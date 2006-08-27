|Account: 434425
|Name: t2
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 7, 05:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2398111
|2006.08.27 00:10
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2402874
|2006.08.28 04:47
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2776
|0.0000
|1.2814
|2006.08.28 10:28
|1.2814
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|2411721
|2006.08.28 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2803
|0.0000
|1.2765
|2006.08.29 15:58
|1.2801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|2.00
|2423874
|2006.08.29 06:13
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2821
|0.0000
|1.2783
|2006.08.29 15:58
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|2427482
|2006.08.29 10:20
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2839
|0.0000
|1.2801
|2006.08.29 15:58
|1.2801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|152.00
|2441981
|2006.08.29 21:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2803
|0.0000
|1.2841
|2006.08.30 03:26
|1.2841
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.89
|38.00
|2453484
|2006.08.30 09:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2841
|0.0000
|1.2879
|2006.08.31 10:28
|1.2862
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.25
|21.00
|2458581
|2006.08.30 12:53
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2823
|0.0000
|1.2861
|2006.08.31 10:28
|1.2861
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.51
|76.00
|2485196
|2006.08.31 10:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2862
|0.0000
|1.2900
|2006.09.01 17:56
|1.2803
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|-59.00
|2486972
|2006.08.31 11:57
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2844
|0.0000
|1.2882
|2006.09.01 17:56
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.29
|-84.00
|2497932
|2006.08.31 17:01
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2823
|0.0000
|1.2861
|2006.09.01 17:56
|1.2801
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.59
|-88.00
|2499969
|2006.08.31 17:29
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2802
|0.0000
|1.2840
|2006.09.01 17:56
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.17
|0.00
|2522798
|2006.09.01 15:31
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2783
|0.0000
|1.2821
|2006.09.01 17:56
|1.2803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|2526408
|2006.09.01 15:52
|buy
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.2765
|0.0000
|1.2803
|2006.09.01 17:56
|1.2803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 216.00
|2535499
|2006.09.01 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2806
|0.0000
|1.2844
|2006.09.01 19:03
|1.2844
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|2540920
|2006.09.01 19:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2836
|0.0000
|1.2874
|2006.09.04 23:22
|1.2874
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|38.00
|2570978
|2006.09.05 00:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2864
|0.0000
|1.2826
|2006.09.05 10:34
|1.2826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|2587648
|2006.09.05 12:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2845
|0.0000
|1.2883
|2006.09.07 04:52
|1.2828
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.48
|-17.00
|2590111
|2006.09.05 14:11
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2827
|0.0000
|1.2865
|2006.09.07 04:52
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.95
|4.00
|2591530
|2006.09.05 15:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2809
|0.0000
|1.2847
|2006.09.07 04:52
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.90
|80.00
|2622044
|2006.09.06 14:28
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2791
|0.0000
|1.2829
|2006.09.07 04:52
|1.2829
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.46
|304.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.10
|2 155.00
|Closed P/L:
|2 068.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 068.90
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|7 068.90
|Equity:
|7 068.90
|Free Margin:
|7 068.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 343.53
|Gross Loss:
|274.63
|Total Net Profit:
|2 068.90
|Profit Factor:
|8.53
|Expected Payoff:
|103.44
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|248.20 (3.60%)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|16 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (70.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (30.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 216.00
|loss trade:
|-92.59
|Average
|profit trade:
|167.40
|loss trade:
|-45.77
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (1 891.04)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-248.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 891.04 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-248.20 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|3