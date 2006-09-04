|Account: 29392
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 6, 17:21
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1580294
|2006.09.04 02:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.88
|0.00
|116.58
|2006.09.04 06:31
|116.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.73
|1580303
|2006.09.04 02:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9072
|0.0000
|1.9102
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-75.00
|1580337
|2006.09.04 02:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2289
|0.0000
|1.2259
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-42.94
|1580347
|2006.09.04 02:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2855
|0.0000
|1.2885
|2006.09.05 17:22
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-42.00
|1581453
|2006.09.04 06:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.56
|0.00
|116.26
|2006.09.04 09:49
|116.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.80
|1582836
|2006.09.04 09:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9057
|0.0000
|1.9087
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-122.00
|1583484
|2006.09.04 09:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.24
|0.00
|115.94
|2006.09.04 15:16
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.88
|1584382
|2006.09.04 10:49
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2305
|0.0000
|1.2275
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|-59.96
|1584540
|2006.09.04 11:00
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9042
|0.0000
|1.9072
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-180.00
|1586881
|2006.09.04 15:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.93
|0.00
|115.63
|2006.09.05 03:14
|115.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|12.09
|1587668
|2006.09.04 17:11
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.09
|0.00
|115.79
|2006.09.05 03:14
|115.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|51.82
|1591054
|2006.09.05 02:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2840
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2006.09.05 17:22
|1.2812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|1591057
|2006.09.05 02:38
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2290
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.30
|1591355
|2006.09.05 03:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.78
|0.00
|115.48
|2006.09.05 09:15
|115.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.97
|1591528
|2006.09.05 04:43
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.93
|0.00
|115.63
|2006.09.05 09:15
|115.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.89
|1592564
|2006.09.05 08:37
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9026
|0.0000
|1.9056
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|1592752
|2006.09.05 08:51
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9011
|0.0000
|1.9041
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-224.00
|1593394
|2006.09.05 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.62
|0.00
|115.32
|2006.09.06 14:43
|116.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-78.09
|1594035
|2006.09.05 09:34
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2335
|0.0000
|1.2305
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.41
|1594037
|2006.09.05 09:34
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2825
|0.0000
|1.2855
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1594052
|2006.09.05 09:34
|buy
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.8996
|0.0000
|1.9026
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1594632
|2006.09.05 10:00
|buy
|6.40
|gbpusd
|1.8981
|0.0000
|1.9011
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|960.00
|1596262
|2006.09.05 11:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.78
|0.00
|115.48
|2006.09.06 14:43
|116.55
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|-132.13
|1596433
|2006.09.05 11:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8996
|0.0000
|1.8966
|2006.09.05 15:20
|1.8966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1597206
|2006.09.05 13:59
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.93
|0.00
|115.63
|2006.09.06 14:43
|116.56
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.41
|-216.20
|1597327
|2006.09.05 14:00
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2810
|0.0000
|1.2840
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|1598054
|2006.09.05 15:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8964
|0.0000
|1.8934
|2006.09.05 16:23
|1.8934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1598553
|2006.09.05 15:39
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2350
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.71
|1598653
|2006.09.05 15:41
|sell
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.2366
|0.0000
|1.2336
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|622.27
|1599530
|2006.09.05 16:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8931
|0.0000
|1.8901
|2006.09.06 10:34
|1.8914
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|17.00
|1600241
|2006.09.05 16:40
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|116.09
|0.00
|115.79
|2006.09.06 14:43
|116.57
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.82
|-329.42
|1601502
|2006.09.05 17:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2340
|0.0000
|1.2310
|2006.09.06 13:43
|1.2377
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-29.89
|1601515
|2006.09.05 17:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2814
|0.0000
|1.2844
|2006.09.06 14:41
|1.2794
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-20.00
|1603116
|2006.09.05 20:58
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8946
|0.0000
|1.8916
|2006.09.06 10:33
|1.8916
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|60.00
|1604581
|2006.09.06 02:54
|sell
|1.60
|usdjpy
|116.25
|0.00
|115.95
|2006.09.06 14:43
|116.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-452.91
|1605408
|2006.09.06 06:12
|sell
|3.20
|usdjpy
|116.40
|0.00
|116.10
|2006.09.06 14:42
|116.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-466.67
|1606961
|2006.09.06 10:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8913
|0.0000
|1.8883
|2006.09.06 12:16
|1.8883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1607798
|2006.09.06 12:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8879
|0.0000
|1.8849
|2006.09.06 12:35
|1.8884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.00
|1607904
|2006.09.06 12:26
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8894
|0.0000
|1.8864
|2006.09.06 12:35
|1.8885
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|1607931
|2006.09.06 12:30
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2355
|0.0000
|1.2325
|2006.09.06 13:43
|1.2376
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.94
|1607973
|2006.09.06 12:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8880
|0.0000
|1.8850
|2006.09.06 13:16
|1.8850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1608348
|2006.09.06 13:15
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2370
|0.0000
|1.2340
|2006.09.06 13:43
|1.2375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.16
|1608395
|2006.09.06 13:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8846
|0.0000
|1.8816
|2006.09.06 14:32
|1.8816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1608544
|2006.09.06 13:26
|sell
|6.40
|usdjpy
|116.56
|0.00
|116.26
|2006.09.06 14:42
|116.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-109.80
|1608589
|2006.09.06 13:27
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2799
|0.0000
|1.2829
|2006.09.06 14:41
|1.2793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|1608630
|2006.09.06 13:28
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2387
|0.0000
|1.2357
|2006.09.06 13:43
|1.2374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.05
|1609444
|2006.09.06 14:30
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2783
|0.0000
|1.2813
|2006.09.06 14:40
|1.2794
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|1609506
|2006.09.06 14:31
|sell
|12.80
|usdjpy
|116.72
|0.00
|116.42
|2006.09.06 14:42
|116.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 757.04
|1609541
|2006.09.06 14:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8813
|0.0000
|1.8783
|2006.09.06 15:32
|1.8821
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|1609665
|2006.09.06 14:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8828
|0.0000
|1.8798
|2006.09.06 15:32
|1.8819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.43
|968.43
|Closed P/L:
|955.00
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1608846
|2006.09.06 13:43
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2376
|0.0000
|1.2406
|1.2374
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.62
|1609693
|2006.09.06 14:41
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2793
|0.0000
|1.2763
|1.2789
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|1609713
|2006.09.06 14:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.52
|0.00
|116.22
|116.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.71
|1610277
|2006.09.06 15:32
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8816
|0.0000
|1.8786
|1.8818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|1610805
|2006.09.06 16:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.67
|0.00
|116.37
|116.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.04
|Floating P/L:
|-15.04
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|955.00
|Floating P/L:
|-15.04
|Margin:
|143.22
|Balance:
|31 472.87
|Equity:
|31 457.83
|Free Margin:
|31 329.65
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 060.86
|Gross Loss:
|3 105.86
|Total Net Profit:
|955.00
|Profit Factor:
|1.31
|Expected Payoff:
|19.10
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|1 794.26 (5.4%)
|Total Trades:
|50
|Short Positions (won %):
|36 (55.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|14 (28.57%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|24 (48.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|26 (52.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 757.04
|loss trade:
|-466.67
|Average
|profit trade:
|169.20
|loss trade:
|-119.46
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (1 164.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-1 794.26)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 757.04 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 794.26 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|3