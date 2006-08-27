North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 259314 Name: 17nf_17nf_17nf_17nf Currency: USD 2006 September 5, 13:06
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47881792006.08.27 14:02balanceDeposit50 000.00
49222052006.09.04 11:26buy1.00gbpusd1.90561.90021.91522006.09.05 10:271.90020.000.00-3.00-540.00
49306492006.09.04 17:07sell1.00gbpjpy220.99221.67220.272006.09.05 09:52220.270.000.00-10.33621.44
49311452006.09.04 17:27sell1.00gbpjpy220.96221.64220.242006.09.05 09:56220.240.000.00-10.33621.60
  0.00 0.00 -23.66 703.04
Closed P/L: 679.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
49585082006.09.05 12:06sell1.00gbpjpy219.57220.25218.85 220.030.000.000.00-397.24
49585512006.09.05 12:07sell1.00gbpjpy219.57220.25218.85 220.030.000.000.00-397.24
49222282006.09.04 11:27sell1.00usdjpy116.24117.27115.57 115.800.000.00-6.89379.97
49222352006.09.04 11:27sell1.00usdjpy116.25117.28115.58 115.800.000.00-6.89388.60
  0.00 0.00 -13.78 -25.91
 Floating P/L: -39.69
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 679.38 Floating P/L: -39.69 Margin: 1 159.42
Balance: 50 679.38 Equity: 50 639.69 Free Margin: 49 480.27
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 222.38 Gross Loss: 543.00 Total Net Profit: 679.38
Profit Factor: 2.25 Expected Payoff: 226.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 543.00 (1.06%) Relative Drawdown: 1.06% (543.00)
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 611.27 loss trade: -543.00
Average profit trade: 611.19 loss trade: -543.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (1 222.38) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-543.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 222.38 (2) consecutive loss (count): -543.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1