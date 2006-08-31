MIG Investments SA

Account: 62116 Name: Andre Elferink Currency: USD 2006 September 1, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24813372006.08.31 16:10sell0.10usdjpy117.23118.57117.102006.09.01 18:14117.100.000.00-1.4511.10
24815582006.08.31 16:22sell0.10usdjpy117.30118.64117.172006.09.01 04:17117.170.000.00-1.4511.10
24828422006.08.31 16:55buy0.10eurusd1.28101.26551.28252006.09.01 14:281.28250.000.00-0.9015.00
24838402006.08.31 17:53sell0.10usdjpy117.40118.74117.272006.09.01 03:40117.270.000.00-1.4511.09
24863972006.08.31 20:40sell0.10gbpusd1.90361.92671.90252006.09.01 00:171.90250.000.000.2011.00
24864052006.08.31 20:40sell0.10gbpusd1.90371.92671.90252006.09.01 00:171.90250.000.000.2012.00
24865402006.08.31 20:49buy0.10usdchf1.23111.21331.23282006.09.01 14:291.23280.000.000.9713.79
24866422006.08.31 20:57sell0.10gbpusd1.90481.92681.90262006.09.01 00:171.90260.000.000.2022.00
24871442006.08.31 21:57sell0.10eurusd1.28131.29681.27982006.09.01 00:121.27980.000.000.7015.00
24886872006.09.01 00:46buy0.10gbpusd1.90301.88071.90402006.09.01 01:231.90400.000.000.0010.00
24886902006.09.01 00:46buy0.10gbpusd1.90301.88071.90402006.09.01 01:231.90400.000.000.0010.00
24886912006.09.01 00:46buy0.10gbpusd1.90301.88071.90402006.09.01 01:231.90400.000.000.0010.00
24887002006.09.01 00:47buy0.10gbpusd1.90301.88071.90402006.09.01 01:231.90400.000.000.0010.00
24902582006.09.01 04:01buy0.10usdjpy117.23115.95117.352006.09.01 09:51117.350.000.000.0010.23
24904982006.09.01 04:20buy0.10usdjpy117.16115.87117.282006.09.01 08:04117.280.000.000.0010.23
24936002006.09.01 09:25sell0.10usdchf1.23211.24931.23042006.09.01 18:001.23040.000.000.0013.82
24949632006.09.01 10:53sell0.10eurusd1.28211.29701.28072006.09.01 14:291.28070.000.000.0014.00
24976692006.09.01 14:29sell0.10eurusd1.28281.29781.28132006.09.01 14:291.28130.000.000.0015.00
24982292006.09.01 14:32sell0.10usdjpy117.41118.75117.342006.09.01 14:33117.340.000.000.005.97
24984662006.09.01 14:33buy0.10eurusd1.27951.26431.28102006.09.01 17:011.28100.000.000.0015.00
24984952006.09.01 14:33sell0.10usdchf1.23421.25181.23252006.09.01 17:381.23250.000.000.0013.79
24985332006.09.01 14:34buy0.10gbpusd1.89951.87781.90162006.09.01 16:011.90160.000.000.0021.00
24990522006.09.01 14:43buy0.10eurusd1.27881.26361.28032006.09.01 16:561.28030.000.000.0015.00
24991922006.09.01 14:48sell0.10usdjpy117.45118.74117.332006.09.01 14:56117.330.000.000.0010.23
24998552006.09.01 15:05buy0.10usdjpy117.17115.88117.292006.09.01 15:08117.290.000.000.0010.23
25006722006.09.01 15:37buy0.10eurusd1.27761.26221.27912006.09.01 16:001.27910.000.000.0015.00
25006982006.09.01 15:38sell0.10usdchf1.23661.25441.23492006.09.01 16:011.23490.000.000.0013.77
25009182006.09.01 15:48buy0.10gbpusd1.89851.87661.90062006.09.01 16:001.90060.000.000.0021.00
25010032006.09.01 15:51buy0.10eurusd1.27691.26151.27842006.09.01 16:001.27840.000.000.0015.00
25010242006.09.01 15:52buy0.10gbpusd1.89751.87561.89962006.09.01 16:001.89960.000.000.0021.00
25014342006.09.01 16:02sell0.10usdchf1.23501.25281.23332006.09.01 16:581.23330.000.000.0013.78
25017622006.09.01 16:14buy0.10eurusd1.27811.26271.27962006.09.01 16:441.27960.000.000.0015.00
25017992006.09.01 16:15sell0.10usdchf1.23581.25361.23412006.09.01 16:561.23410.000.000.0013.78
25018462006.09.01 16:19buy0.10gbpusd1.89951.87761.90162006.09.01 16:431.90160.000.000.0021.00
25019892006.09.01 16:23sell0.10usdchf1.23691.25471.23522006.09.01 16:391.23520.000.000.0013.76
25019992006.09.01 16:23buy0.10eurusd1.27741.26201.27892006.09.01 16:381.27890.000.000.0015.00
25020412006.09.01 16:26sell0.10usdjpy117.44118.73117.322006.09.01 16:58117.320.000.000.0010.23
25044542006.09.01 18:03buy0.10usdchf1.22931.21141.23102006.09.01 19:091.23100.000.000.0013.81
  0.00 0.00 -2.98 518.71
Closed P/L: 515.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24807672006.08.31 16:00buy0.10eurusd1.28321.26801.2847 1.28340.000.00-1.802.00
25029102006.09.01 17:01sell0.10eurusd1.28101.29641.2795 1.28360.000.000.70-26.00
25040402006.09.01 17:53sell0.10eurusd1.28171.29711.2802 1.28360.000.000.70-19.00
25042292006.09.01 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.28301.29841.2815 1.28360.000.000.70-6.00
25043202006.09.01 18:01sell0.10eurusd1.28371.29921.2822 1.28360.000.000.701.00
24805182006.08.31 15:46buy0.10gbpusd1.90491.88321.9070 1.90530.000.00-0.704.00
25043372006.09.01 18:01sell0.10gbpusd1.90621.92811.9041 1.90560.000.000.206.00
24802002006.08.31 15:40sell0.10usdchf1.22671.24401.2250 1.23050.000.00-2.44-30.88
24805562006.08.31 15:48sell0.10usdchf1.22801.24531.2263 1.23050.000.00-2.44-20.32
25042502006.09.01 18:00buy0.10usdchf1.23121.21341.2329 1.23020.000.000.98-8.13
25061412006.09.01 20:12buy0.10usdchf1.23031.21231.2321 1.23020.000.000.98-0.81
25043592006.09.01 18:01buy0.10usdjpy117.17115.88117.29 117.080.000.001.24-7.69
25048772006.09.01 18:22buy0.10usdjpy117.11115.81117.24 117.080.000.001.24-2.56
  0.00 0.00 0.06 -108.39
 Floating P/L: -108.33
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 515.73 Floating P/L: -108.33 Margin: 292.38
Balance: 4 076.42 Equity: 3 968.09 Free Margin: 3 675.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 515.73 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 515.73
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 13.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 18 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 38 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 22.20 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 13.57 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 38 (515.73) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 515.73 (38) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 38 consecutive losses: 0