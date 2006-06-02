Strategy Tester Report
qq_v2.1_eurusd_MM

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period5 Minutes (M5) 2006.06.02 00:00 - 2006.07.02 00:00 (2006.06.02 - 2006.07.02)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParametersMagic=1111; pr=12; sl=30; tp=70; tz=60; mm=1; qq=40; chas1=10; chas2=21; Lots=1; TrailingStop=0;
Bars in test414986Ticks modelled501086Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit50000.00
Total net profit45047.59Gross profit55370.59Gross loss-10323.00
Profit factor5.36Expected payoff11261.90
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown10323.00 (12.41%)Relative drawdown12.41% (10323.00)
Total trades4Short positions (won %)1 (100.00%)Long positions (won %)3 (66.67%)
Profit trades (% of total)3 (75.00%)Loss trades (% of total)1 (25.00%)
Largestprofit trade22186.16loss trade-10323.00
Averageprofit trade18456.86loss trade-10323.00
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (33184.43)consecutive losses (loss in money)1 (-10323.00)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)33184.43 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-10323.00 (1)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses1
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.06.02 14:40buy120.001.28980.00000.0000
22006.06.05 11:00close120.001.29720.00000.000014596.0064596.00
32006.06.08 14:43sell225.901.26720.00000.0000
42006.06.09 14:35close225.901.26010.00000.000018588.4383184.43
52006.06.14 15:40buy333.301.26350.00000.0000
62006.06.14 19:48close333.301.26040.00000.0000-10323.0072861.43
72006.06.29 20:35buy429.201.26340.00000.0000
82006.06.30 11:00close429.201.27110.00000.000022186.1695047.59