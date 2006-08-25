North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 258531 Name: JMI_001828 Currency: USD 2006 August 25, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47829242006.08.25 17:05balanceDeposit3 000.00
47835072006.08.25 17:39sell1.50gbpusd1.88541.88780.00002006.08.25 18:071.88780.000.000.00-360.00
47837852006.08.25 17:46sell1.00eurusd1.27451.27670.00002006.08.25 17:521.27470.000.000.00-20.00
47838122006.08.25 17:47buy1.50usdjpy117.33117.100.002006.08.25 17:52117.390.000.000.0076.67
47840462006.08.25 17:56buy1.50usdjpy117.34117.110.002006.08.25 18:07117.110.000.000.00-294.59
47842912006.08.25 18:07sell1.50gbpusd1.88751.88990.00002006.08.25 18:141.88990.000.000.00-360.00
47843702006.08.25 18:07buy1.50usdjpy117.14116.910.002006.08.25 18:41117.230.000.000.00115.16
47846292006.08.25 18:14sell1.50gbpusd1.88951.89190.00002006.08.25 18:411.88860.000.000.00135.00
47861692006.08.25 19:21sell1.00eurusd1.27641.27860.00002006.08.25 19:331.27600.000.000.0040.00
47862712006.08.25 19:33sell1.00eurusd1.27641.27860.00002006.08.25 19:341.27610.000.000.0030.00
47863312006.08.25 19:39buy1.50usdchf1.23871.23770.00002006.08.25 20:561.23920.000.000.0060.52
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -577.24
Closed P/L: -577.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -577.24 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 422.76 Equity: 2 422.76 Free Margin: 2 422.76