|Account: 435312
|Name: system P
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 6, 18:03
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2441785
|2006.08.29 21:07
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|2444156
|2006.08.29 21:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2833
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.30 19:11
|1.2827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.69
|6.00
|2473807
|2006.08.30 23:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9042
|1.9100
|1.8992
|2006.08.31 17:28
|1.9013
|0.00
|0.00
|1.03
|29.00
|2473816
|2006.08.30 23:03
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2276
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.30 23:04
|1.2279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.44
|2473824
|2006.08.30 23:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.08
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.08.30 23:26
|117.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.12
|2474007
|2006.08.30 23:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2833
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.30 23:30
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|2482333
|2006.08.31 09:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2832
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.31 17:29
|1.2808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|2487485
|2006.08.31 12:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2852
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.08.31 17:29
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|2508443
|2006.08.31 23:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9040
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 08:45
|1.9045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|-5.00
|2508448
|2006.08.31 23:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.40
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.01 08:45
|117.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|11.94
|2514154
|2006.09.01 08:46
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2813
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 08:51
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2514155
|2006.09.01 08:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2306
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 08:50
|1.2300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.88
|2514157
|2006.09.01 08:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.01 08:50
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.56
|2514286
|2006.09.01 08:54
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.04 13:27
|116.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.47
|99.93
|2514290
|2006.09.01 08:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9045
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 17:48
|1.9025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|2561091
|2006.09.04 13:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9009
|2006.09.05 10:26
|1.9009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|50.00
|2570052
|2006.09.04 22:44
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9059
|0.0000
|1.9009
|2006.09.05 10:26
|1.9009
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|50.00
|2570387
|2006.09.04 23:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9064
|0.0000
|1.9016
|2006.09.05 09:50
|1.9016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|48.00
|2570388
|2006.09.04 23:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2874
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.04 23:34
|1.2872
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|2570400
|2006.09.04 23:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2872
|0.0000
|1.2832
|2006.09.05 06:26
|1.2832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|40.00
|2585988
|2006.09.05 11:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.69
|115.69
|116.19
|2006.09.05 17:40
|116.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.60
|2603877
|2006.09.05 22:38
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7712
|0.7712
|0.7665
|2006.09.06 05:06
|0.7683
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|29.00
|2624855
|2006.09.06 15:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2783
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.06 15:51
|1.2795
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.65
|482.47
|Closed P/L:
|483.12
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2624222
|2006.09.06 15:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2387
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.2380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.65
|2630806
|2006.09.06 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8805
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.8812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.65
|Floating P/L:
|12.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|483.12
|Floating P/L:
|12.65
|Margin:
|288.05
|Balance:
|5 483.12
|Equity:
|5 495.77
|Free Margin:
|5 207.72
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|505.87
|Gross Loss:
|22.75
|Total Net Profit:
|483.12
|Profit Factor:
|22.24
|Expected Payoff:
|21.96
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1.87
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|12.19 (0.24%)
|Total Trades:
|22
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (75.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (68.18%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (31.82%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|98.46
|loss trade:
|-5.12
|Average
|profit trade:
|33.72
|loss trade:
|-3.25
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (264.22)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-12.19)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|264.22 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-12.19 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2