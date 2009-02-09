Strategy Tester Report
LFH_Trading_Simulator_3
HFMarkets-Demo Server (Build 482)

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2009.02.09 00:00 - 2009.02.12 23:55 (2009.02.09 - 2009.02.13)
ModelEvery tick (the most precise method based on all available least timeframes)
ParametersBufferSpeed=2;
Bars in test2152Ticks modelled130028Modelling quality90.00%
Mismatched charts errors0
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit7405.00Gross profit7500.00Gross loss-95.00
Profit factor78.95Expected payoff740.50
Absolute drawdown140.00Maximal drawdown620.00 (4.40%)Relative drawdown4.40% (620.00)
Total trades10Short positions (won %)6 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)4 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)8 (80.00%)Loss trades (% of total)2 (20.00%)
Largestprofit trade2195.00loss trade-49.00
Averageprofit trade937.50loss trade-47.50
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)8 (7500.00)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-95.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)7500.00 (8)consecutive loss (count of losses)-95.00 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins8consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderSizePriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12009.02.09 01:43sell11.001.296571.299571.29057
22009.02.09 07:05t/p11.001.290571.299571.29057600.0010600.00
32009.02.09 09:19buy21.001.288991.285991.29799
42009.02.09 13:24t/p21.001.297991.285991.29799900.0011500.00
52009.02.09 16:50sell31.001.307101.310101.30110
62009.02.09 20:28t/p31.001.301101.310101.30110600.0012100.00
72009.02.10 01:26sell41.001.292221.295221.28312
82009.02.10 02:05t/p41.001.283121.295221.28312910.0013010.00
92009.02.10 06:19buy51.001.283151.280151.30415
102009.02.10 07:11modify51.001.283151.280151.30461
112009.02.10 07:11modify51.001.283151.280151.30473
122009.02.10 07:11modify51.001.283151.280151.30485
132009.02.10 07:11modify51.001.283151.280151.30498
142009.02.10 07:12modify51.001.283151.280151.30510
152009.02.10 07:12modify51.001.283151.280151.30522
162009.02.10 07:13modify51.001.283151.280151.30510
172009.02.10 16:42t/p51.001.305101.280151.305102195.0015205.00
182009.02.10 17:03sell61.001.302951.307951.29295
192009.02.10 17:40close61.001.295911.307951.29295704.0015909.00
202009.02.10 17:41sell71.001.295401.301401.28340
212009.02.10 17:42modify71.001.295401.301401.28378
222009.02.10 17:42modify71.001.295401.301401.28389
232009.02.10 17:42modify71.001.295401.301401.28400
242009.02.10 20:31t/p71.001.284001.301401.284001140.0017049.00
252009.02.11 00:25sell81.001.290701.293701.28570
262009.02.11 01:44modify81.001.290701.293701.28597
272009.02.11 01:45modify81.001.290701.293701.28608
282009.02.11 01:45modify81.001.290701.293701.28619
292009.02.11 02:21t/p81.001.286191.293701.28619451.0017500.00
302009.02.11 02:47buy91.001.287801.283801.29180
312009.02.11 02:47close91.001.287311.283801.29180-49.0017451.00
322009.02.11 04:01buy101.001.287511.282511.29151
332009.02.11 04:01close101.001.287051.282511.29151-46.0017405.00