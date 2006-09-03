Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1208184 Name: Kenneth Peterson Currency: USD 2006 September 7, 11:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
109869032006.09.03 14:25balanceDeposit25 000.00
111186522006.09.06 05:58sell0.01usdjpy116.370.00115.972006.09.07 08:52116.810.000.00-0.44-3.77
111186592006.09.06 05:58buy0.01usdchf1.23391.23711.24512006.09.06 12:071.23880.000.000.003.96
111186682006.09.06 05:59sell0.01eurusd1.28120.00001.27722006.09.06 12:061.27910.000.000.002.10
111186722006.09.06 05:59sell0.01gbpusd1.89400.00001.89002006.09.06 08:331.89150.000.000.002.50
111203742006.09.06 06:41sell0.02gbpusd1.89550.00001.89152006.09.06 08:331.89150.000.000.008.00
111214912006.09.06 07:13sell0.02eurusd1.28270.00001.27872006.09.06 12:061.27920.000.000.007.00
111241122006.09.06 08:33sell0.01gbpusd1.89090.00001.88692006.09.06 10:481.88690.000.000.004.00
111309922006.09.06 10:48sell0.01gbpusd1.88660.00001.88262006.09.06 12:221.88260.000.000.004.00
111342382006.09.06 11:24sell0.02usdjpy116.530.00116.132006.09.07 08:52116.800.000.00-0.87-4.62
111354002006.09.06 11:28sell0.04usdjpy116.680.00116.282006.09.07 08:52116.770.000.00-1.75-3.08
111382772006.09.06 12:06sell0.01eurusd1.27900.00001.27502006.09.07 08:551.27870.000.000.250.30
111383632006.09.06 12:07buy0.01usdchf1.23900.00001.24302006.09.06 12:101.23850.000.000.00-0.40
111385102006.09.06 12:10buy0.01usdchf1.23870.00001.24272006.09.06 12:111.23830.000.000.00-0.32
111385512006.09.06 12:11buy0.01usdchf1.23850.00001.24252006.09.06 14:491.23800.000.000.00-0.40
111390542006.09.06 12:22sell0.01gbpusd1.88230.00001.87832006.09.06 14:001.87970.000.000.002.60
111444302006.09.06 13:10sell0.02gbpusd1.88390.00001.87992006.09.06 14:001.87990.000.000.008.00
111484762006.09.06 14:00sell0.01gbpusd1.87960.00001.87562006.09.07 06:071.88300.000.00-0.10-3.40
111487932006.09.06 14:01sell0.02gbpusd1.88110.00001.87712006.09.07 06:071.88300.000.00-0.20-3.80
111570192006.09.06 16:55sell0.80usdjpy116.840.00116.542006.09.07 08:52116.690.000.00-34.92102.84
111589012006.09.06 18:00sell0.40gbpusd1.88280.00001.87982006.09.07 06:061.88300.000.00-4.08-8.00
111602062006.09.06 18:12sell0.20eurusd1.28050.00001.27752006.09.07 08:551.27900.000.004.9830.00
111602262006.09.06 18:12sell0.80gbpusd1.88430.00001.88132006.09.07 06:061.88300.000.00-8.16104.00
111738622006.09.06 22:09sell1.60gbpusd1.88600.00001.88302006.09.07 06:061.88300.000.000.00480.00
111755832006.09.06 23:00sell0.40eurusd1.28200.00001.27902006.09.07 08:551.27900.000.000.00120.00
111866982006.09.07 03:47sell0.10usdchf1.23280.00001.22982006.09.07 10:031.23630.000.000.00-28.31
111910332006.09.07 05:51sell0.20usdchf1.23430.00001.23132006.09.07 10:031.23620.000.000.00-30.74
111926932006.09.07 06:07sell0.10gbpusd1.88260.00001.87962006.09.07 07:471.88190.000.000.007.00
111944562006.09.07 06:43sell0.20gbpusd1.88410.00001.88112006.09.07 07:461.88250.000.000.0032.00
111969962006.09.07 07:22sell0.40gbpusd1.88570.00001.88272006.09.07 07:461.88270.000.000.00120.00
112000642006.09.07 07:47sell0.10gbpusd1.88170.00001.87972006.09.07 10:331.88120.000.000.005.00
112044152006.09.07 08:28sell1.60usdjpy117.000.00116.802006.09.07 08:51116.800.000.000.00274.00
112050292006.09.07 08:36sell0.20gbpusd1.88320.00001.88122006.09.07 10:331.88120.000.000.0040.00
112058162006.09.07 08:44sell0.40usdchf1.23590.00001.23392006.09.07 10:031.23630.000.000.00-12.94
112069992006.09.07 08:52sell0.10usdjpy116.770.00116.572006.09.07 08:53116.570.000.000.0017.16
112077722006.09.07 08:53sell0.10usdjpy116.520.00116.342006.09.07 09:04116.340.000.000.0015.47
112087342006.09.07 08:55sell0.10eurusd1.27850.00001.27652006.09.07 10:361.27650.000.000.0020.00
112099282006.09.07 08:58sell0.80usdchf1.23740.00001.23542006.09.07 10:031.23620.000.000.0077.66
112111752006.09.07 09:04sell0.10usdjpy116.340.00116.142006.09.07 09:14116.140.000.000.0017.22
112165962006.09.07 10:03buy0.10usdchf1.23620.00001.23822006.09.07 10:361.23820.000.000.0016.15
112186882006.09.07 10:34sell0.10gbpusd1.88080.00001.87882006.09.07 10:461.87880.000.000.0020.00
112191822006.09.07 10:36buy0.10usdchf1.23840.00001.24042006.09.07 11:061.24040.000.000.0016.12
112193142006.09.07 10:36sell0.10eurusd1.27630.00001.27432006.09.07 11:061.27430.000.000.0020.00
112218092006.09.07 10:46sell0.10gbpusd1.87820.00001.87652006.09.07 11:061.87780.000.000.004.00
112228342006.09.07 10:52sell0.20gbpusd1.87980.00001.87782006.09.07 11:051.87780.000.000.0040.00
  0.00 0.00 -45.29 1 521.30
Closed P/L: 1 476.01
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
112127802006.09.07 09:14sell0.10usdjpy116.120.00115.92 116.270.000.000.00-12.90
112240952006.09.07 11:06sell0.10gbpusd1.87620.00001.8747 1.87590.000.000.003.00
112246842006.09.07 11:06buy0.10usdchf1.24070.00001.2427 1.24170.000.000.008.05
112248262006.09.07 11:06sell0.10eurusd1.27410.00001.2721 1.27340.000.000.007.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 5.15
 Floating P/L: 5.15
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 476.01 Floating P/L: 5.15 Margin: 400.00
Balance: 26 476.01 Equity: 26 481.16 Free Margin: 26 081.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 583.23 Gross Loss: 107.22 Total Net Profit: 1 476.01
Profit Factor: 14.77 Expected Payoff: 33.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 71.99 (0.27%) Relative Drawdown: 0.27% (71.99)
 
Total Trades: 44 Short Positions (won %): 38 (76.32%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 32 (72.73%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (27.27%)
Largest profit trade: 480.00 loss trade: -30.74
Average profit trade: 49.48 loss trade: -8.94
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (181.27) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-71.99)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 575.84 (2) consecutive loss (count): -71.99 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 2