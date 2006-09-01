Straighthold Investment Group, Inc.
|Account: 1000033750
|Name: newdigital_15_15_156
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 1, 15:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1209734
|2006.09.01 09:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9036
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 11:28
|1.9043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|1211140
|2006.09.01 12:50
|sell stop
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.01 12:51
|117.28
|cancelled
|1211172
|2006.09.01 12:54
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.52
|117.37
|0.00
|2006.09.01 12:54
|117.32
|cancelled
|1211173
|2006.09.01 12:54
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.09
|117.24
|0.00
|2006.09.01 12:54
|117.29
|cancelled
|1212554
|2006.09.01 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8996
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 15:53
|1.8966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1212580
|2006.09.01 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2790
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 15:53
|1.2767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|1212741
|2006.09.01 15:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2339
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 15:53
|1.2380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.12
|1212780
|2006.09.01 15:39
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.38
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.09.01 15:53
|117.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.11
|1212848
|2006.09.01 15:43
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7638
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 15:53
|0.7633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|1212893
|2006.09.01 15:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1057
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.09.01 15:54
|1.1065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.23
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.00
|Closed P/L:
|82.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|82.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|2 919.60
|Equity:
|2 919.60
|Free Margin:
|2 919.60
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|96.23
|Gross Loss:
|14.23
|Total Net Profit:
|82.00
|Profit Factor:
|6.76
|Expected Payoff:
|11.71
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|7.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7.23 (0.25%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.25% (7.23)
|
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (71.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (28.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|33.12
|loss trade:
|-7.23
|Average
|profit trade:
|19.25
|loss trade:
|-7.12
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (96.23)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7.23)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|96.23 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.23 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1