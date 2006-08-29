FXDD

Account: 435312 Name: system P Currency: USD 2006 September 6, 18:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24417852006.08.29 21:07balanceDeposit5 000.00
24441562006.08.29 21:53sell0.10eurusd1.28330.00000.00002006.08.30 19:111.28270.000.000.696.00
24738072006.08.30 23:01sell0.10gbpusd1.90421.91001.89922006.08.31 17:281.90130.000.001.0329.00
24738162006.08.30 23:03sell0.10usdchf1.22760.00000.00002006.08.30 23:041.22790.000.000.00-2.44
24738242006.08.30 23:04sell0.10usdjpy117.080.000.002006.08.30 23:26117.140.000.000.00-5.12
24740072006.08.30 23:29sell0.10eurusd1.28330.00000.00002006.08.30 23:301.28340.000.000.00-1.00
24823332006.08.31 09:14sell0.10eurusd1.28320.00000.00002006.08.31 17:291.28080.000.000.0024.00
24874852006.08.31 12:18sell0.10eurusd1.28520.00000.00002006.08.31 17:291.28020.000.000.0050.00
25084432006.08.31 23:08sell0.10gbpusd1.90400.00000.00002006.09.01 08:451.90450.000.000.25-5.00
25084482006.08.31 23:10sell0.10usdjpy117.400.000.002006.09.01 08:45117.260.000.00-1.4711.94
25141542006.09.01 08:46buy0.10eurusd1.28130.00000.00002006.09.01 08:511.28150.000.000.002.00
25141552006.09.01 08:46buy0.10usdchf1.23060.00000.00002006.09.01 08:501.23000.000.000.00-4.88
25141572006.09.01 08:46buy0.10usdjpy117.270.000.002006.09.01 08:50117.240.000.000.00-2.56
25142862006.09.01 08:54sell0.10usdjpy117.240.000.002006.09.04 13:27116.080.000.00-1.4799.93
25142902006.09.01 08:54sell0.10gbpusd1.90450.00000.00002006.09.01 17:481.90250.000.000.0020.00
25610912006.09.04 13:28sell0.10gbpusd1.90590.00001.90092006.09.05 10:261.90090.000.000.3150.00
25700522006.09.04 22:44sell0.10gbpusd1.90590.00001.90092006.09.05 10:261.90090.000.000.3150.00
25703872006.09.04 23:33sell0.10gbpusd1.90640.00001.90162006.09.05 09:501.90160.000.000.3148.00
25703882006.09.04 23:33buy0.10eurusd1.28740.00000.00002006.09.04 23:341.28720.000.000.00-2.00
25704002006.09.04 23:34sell0.10eurusd1.28720.00001.28322006.09.05 06:261.28320.000.000.8840.00
25859882006.09.05 11:37buy0.10usdjpy115.69115.69116.192006.09.05 17:40116.080.000.000.0033.60
26038772006.09.05 22:38sell0.10audusd0.77120.77120.76652006.09.06 05:060.76830.000.00-0.1929.00
26248552006.09.06 15:32buy0.10eurusd1.27830.00000.00002006.09.06 15:511.27950.000.000.0012.00
  0.00 0.00 0.65 482.47
Closed P/L: 483.12
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
26242222006.09.06 15:24sell0.10usdchf1.23870.00000.0000 1.23800.000.000.005.65
26308062006.09.06 17:45buy0.10gbpusd1.88050.00000.0000 1.88120.000.000.007.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 12.65
 Floating P/L: 12.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 483.12 Floating P/L: 12.65 Margin: 288.05
Balance: 5 483.12 Equity: 5 495.77 Free Margin: 5 207.72
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 505.87 Gross Loss: 22.75 Total Net Profit: 483.12
Profit Factor: 22.24 Expected Payoff: 21.96  
Absolute Drawdown: 1.87 Maximal Drawdown (%): 12.19 (0.24%)  
 
Total Trades: 22 Short Positions (won %): 16 (75.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 15 (68.18%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (31.82%)
Largest profit trade: 98.46 loss trade: -5.12
Average profit trade: 33.72 loss trade: -3.25
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 7 (264.22) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-12.19)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 264.22 (7) consecutive loss (count): -12.19 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2