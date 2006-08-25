North Finance Co Ltd
|Account: 258531
|Name: JMI_001828
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 25, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4782924
|2006.08.25 17:05
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|4783507
|2006.08.25 17:39
|sell
|1.50
|gbpusd
|1.8854
|1.8878
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 18:07
|1.8878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.00
|4783785
|2006.08.25 17:46
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2745
|1.2767
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 17:52
|1.2747
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|4783812
|2006.08.25 17:47
|buy
|1.50
|usdjpy
|117.33
|117.10
|0.00
|2006.08.25 17:52
|117.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.67
|4784046
|2006.08.25 17:56
|buy
|1.50
|usdjpy
|117.34
|117.11
|0.00
|2006.08.25 18:07
|117.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-294.59
|4784291
|2006.08.25 18:07
|sell
|1.50
|gbpusd
|1.8875
|1.8899
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 18:14
|1.8899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-360.00
|4784370
|2006.08.25 18:07
|buy
|1.50
|usdjpy
|117.14
|116.91
|0.00
|2006.08.25 18:41
|117.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.16
|4784629
|2006.08.25 18:14
|sell
|1.50
|gbpusd
|1.8895
|1.8919
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 18:41
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.00
|4786169
|2006.08.25 19:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2764
|1.2786
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 19:33
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4786271
|2006.08.25 19:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2764
|1.2786
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 19:34
|1.2761
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4786331
|2006.08.25 19:39
|buy
|1.50
|usdchf
|1.2387
|1.2377
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 20:56
|1.2392
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.52
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-577.24
|Closed P/L:
|-577.24
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-577.24
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 422.76
|Equity:
|2 422.76
|Free Margin:
|2 422.76