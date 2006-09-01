Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.

Account: 1000033750 Name: newdigital_15_15_156 Currency: USD 2006 September 1, 15:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
12097342006.09.01 09:05sell0.10gbpusd1.90360.00000.00002006.09.01 11:281.90430.000.000.00-7.00
12111402006.09.01 12:50sell stop1.00usdjpy116.200.000.002006.09.01 12:51117.28cancelled
12111722006.09.01 12:54buy stop0.10usdjpy117.52117.370.002006.09.01 12:54117.32cancelled
12111732006.09.01 12:54sell stop0.10usdjpy117.09117.240.002006.09.01 12:54117.29cancelled
12125542006.09.01 15:34sell0.10gbpusd1.89960.00000.00002006.09.01 15:531.89660.000.000.0030.00
12125802006.09.01 15:35sell0.10eurusd1.27900.00000.00002006.09.01 15:531.27670.000.000.0023.00
12127412006.09.01 15:37buy0.10usdchf1.23390.00000.00002006.09.01 15:531.23800.000.000.0033.12
12127802006.09.01 15:39buy0.10usdjpy117.380.000.002006.09.01 15:53117.440.000.000.005.11
12128482006.09.01 15:43sell0.10audusd0.76380.00000.00002006.09.01 15:530.76330.000.000.005.00
12128932006.09.01 15:45sell0.10usdcad1.10570.00000.00002006.09.01 15:541.10650.000.000.00-7.23
  0.00 0.00 0.00 82.00
Closed P/L: 82.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 82.00 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 2 919.60 Equity: 2 919.60 Free Margin: 2 919.60
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 96.23 Gross Loss: 14.23 Total Net Profit: 82.00
Profit Factor: 6.76 Expected Payoff: 11.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 7.00 Maximal Drawdown: 7.23 (0.25%) Relative Drawdown: 0.25% (7.23)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 5 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (71.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (28.57%)
Largest profit trade: 33.12 loss trade: -7.23
Average profit trade: 19.25 loss trade: -7.12
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (96.23) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-7.23)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 96.23 (5) consecutive loss (count): -7.23 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1