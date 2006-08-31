Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1185605 Name: Carl Rodriguez Currency: USD 2006 September 1, 19:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
108413912006.08.31 00:10buy0.24usdjpy117.26117.040.002006.08.31 00:13117.290.000.000.006.14
108463112006.08.31 02:32buy0.13gbpusd1.90531.90280.00002006.08.31 03:451.90430.000.000.00-13.00
108473032006.08.31 03:10sell0.46audusd0.76260.76500.00002006.08.31 03:450.76190.000.000.0032.20
108608732006.08.31 07:38sell0.10audjpy89.5390.7189.422006.08.31 12:3789.420.000.000.009.40
108619292006.08.31 08:03buy0.10usdcad1.10701.09271.10842006.08.31 12:301.10840.000.000.0012.63
108647392006.08.31 09:26buy0.10usdchf1.22611.20801.22792006.08.31 13:431.22790.000.000.0014.66
108682612006.08.31 10:49sell0.10audusd0.76390.77500.76282006.08.31 14:260.76280.000.000.0011.00
108704892006.08.31 11:48buy0.10usdchf1.22481.20661.22662006.08.31 13:301.22660.000.000.0014.67
108738072006.08.31 12:35sell0.10audusd0.76440.77550.76332006.08.31 14:030.76330.000.000.0011.00
108738302006.08.31 12:35sell0.10eurusd1.28721.30351.28562006.08.31 13:301.28560.000.000.0016.00
108738752006.08.31 12:35buy0.10usdchf1.22371.20541.22552006.08.31 13:241.22550.000.000.0014.69
108740872006.08.31 12:36sell0.10eurgbp0.67440.67960.67392006.08.31 14:270.67390.000.000.009.51
108776162006.08.31 13:12sell0.10eurgbp0.67460.67980.67412006.08.31 13:430.67410.000.000.009.53
108933462006.08.31 15:00sell0.10usdcad1.10961.12411.10822006.08.31 15:181.10820.000.000.0012.63
108946902006.08.31 15:11buy0.10eurusd1.28081.26491.28232006.09.01 08:521.28230.000.00-0.9015.00
108994342006.08.31 16:00sell0.10usdjpy117.36118.81117.222006.09.01 02:02117.220.000.00-1.4611.94
109002262006.08.31 16:05sell0.10usdchf1.23301.25181.23122006.08.31 18:491.23120.000.000.0014.62
109134232006.08.31 20:01sell0.10audjpy89.6190.8089.502006.09.01 12:5889.500.000.00-1.249.38
109141612006.08.31 20:45buy0.10usdcad1.10451.08981.10592006.09.01 07:171.10590.000.000.2712.66
109142972006.08.31 20:55sell0.10audjpy89.6690.8589.552006.08.31 22:4189.550.000.00-1.249.37
109154882006.08.31 21:26buy0.10usdcad1.10381.08911.10522006.09.01 01:271.10520.000.000.0012.67
109257002006.09.01 02:24sell0.10audusd0.76430.77510.76332006.09.01 12:530.76330.000.000.0010.00
109418442006.09.01 09:03sell0.10eurjpy150.40151.87150.262006.09.01 12:24150.260.000.000.0011.94
109502142006.09.01 12:30sell0.10usdchf1.23201.25131.23102006.09.01 15:571.23100.000.000.008.12
109503972006.09.01 12:30sell0.10usdchf1.23301.25151.23122006.09.01 15:571.23120.000.000.0014.62
109507902006.09.01 12:31sell0.05eurchf1.57911.58701.57842006.09.01 16:061.57840.000.000.002.84
109548202006.09.01 12:44sell0.05eurchf1.57951.58751.57872006.09.01 16:011.57870.000.000.003.25
109552842006.09.01 12:48sell0.10usdjpy117.44118.83117.312006.09.01 12:57117.310.000.000.0011.08
109555822006.09.01 12:50sell0.05eurchf1.57991.58791.57912006.09.01 16:011.57910.000.000.003.25
109564882006.09.01 12:53buy0.10audusd0.76330.75200.76412006.09.01 14:160.76410.000.000.008.00
109565942006.09.01 12:53sell0.05eurchf1.58041.58851.57962006.09.01 13:461.57960.000.000.003.23
109574842006.09.01 12:56buy0.10audjpy89.5588.3789.662006.09.01 14:0889.660.000.000.009.37
109579302006.09.01 12:58buy0.10audjpy89.5088.3289.612006.09.01 14:0389.610.000.000.009.37
109581962006.09.01 12:59buy0.10audjpy89.4588.2689.562006.09.01 13:2089.560.000.000.009.37
109615032006.09.01 13:26sell0.10usdjpy117.42118.81117.292006.09.01 14:00117.290.000.000.0011.08
  0.00 0.00 -4.57 362.22
Closed P/L: 357.65
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
108531392006.08.31 05:26sell0.10audjpy89.4890.6689.37 89.820.000.00-1.24-29.02
109143082006.08.31 20:55sell0.10audusd0.76350.77470.7624 0.76690.000.00-0.11-34.00
109504612006.09.01 12:30sell0.05eurchf1.57881.58671.5781 1.57970.000.000.00-3.66
109659742006.09.01 14:09sell0.10audjpy89.7090.8989.59 89.820.000.000.00-10.24
109802032006.09.01 16:32sell0.10audjpy89.7690.9689.64 89.820.000.000.00-5.12
109835272006.09.01 17:49buy0.10usdjpy117.12115.73117.25 117.110.000.000.00-0.85
  0.00 0.00 -1.35 -82.89
 Floating P/L: -84.24
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 357.65 Floating P/L: -84.24 Margin: 550.00
Balance: 5 149.73 Equity: 5 065.49 Free Margin: 4 515.49
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 370.65 Gross Loss: 13.00 Total Net Profit: 357.65
Profit Factor: 28.51 Expected Payoff: 10.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 13.00 (0.27%)  
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 22 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (92.31%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 34 (97.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (2.86%)
Largest profit trade: 32.20 loss trade: -13.00
Average profit trade: 10.90 loss trade: -13.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 32 (332.31) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-13.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 332.31 (32) consecutive loss (count): -13.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 17 consecutive losses: 1