|Account: 62116
|Name: Andre Elferink
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 1, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2481337
|2006.08.31 16:10
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.23
|118.57
|117.10
|2006.09.01 18:14
|117.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|11.10
|2481558
|2006.08.31 16:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.30
|118.64
|117.17
|2006.09.01 04:17
|117.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|11.10
|2482842
|2006.08.31 16:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2655
|1.2825
|2006.09.01 14:28
|1.2825
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|15.00
|2483840
|2006.08.31 17:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.40
|118.74
|117.27
|2006.09.01 03:40
|117.27
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|11.09
|2486397
|2006.08.31 20:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9036
|1.9267
|1.9025
|2006.09.01 00:17
|1.9025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|11.00
|2486405
|2006.08.31 20:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9037
|1.9267
|1.9025
|2006.09.01 00:17
|1.9025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|12.00
|2486540
|2006.08.31 20:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2311
|1.2133
|1.2328
|2006.09.01 14:29
|1.2328
|0.00
|0.00
|0.97
|13.79
|2486642
|2006.08.31 20:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9048
|1.9268
|1.9026
|2006.09.01 00:17
|1.9026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|22.00
|2487144
|2006.08.31 21:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2813
|1.2968
|1.2798
|2006.09.01 00:12
|1.2798
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|15.00
|2488687
|2006.09.01 00:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9030
|1.8807
|1.9040
|2006.09.01 01:23
|1.9040
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2488690
|2006.09.01 00:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9030
|1.8807
|1.9040
|2006.09.01 01:23
|1.9040
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2488691
|2006.09.01 00:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9030
|1.8807
|1.9040
|2006.09.01 01:23
|1.9040
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2488700
|2006.09.01 00:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9030
|1.8807
|1.9040
|2006.09.01 01:23
|1.9040
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|2490258
|2006.09.01 04:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.23
|115.95
|117.35
|2006.09.01 09:51
|117.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.23
|2490498
|2006.09.01 04:20
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.16
|115.87
|117.28
|2006.09.01 08:04
|117.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.23
|2493600
|2006.09.01 09:25
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2321
|1.2493
|1.2304
|2006.09.01 18:00
|1.2304
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.82
|2494963
|2006.09.01 10:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2821
|1.2970
|1.2807
|2006.09.01 14:29
|1.2807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|2497669
|2006.09.01 14:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2828
|1.2978
|1.2813
|2006.09.01 14:29
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|2498229
|2006.09.01 14:32
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.41
|118.75
|117.34
|2006.09.01 14:33
|117.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.97
|2498466
|2006.09.01 14:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2795
|1.2643
|1.2810
|2006.09.01 17:01
|1.2810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|2498495
|2006.09.01 14:33
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2342
|1.2518
|1.2325
|2006.09.01 17:38
|1.2325
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.79
|2498533
|2006.09.01 14:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8995
|1.8778
|1.9016
|2006.09.01 16:01
|1.9016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|2499052
|2006.09.01 14:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2788
|1.2636
|1.2803
|2006.09.01 16:56
|1.2803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|2499192
|2006.09.01 14:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.45
|118.74
|117.33
|2006.09.01 14:56
|117.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.23
|2499855
|2006.09.01 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.17
|115.88
|117.29
|2006.09.01 15:08
|117.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.23
|2500672
|2006.09.01 15:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2776
|1.2622
|1.2791
|2006.09.01 16:00
|1.2791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|2500698
|2006.09.01 15:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2366
|1.2544
|1.2349
|2006.09.01 16:01
|1.2349
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.77
|2500918
|2006.09.01 15:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8985
|1.8766
|1.9006
|2006.09.01 16:00
|1.9006
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|2501003
|2006.09.01 15:51
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2769
|1.2615
|1.2784
|2006.09.01 16:00
|1.2784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|2501024
|2006.09.01 15:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8975
|1.8756
|1.8996
|2006.09.01 16:00
|1.8996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|2501434
|2006.09.01 16:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2350
|1.2528
|1.2333
|2006.09.01 16:58
|1.2333
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.78
|2501762
|2006.09.01 16:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2781
|1.2627
|1.2796
|2006.09.01 16:44
|1.2796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|2501799
|2006.09.01 16:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2358
|1.2536
|1.2341
|2006.09.01 16:56
|1.2341
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.78
|2501846
|2006.09.01 16:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8995
|1.8776
|1.9016
|2006.09.01 16:43
|1.9016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|2501989
|2006.09.01 16:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2369
|1.2547
|1.2352
|2006.09.01 16:39
|1.2352
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.76
|2501999
|2006.09.01 16:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2774
|1.2620
|1.2789
|2006.09.01 16:38
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|2502041
|2006.09.01 16:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.44
|118.73
|117.32
|2006.09.01 16:58
|117.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.23
|2504454
|2006.09.01 18:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2293
|1.2114
|1.2310
|2006.09.01 19:09
|1.2310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.98
|518.71
|Closed P/L:
|515.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2480767
|2006.08.31 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2832
|1.2680
|1.2847
|1.2834
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|2.00
|2502910
|2006.09.01 17:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2964
|1.2795
|1.2836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|-26.00
|2504040
|2006.09.01 17:53
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2817
|1.2971
|1.2802
|1.2836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|-19.00
|2504229
|2006.09.01 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2830
|1.2984
|1.2815
|1.2836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|-6.00
|2504320
|2006.09.01 18:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2837
|1.2992
|1.2822
|1.2836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|1.00
|2480518
|2006.08.31 15:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9049
|1.8832
|1.9070
|1.9053
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|4.00
|2504337
|2006.09.01 18:01
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9062
|1.9281
|1.9041
|1.9056
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|6.00
|2480200
|2006.08.31 15:40
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2267
|1.2440
|1.2250
|1.2305
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.44
|-30.88
|2480556
|2006.08.31 15:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2280
|1.2453
|1.2263
|1.2305
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.44
|-20.32
|2504250
|2006.09.01 18:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2312
|1.2134
|1.2329
|1.2302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|-8.13
|2506141
|2006.09.01 20:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2303
|1.2123
|1.2321
|1.2302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.98
|-0.81
|2504359
|2006.09.01 18:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.17
|115.88
|117.29
|117.08
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|-7.69
|2504877
|2006.09.01 18:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.11
|115.81
|117.24
|117.08
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|-2.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-108.39
|Floating P/L:
|-108.33
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|515.73
|Floating P/L:
|-108.33
|Margin:
|292.38
|Balance:
|4 076.42
|Equity:
|3 968.09
|Free Margin:
|3 675.71
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|515.73
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|515.73
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|13.57
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|38 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|22.20
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.57
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|38 (515.73)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|515.73 (38)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|38
|consecutive losses:
|0