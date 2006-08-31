|Account: 1185605
|Name: Carl Rodriguez
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 1, 19:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10841391
|2006.08.31 00:10
|buy
|0.24
|usdjpy
|117.26
|117.04
|0.00
|2006.08.31 00:13
|117.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.14
|10846311
|2006.08.31 02:32
|buy
|0.13
|gbpusd
|1.9053
|1.9028
|0.0000
|2006.08.31 03:45
|1.9043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|10847303
|2006.08.31 03:10
|sell
|0.46
|audusd
|0.7626
|0.7650
|0.0000
|2006.08.31 03:45
|0.7619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.20
|10860873
|2006.08.31 07:38
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|89.53
|90.71
|89.42
|2006.08.31 12:37
|89.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.40
|10861929
|2006.08.31 08:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1070
|1.0927
|1.1084
|2006.08.31 12:30
|1.1084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.63
|10864739
|2006.08.31 09:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2261
|1.2080
|1.2279
|2006.08.31 13:43
|1.2279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.66
|10868261
|2006.08.31 10:49
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7639
|0.7750
|0.7628
|2006.08.31 14:26
|0.7628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|10870489
|2006.08.31 11:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2248
|1.2066
|1.2266
|2006.08.31 13:30
|1.2266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.67
|10873807
|2006.08.31 12:35
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7644
|0.7755
|0.7633
|2006.08.31 14:03
|0.7633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|10873830
|2006.08.31 12:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2872
|1.3035
|1.2856
|2006.08.31 13:30
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|10873875
|2006.08.31 12:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2237
|1.2054
|1.2255
|2006.08.31 13:24
|1.2255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.69
|10874087
|2006.08.31 12:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6744
|0.6796
|0.6739
|2006.08.31 14:27
|0.6739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.51
|10877616
|2006.08.31 13:12
|sell
|0.10
|eurgbp
|0.6746
|0.6798
|0.6741
|2006.08.31 13:43
|0.6741
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.53
|10893346
|2006.08.31 15:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1096
|1.1241
|1.1082
|2006.08.31 15:18
|1.1082
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.63
|10894690
|2006.08.31 15:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2808
|1.2649
|1.2823
|2006.09.01 08:52
|1.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|15.00
|10899434
|2006.08.31 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.36
|118.81
|117.22
|2006.09.01 02:02
|117.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.46
|11.94
|10900226
|2006.08.31 16:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2330
|1.2518
|1.2312
|2006.08.31 18:49
|1.2312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.62
|10913423
|2006.08.31 20:01
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|89.61
|90.80
|89.50
|2006.09.01 12:58
|89.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|9.38
|10914161
|2006.08.31 20:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1045
|1.0898
|1.1059
|2006.09.01 07:17
|1.1059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|12.66
|10914297
|2006.08.31 20:55
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|89.66
|90.85
|89.55
|2006.08.31 22:41
|89.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|9.37
|10915488
|2006.08.31 21:26
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1038
|1.0891
|1.1052
|2006.09.01 01:27
|1.1052
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.67
|10925700
|2006.09.01 02:24
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7643
|0.7751
|0.7633
|2006.09.01 12:53
|0.7633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|10941844
|2006.09.01 09:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|150.40
|151.87
|150.26
|2006.09.01 12:24
|150.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.94
|10950214
|2006.09.01 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2320
|1.2513
|1.2310
|2006.09.01 15:57
|1.2310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.12
|10950397
|2006.09.01 12:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2330
|1.2515
|1.2312
|2006.09.01 15:57
|1.2312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.62
|10950790
|2006.09.01 12:31
|sell
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.5791
|1.5870
|1.5784
|2006.09.01 16:06
|1.5784
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.84
|10954820
|2006.09.01 12:44
|sell
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.5795
|1.5875
|1.5787
|2006.09.01 16:01
|1.5787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.25
|10955284
|2006.09.01 12:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.44
|118.83
|117.31
|2006.09.01 12:57
|117.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.08
|10955582
|2006.09.01 12:50
|sell
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.5799
|1.5879
|1.5791
|2006.09.01 16:01
|1.5791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.25
|10956488
|2006.09.01 12:53
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7633
|0.7520
|0.7641
|2006.09.01 14:16
|0.7641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|10956594
|2006.09.01 12:53
|sell
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.5804
|1.5885
|1.5796
|2006.09.01 13:46
|1.5796
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.23
|10957484
|2006.09.01 12:56
|buy
|0.10
|audjpy
|89.55
|88.37
|89.66
|2006.09.01 14:08
|89.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.37
|10957930
|2006.09.01 12:58
|buy
|0.10
|audjpy
|89.50
|88.32
|89.61
|2006.09.01 14:03
|89.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.37
|10958196
|2006.09.01 12:59
|buy
|0.10
|audjpy
|89.45
|88.26
|89.56
|2006.09.01 13:20
|89.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.37
|10961503
|2006.09.01 13:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.42
|118.81
|117.29
|2006.09.01 14:00
|117.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.57
|362.22
|Closed P/L:
|357.65
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10853139
|2006.08.31 05:26
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|89.48
|90.66
|89.37
|89.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.24
|-29.02
|10914308
|2006.08.31 20:55
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7635
|0.7747
|0.7624
|0.7669
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-34.00
|10950461
|2006.09.01 12:30
|sell
|0.05
|eurchf
|1.5788
|1.5867
|1.5781
|1.5797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.66
|10965974
|2006.09.01 14:09
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|89.70
|90.89
|89.59
|89.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.24
|10980203
|2006.09.01 16:32
|sell
|0.10
|audjpy
|89.76
|90.96
|89.64
|89.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.12
|10983527
|2006.09.01 17:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.12
|115.73
|117.25
|117.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|-82.89
|Floating P/L:
|-84.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|357.65
|Floating P/L:
|-84.24
|Margin:
|550.00
|Balance:
|5 149.73
|Equity:
|5 065.49
|Free Margin:
|4 515.49
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|370.65
|Gross Loss:
|13.00
|Total Net Profit:
|357.65
|Profit Factor:
|28.51
|Expected Payoff:
|10.22
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|13.00 (0.27%)
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|22 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (92.31%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|34 (97.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (2.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|32.20
|loss trade:
|-13.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.90
|loss trade:
|-13.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|32 (332.31)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-13.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|332.31 (32)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-13.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|17
|consecutive losses:
|1