|Account: 1208184
|Name: Kenneth Peterson
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 7, 11:12
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|10986903
|2006.09.03 14:25
|balance
|Deposit
|25 000.00
|11118652
|2006.09.06 05:58
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.37
|0.00
|115.97
|2006.09.07 08:52
|116.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|-3.77
|11118659
|2006.09.06 05:58
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2339
|1.2371
|1.2451
|2006.09.06 12:07
|1.2388
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.96
|11118668
|2006.09.06 05:59
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2812
|0.0000
|1.2772
|2006.09.06 12:06
|1.2791
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|11118672
|2006.09.06 05:59
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8940
|0.0000
|1.8900
|2006.09.06 08:33
|1.8915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.50
|11120374
|2006.09.06 06:41
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8955
|0.0000
|1.8915
|2006.09.06 08:33
|1.8915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|11121491
|2006.09.06 07:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.2827
|0.0000
|1.2787
|2006.09.06 12:06
|1.2792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|11124112
|2006.09.06 08:33
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8909
|0.0000
|1.8869
|2006.09.06 10:48
|1.8869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|11130992
|2006.09.06 10:48
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8866
|0.0000
|1.8826
|2006.09.06 12:22
|1.8826
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|11134238
|2006.09.06 11:24
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.53
|0.00
|116.13
|2006.09.07 08:52
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.87
|-4.62
|11135400
|2006.09.06 11:28
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|116.68
|0.00
|116.28
|2006.09.07 08:52
|116.77
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.75
|-3.08
|11138277
|2006.09.06 12:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.2790
|0.0000
|1.2750
|2006.09.07 08:55
|1.2787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.25
|0.30
|11138363
|2006.09.06 12:07
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2390
|0.0000
|1.2430
|2006.09.06 12:10
|1.2385
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|11138510
|2006.09.06 12:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2387
|0.0000
|1.2427
|2006.09.06 12:11
|1.2383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|11138551
|2006.09.06 12:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2385
|0.0000
|1.2425
|2006.09.06 14:49
|1.2380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|11139054
|2006.09.06 12:22
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8823
|0.0000
|1.8783
|2006.09.06 14:00
|1.8797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.60
|11144430
|2006.09.06 13:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8839
|0.0000
|1.8799
|2006.09.06 14:00
|1.8799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|11148476
|2006.09.06 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.8796
|0.0000
|1.8756
|2006.09.07 06:07
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-3.40
|11148793
|2006.09.06 14:01
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.8811
|0.0000
|1.8771
|2006.09.07 06:07
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-3.80
|11157019
|2006.09.06 16:55
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|116.84
|0.00
|116.54
|2006.09.07 08:52
|116.69
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.92
|102.84
|11158901
|2006.09.06 18:00
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8828
|0.0000
|1.8798
|2006.09.07 06:06
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.08
|-8.00
|11160206
|2006.09.06 18:12
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2805
|0.0000
|1.2775
|2006.09.07 08:55
|1.2790
|0.00
|0.00
|4.98
|30.00
|11160226
|2006.09.06 18:12
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8843
|0.0000
|1.8813
|2006.09.07 06:06
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.16
|104.00
|11173862
|2006.09.06 22:09
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8860
|0.0000
|1.8830
|2006.09.07 06:06
|1.8830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|480.00
|11175583
|2006.09.06 23:00
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2820
|0.0000
|1.2790
|2006.09.07 08:55
|1.2790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|11186698
|2006.09.07 03:47
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2328
|0.0000
|1.2298
|2006.09.07 10:03
|1.2363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.31
|11191033
|2006.09.07 05:51
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2343
|0.0000
|1.2313
|2006.09.07 10:03
|1.2362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.74
|11192693
|2006.09.07 06:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8826
|0.0000
|1.8796
|2006.09.07 07:47
|1.8819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|11194456
|2006.09.07 06:43
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8841
|0.0000
|1.8811
|2006.09.07 07:46
|1.8825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|11196996
|2006.09.07 07:22
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8857
|0.0000
|1.8827
|2006.09.07 07:46
|1.8827
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|11200064
|2006.09.07 07:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8817
|0.0000
|1.8797
|2006.09.07 10:33
|1.8812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|11204415
|2006.09.07 08:28
|sell
|1.60
|usdjpy
|117.00
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.09.07 08:51
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|274.00
|11205029
|2006.09.07 08:36
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8832
|0.0000
|1.8812
|2006.09.07 10:33
|1.8812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|11205816
|2006.09.07 08:44
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2359
|0.0000
|1.2339
|2006.09.07 10:03
|1.2363
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.94
|11206999
|2006.09.07 08:52
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.77
|0.00
|116.57
|2006.09.07 08:53
|116.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.16
|11207772
|2006.09.07 08:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.52
|0.00
|116.34
|2006.09.07 09:04
|116.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.47
|11208734
|2006.09.07 08:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2785
|0.0000
|1.2765
|2006.09.07 10:36
|1.2765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|11209928
|2006.09.07 08:58
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2374
|0.0000
|1.2354
|2006.09.07 10:03
|1.2362
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.66
|11211175
|2006.09.07 09:04
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.34
|0.00
|116.14
|2006.09.07 09:14
|116.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.22
|11216596
|2006.09.07 10:03
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2362
|0.0000
|1.2382
|2006.09.07 10:36
|1.2382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.15
|11218688
|2006.09.07 10:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8808
|0.0000
|1.8788
|2006.09.07 10:46
|1.8788
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|11219182
|2006.09.07 10:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2384
|0.0000
|1.2404
|2006.09.07 11:06
|1.2404
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.12
|11219314
|2006.09.07 10:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2763
|0.0000
|1.2743
|2006.09.07 11:06
|1.2743
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|11221809
|2006.09.07 10:46
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8782
|0.0000
|1.8765
|2006.09.07 11:06
|1.8778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|11222834
|2006.09.07 10:52
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8798
|0.0000
|1.8778
|2006.09.07 11:05
|1.8778
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.29
|1 521.30
|Closed P/L:
|1 476.01
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|11212780
|2006.09.07 09:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.12
|0.00
|115.92
|116.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.90
|11224095
|2006.09.07 11:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8762
|0.0000
|1.8747
|1.8759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|11224684
|2006.09.07 11:06
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2407
|0.0000
|1.2427
|1.2417
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.05
|11224826
|2006.09.07 11:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2741
|0.0000
|1.2721
|1.2734
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.15
|Floating P/L:
|5.15
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 476.01
|Floating P/L:
|5.15
|Margin:
|400.00
|Balance:
|26 476.01
|Equity:
|26 481.16
|Free Margin:
|26 081.16
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 583.23
|Gross Loss:
|107.22
|Total Net Profit:
|1 476.01
|Profit Factor:
|14.77
|Expected Payoff:
|33.55
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|71.99 (0.27%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.27% (71.99)
|Total Trades:
|44
|Short Positions (won %):
|38 (76.32%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|32 (72.73%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (27.27%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|480.00
|loss trade:
|-30.74
|Average
|profit trade:
|49.48
|loss trade:
|-8.94
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (181.27)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-71.99)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|575.84 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-71.99 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|2