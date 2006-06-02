|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|5 Minutes (M5) 2006.06.02 00:00 - 2006.07.02 00:00 (2006.06.02 - 2006.07.02)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|Magic=1111; pr=12; sl=30; tp=70; tz=60; mm=1; qq=40; chas1=10; chas2=21; Lots=1; TrailingStop=0;
|Bars in test
|414986
|Ticks modelled
|501086
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|50000.00
|Total net profit
|45047.59
|Gross profit
|55370.59
|Gross loss
|-10323.00
|Profit factor
|5.36
|Expected payoff
|11261.90
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|10323.00 (12.41%)
|Relative drawdown
|12.41% (10323.00)
|Total trades
|4
|Short positions (won %)
|1 (100.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|3 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|1 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|22186.16
|loss trade
|-10323.00
|Average
|profit trade
|18456.86
|loss trade
|-10323.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (33184.43)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|1 (-10323.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|33184.43 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-10323.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|1