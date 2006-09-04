MoneyTec LLC

Account: 29392 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 September 5, 17:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15802942006.09.04 02:28sell0.10usdjpy116.880.00116.582006.09.04 06:31116.580.000.000.0025.73
15803032006.09.04 02:28buy0.10gbpusd1.90720.00001.91022006.09.05 11:201.89970.000.000.23-75.00
15803372006.09.04 02:28sell0.10usdchf1.22890.00001.22592006.09.05 17:211.23420.000.00-0.47-42.94
15803472006.09.04 02:28buy0.10eurusd1.28550.00001.28852006.09.05 17:221.28130.000.00-0.35-42.00
15814532006.09.04 06:31sell0.10usdjpy116.560.00116.262006.09.04 09:49116.260.000.000.0025.80
15828362006.09.04 09:00buy0.20gbpusd1.90570.00001.90872006.09.05 11:201.89960.000.000.45-122.00
15834842006.09.04 09:49sell0.10usdjpy116.240.00115.942006.09.04 15:16115.940.000.000.0025.88
15843822006.09.04 10:49sell0.20usdchf1.23050.00001.22752006.09.05 17:211.23420.000.00-0.94-59.96
15845402006.09.04 11:00buy0.40gbpusd1.90420.00001.90722006.09.05 11:201.89970.000.000.90-180.00
15868812006.09.04 15:16sell0.10usdjpy115.930.00115.632006.09.05 03:14115.790.000.00-0.6012.09
15876682006.09.04 17:11sell0.20usdjpy116.090.00115.792006.09.05 03:14115.790.000.00-1.2151.82
15910542006.09.05 02:38buy0.20eurusd1.28400.00001.28702006.09.05 17:221.28120.000.000.00-56.00
15910572006.09.05 02:38sell0.40usdchf1.23200.00001.22902006.09.05 17:211.23420.000.000.00-71.30
15913552006.09.05 03:14sell0.10usdjpy115.780.00115.482006.09.05 09:15115.630.000.000.0012.97
15915282006.09.05 04:43sell0.20usdjpy115.930.00115.632006.09.05 09:15115.630.000.000.0051.89
15925642006.09.05 08:37buy0.80gbpusd1.90260.00001.90562006.09.05 11:201.89960.000.000.00-240.00
15927522006.09.05 08:51buy1.60gbpusd1.90110.00001.90412006.09.05 11:201.89970.000.000.00-224.00
15940352006.09.05 09:34sell0.80usdchf1.23350.00001.23052006.09.05 17:211.23400.000.000.00-32.41
15940372006.09.05 09:34buy0.40eurusd1.28250.00001.28552006.09.05 17:211.28150.000.000.00-40.00
15940522006.09.05 09:34buy3.20gbpusd1.89960.00001.90262006.09.05 11:201.89960.000.000.000.00
15946322006.09.05 10:00buy6.40gbpusd1.89810.00001.90112006.09.05 11:201.89960.000.000.00960.00
15964332006.09.05 11:20sell0.10gbpusd1.89960.00001.89662006.09.05 15:201.89660.000.000.0030.00
15973272006.09.05 14:00buy0.80eurusd1.28100.00001.28402006.09.05 17:211.28130.000.000.0024.00
15980542006.09.05 15:20sell0.10gbpusd1.89640.00001.89342006.09.05 16:231.89340.000.000.0030.00
15985532006.09.05 15:39sell1.60usdchf1.23500.00001.23202006.09.05 17:211.23420.000.000.00103.71
15986532006.09.05 15:41sell3.20usdchf1.23660.00001.23362006.09.05 17:211.23420.000.000.00622.27
  0.00 0.00 -1.99 790.55
Closed P/L: 788.56
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15933942006.09.05 09:15sell0.10usdjpy115.620.00115.32 116.130.000.000.00-43.92
15962622006.09.05 11:15sell0.20usdjpy115.780.00115.48 116.130.000.000.00-60.28
15972062006.09.05 13:59sell0.40usdjpy115.930.00115.63 116.130.000.000.00-68.89
15995302006.09.05 16:23sell0.10gbpusd1.89310.00001.8901 1.89340.000.000.00-3.00
16002412006.09.05 16:40sell0.80usdjpy116.090.00115.79 116.130.000.000.00-27.56
16015022006.09.05 17:21sell0.10usdchf1.23400.00001.2310 1.23440.000.000.00-3.24
16015152006.09.05 17:22buy0.10eurusd1.28140.00001.2844 1.28130.000.000.00-1.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -207.89
 Floating P/L: -207.89
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 788.56 Floating P/L: -207.89 Margin: 383.49
Balance: 31 306.43 Equity: 31 098.54 Free Margin: 30 922.94
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 974.35 Gross Loss: 1 185.79 Total Net Profit: 788.56
Profit Factor: 1.67 Expected Payoff: 30.33  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 839.42 (2.6%)  
 
Total Trades: 26 Short Positions (won %): 15 (73.33%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (27.27%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (53.85%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (46.15%)
Largest profit trade: 960.00 loss trade: -240.00
Average profit trade: 141.03 loss trade: -98.82
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (1 164.37) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-839.42)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 164.37 (9) consecutive loss (count): -839.42 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 4