|Account: 259314
|Name: 17nf_17nf_17nf_17nf
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 5, 13:06
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4788179
|2006.08.27 14:02
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|4922205
|2006.09.04 11:26
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9056
|1.9002
|1.9152
|2006.09.05 10:27
|1.9002
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|-540.00
|4930649
|2006.09.04 17:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|220.99
|221.67
|220.27
|2006.09.05 09:52
|220.27
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.33
|621.44
|4931145
|2006.09.04 17:27
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|220.96
|221.64
|220.24
|2006.09.05 09:56
|220.24
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.33
|621.60
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.66
|703.04
|Closed P/L:
|679.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4958508
|2006.09.05 12:06
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|219.57
|220.25
|218.85
|
|220.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-397.24
|4958551
|2006.09.05 12:07
|sell
|1.00
|gbpjpy
|219.57
|220.25
|218.85
|
|220.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-397.24
|4922228
|2006.09.04 11:27
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.24
|117.27
|115.57
|
|115.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.89
|379.97
|4922235
|2006.09.04 11:27
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.25
|117.28
|115.58
|
|115.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.89
|388.60
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.78
|-25.91
|
|Floating P/L:
|-39.69
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|679.38
|Floating P/L:
|-39.69
|Margin:
|1 159.42
|Balance:
|50 679.38
|Equity:
|50 639.69
|Free Margin:
|49 480.27
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 222.38
|Gross Loss:
|543.00
|Total Net Profit:
|679.38
|Profit Factor:
|2.25
|Expected Payoff:
|226.46
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|543.00 (1.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.06% (543.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|611.27
|loss trade:
|-543.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|611.19
|loss trade:
|-543.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (1 222.38)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-543.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 222.38 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-543.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1