|1.28619
|29
|2009.02.11 02:21
|t/p
|8
|1.00
|1.28619
|1.29370
|1.28619
|451.00
|17500.00
|30
|2009.02.11 02:47
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.28780
|1.28380
|1.29180
|31
|2009.02.11 02:47
|close
|9
|1.00
|1.28731
|1.28380
|1.29180
|-49.00
|17451.00
|32
|2009.02.11 04:01
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.28751
|1.28251
|1.29151
|33
|2009.02.11 04:01
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.28705
|1.28251
|1.29151
|-46.00
|17405.00