FXDD

Account: 434425 Name: t2 Currency: USD 2006 September 7, 05:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23981112006.08.27 00:10balanceDeposit5 000.00
24028742006.08.28 04:47buy0.10eurusd1.27760.00001.28142006.08.28 10:281.28140.000.000.0038.00
24117212006.08.28 15:00sell0.10eurusd1.28030.00001.27652006.08.29 15:581.28010.000.000.692.00
24238742006.08.29 06:13sell0.20eurusd1.28210.00001.27832006.08.29 15:581.28020.000.000.0038.00
24274822006.08.29 10:20sell0.40eurusd1.28390.00001.28012006.08.29 15:581.28010.000.000.00152.00
24419812006.08.29 21:09buy0.10eurusd1.28030.00001.28412006.08.30 03:261.28410.000.00-0.8938.00
24534842006.08.30 09:13buy0.10eurusd1.28410.00001.28792006.08.31 10:281.28620.000.00-3.2521.00
24585812006.08.30 12:53buy0.20eurusd1.28230.00001.28612006.08.31 10:281.28610.000.00-6.5176.00
24851962006.08.31 10:28buy0.10eurusd1.28620.00001.29002006.09.01 17:561.28030.000.00-1.15-59.00
24869722006.08.31 11:57buy0.20eurusd1.28440.00001.28822006.09.01 17:561.28020.000.00-2.29-84.00
24979322006.08.31 17:01buy0.40eurusd1.28230.00001.28612006.09.01 17:561.28010.000.00-4.59-88.00
24999692006.08.31 17:29buy0.80eurusd1.28020.00001.28402006.09.01 17:561.28020.000.00-9.170.00
25227982006.09.01 15:31buy1.60eurusd1.27830.00001.28212006.09.01 17:561.28030.000.000.00320.00
25264082006.09.01 15:52buy3.20eurusd1.27650.00001.28032006.09.01 17:561.28030.000.000.001 216.00
25354992006.09.01 18:00buy0.10eurusd1.28060.00001.28442006.09.01 19:031.28440.000.000.0038.00
25409202006.09.01 19:54buy0.10eurusd1.28360.00001.28742006.09.04 23:221.28740.000.00-1.1538.00
25709782006.09.05 00:30sell0.10eurusd1.28640.00001.28262006.09.05 10:341.28260.000.000.0038.00
25876482006.09.05 12:18buy0.10eurusd1.28450.00001.28832006.09.07 04:521.28280.000.00-4.48-17.00
25901112006.09.05 14:11buy0.20eurusd1.28270.00001.28652006.09.07 04:521.28290.000.00-8.954.00
25915302006.09.05 15:00buy0.40eurusd1.28090.00001.28472006.09.07 04:521.28290.000.00-17.9080.00
26220442006.09.06 14:28buy0.80eurusd1.27910.00001.28292006.09.07 04:521.28290.000.00-26.46304.00
  0.00 0.00 -86.10 2 155.00
Closed P/L: 2 068.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 068.90 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 7 068.90 Equity: 7 068.90 Free Margin: 7 068.90
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 343.53 Gross Loss: 274.63 Total Net Profit: 2 068.90
Profit Factor: 8.53 Expected Payoff: 103.44  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 248.20 (3.60%)  
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 16 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (70.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (30.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 216.00 loss trade: -92.59
Average profit trade: 167.40 loss trade: -45.77
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (1 891.04) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-248.20)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 891.04 (9) consecutive loss (count): -248.20 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 3