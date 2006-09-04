MoneyTec LLC

Account: 29392 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 September 6, 17:21
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15802942006.09.04 02:28sell0.10usdjpy116.880.00116.582006.09.04 06:31116.580.000.000.0025.73
15803032006.09.04 02:28buy0.10gbpusd1.90720.00001.91022006.09.05 11:201.89970.000.000.23-75.00
15803372006.09.04 02:28sell0.10usdchf1.22890.00001.22592006.09.05 17:211.23420.000.00-0.47-42.94
15803472006.09.04 02:28buy0.10eurusd1.28550.00001.28852006.09.05 17:221.28130.000.00-0.35-42.00
15814532006.09.04 06:31sell0.10usdjpy116.560.00116.262006.09.04 09:49116.260.000.000.0025.80
15828362006.09.04 09:00buy0.20gbpusd1.90570.00001.90872006.09.05 11:201.89960.000.000.45-122.00
15834842006.09.04 09:49sell0.10usdjpy116.240.00115.942006.09.04 15:16115.940.000.000.0025.88
15843822006.09.04 10:49sell0.20usdchf1.23050.00001.22752006.09.05 17:211.23420.000.00-0.94-59.96
15845402006.09.04 11:00buy0.40gbpusd1.90420.00001.90722006.09.05 11:201.89970.000.000.90-180.00
15868812006.09.04 15:16sell0.10usdjpy115.930.00115.632006.09.05 03:14115.790.000.00-0.6012.09
15876682006.09.04 17:11sell0.20usdjpy116.090.00115.792006.09.05 03:14115.790.000.00-1.2151.82
15910542006.09.05 02:38buy0.20eurusd1.28400.00001.28702006.09.05 17:221.28120.000.000.00-56.00
15910572006.09.05 02:38sell0.40usdchf1.23200.00001.22902006.09.05 17:211.23420.000.000.00-71.30
15913552006.09.05 03:14sell0.10usdjpy115.780.00115.482006.09.05 09:15115.630.000.000.0012.97
15915282006.09.05 04:43sell0.20usdjpy115.930.00115.632006.09.05 09:15115.630.000.000.0051.89
15925642006.09.05 08:37buy0.80gbpusd1.90260.00001.90562006.09.05 11:201.89960.000.000.00-240.00
15927522006.09.05 08:51buy1.60gbpusd1.90110.00001.90412006.09.05 11:201.89970.000.000.00-224.00
15933942006.09.05 09:15sell0.10usdjpy115.620.00115.322006.09.06 14:43116.530.000.00-0.60-78.09
15940352006.09.05 09:34sell0.80usdchf1.23350.00001.23052006.09.05 17:211.23400.000.000.00-32.41
15940372006.09.05 09:34buy0.40eurusd1.28250.00001.28552006.09.05 17:211.28150.000.000.00-40.00
15940522006.09.05 09:34buy3.20gbpusd1.89960.00001.90262006.09.05 11:201.89960.000.000.000.00
15946322006.09.05 10:00buy6.40gbpusd1.89810.00001.90112006.09.05 11:201.89960.000.000.00960.00
15962622006.09.05 11:15sell0.20usdjpy115.780.00115.482006.09.06 14:43116.550.000.00-1.21-132.13
15964332006.09.05 11:20sell0.10gbpusd1.89960.00001.89662006.09.05 15:201.89660.000.000.0030.00
15972062006.09.05 13:59sell0.40usdjpy115.930.00115.632006.09.06 14:43116.560.000.00-2.41-216.20
15973272006.09.05 14:00buy0.80eurusd1.28100.00001.28402006.09.05 17:211.28130.000.000.0024.00
15980542006.09.05 15:20sell0.10gbpusd1.89640.00001.89342006.09.05 16:231.89340.000.000.0030.00
15985532006.09.05 15:39sell1.60usdchf1.23500.00001.23202006.09.05 17:211.23420.000.000.00103.71
15986532006.09.05 15:41sell3.20usdchf1.23660.00001.23362006.09.05 17:211.23420.000.000.00622.27
15995302006.09.05 16:23sell0.10gbpusd1.89310.00001.89012006.09.06 10:341.89140.000.00-0.5317.00
16002412006.09.05 16:40sell0.80usdjpy116.090.00115.792006.09.06 14:43116.570.000.00-4.82-329.42
16015022006.09.05 17:21sell0.10usdchf1.23400.00001.23102006.09.06 13:431.23770.000.00-0.47-29.89
16015152006.09.05 17:22buy0.10eurusd1.28140.00001.28442006.09.06 14:411.27940.000.00-0.35-20.00
16031162006.09.05 20:58sell0.20gbpusd1.89460.00001.89162006.09.06 10:331.89160.000.00-1.0560.00
16045812006.09.06 02:54sell1.60usdjpy116.250.00115.952006.09.06 14:43116.580.000.000.00-452.91
16054082006.09.06 06:12sell3.20usdjpy116.400.00116.102006.09.06 14:42116.570.000.000.00-466.67
16069612006.09.06 10:34sell0.10gbpusd1.89130.00001.88832006.09.06 12:161.88830.000.000.0030.00
16077982006.09.06 12:16sell0.10gbpusd1.88790.00001.88492006.09.06 12:351.88840.000.000.00-5.00
16079042006.09.06 12:26sell0.20gbpusd1.88940.00001.88642006.09.06 12:351.88850.000.000.0018.00
16079312006.09.06 12:30sell0.20usdchf1.23550.00001.23252006.09.06 13:431.23760.000.000.00-33.94
16079732006.09.06 12:36sell0.10gbpusd1.88800.00001.88502006.09.06 13:161.88500.000.000.0030.00
16083482006.09.06 13:15sell0.40usdchf1.23700.00001.23402006.09.06 13:431.23750.000.000.00-16.16
16083952006.09.06 13:16sell0.10gbpusd1.88460.00001.88162006.09.06 14:321.88160.000.000.0030.00
16085442006.09.06 13:26sell6.40usdjpy116.560.00116.262006.09.06 14:42116.580.000.000.00-109.80
16085892006.09.06 13:27buy0.20eurusd1.27990.00001.28292006.09.06 14:411.27930.000.000.00-12.00
16086302006.09.06 13:28sell0.80usdchf1.23870.00001.23572006.09.06 13:431.23740.000.000.0084.05
16094442006.09.06 14:30buy0.40eurusd1.27830.00001.28132006.09.06 14:401.27940.000.000.0044.00
16095062006.09.06 14:31sell12.80usdjpy116.720.00116.422006.09.06 14:42116.560.000.000.001 757.04
16095412006.09.06 14:32sell0.10gbpusd1.88130.00001.87832006.09.06 15:321.88210.000.000.00-8.00
16096652006.09.06 14:40sell0.20gbpusd1.88280.00001.87982006.09.06 15:321.88190.000.000.0018.00
  0.00 0.00 -13.43 968.43
Closed P/L: 955.00
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
16088462006.09.06 13:43buy0.10usdchf1.23760.00001.2406 1.23740.000.000.00-1.62
16096932006.09.06 14:41sell0.10eurusd1.27930.00001.2763 1.27890.000.000.004.00
16097132006.09.06 14:43sell0.10usdjpy116.520.00116.22 116.680.000.000.00-13.71
16102772006.09.06 15:32sell0.10gbpusd1.88160.00001.8786 1.88180.000.000.00-2.00
16108052006.09.06 16:00sell0.20usdjpy116.670.00116.37 116.680.000.000.00-1.71
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -15.04
 Floating P/L: -15.04
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 955.00 Floating P/L: -15.04 Margin: 143.22
Balance: 31 472.87 Equity: 31 457.83 Free Margin: 31 329.65
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 060.86 Gross Loss: 3 105.86 Total Net Profit: 955.00
Profit Factor: 1.31 Expected Payoff: 19.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 1 794.26 (5.4%)  
 
Total Trades: 50 Short Positions (won %): 36 (55.56%) Long Positions (won %): 14 (28.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (48.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 26 (52.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 757.04 loss trade: -466.67
Average profit trade: 169.20 loss trade: -119.46
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (1 164.37) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-1 794.26)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 757.04 (1) consecutive loss (count): -1 794.26 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 3