|Account: 29392
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 5, 17:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1580294
|2006.09.04 02:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.88
|0.00
|116.58
|2006.09.04 06:31
|116.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.73
|1580303
|2006.09.04 02:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9072
|0.0000
|1.9102
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-75.00
|1580337
|2006.09.04 02:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2289
|0.0000
|1.2259
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|-42.94
|1580347
|2006.09.04 02:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2855
|0.0000
|1.2885
|2006.09.05 17:22
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-42.00
|1581453
|2006.09.04 06:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.56
|0.00
|116.26
|2006.09.04 09:49
|116.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.80
|1582836
|2006.09.04 09:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9057
|0.0000
|1.9087
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-122.00
|1583484
|2006.09.04 09:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.24
|0.00
|115.94
|2006.09.04 15:16
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.88
|1584382
|2006.09.04 10:49
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2305
|0.0000
|1.2275
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.94
|-59.96
|1584540
|2006.09.04 11:00
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9042
|0.0000
|1.9072
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|-180.00
|1586881
|2006.09.04 15:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.93
|0.00
|115.63
|2006.09.05 03:14
|115.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|12.09
|1587668
|2006.09.04 17:11
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.09
|0.00
|115.79
|2006.09.05 03:14
|115.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|51.82
|1591054
|2006.09.05 02:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2840
|0.0000
|1.2870
|2006.09.05 17:22
|1.2812
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.00
|1591057
|2006.09.05 02:38
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2320
|0.0000
|1.2290
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.30
|1591355
|2006.09.05 03:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.78
|0.00
|115.48
|2006.09.05 09:15
|115.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.97
|1591528
|2006.09.05 04:43
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.93
|0.00
|115.63
|2006.09.05 09:15
|115.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.89
|1592564
|2006.09.05 08:37
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9026
|0.0000
|1.9056
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-240.00
|1592752
|2006.09.05 08:51
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9011
|0.0000
|1.9041
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-224.00
|1594035
|2006.09.05 09:34
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2335
|0.0000
|1.2305
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2340
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.41
|1594037
|2006.09.05 09:34
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2825
|0.0000
|1.2855
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|1594052
|2006.09.05 09:34
|buy
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.8996
|0.0000
|1.9026
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1594632
|2006.09.05 10:00
|buy
|6.40
|gbpusd
|1.8981
|0.0000
|1.9011
|2006.09.05 11:20
|1.8996
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|960.00
|1596433
|2006.09.05 11:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8996
|0.0000
|1.8966
|2006.09.05 15:20
|1.8966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1597327
|2006.09.05 14:00
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2810
|0.0000
|1.2840
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|1598054
|2006.09.05 15:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8964
|0.0000
|1.8934
|2006.09.05 16:23
|1.8934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|1598553
|2006.09.05 15:39
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2350
|0.0000
|1.2320
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.71
|1598653
|2006.09.05 15:41
|sell
|3.20
|usdchf
|1.2366
|0.0000
|1.2336
|2006.09.05 17:21
|1.2342
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|622.27
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.99
|790.55
|Closed P/L:
|788.56
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1593394
|2006.09.05 09:15
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.62
|0.00
|115.32
|116.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.92
|1596262
|2006.09.05 11:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.78
|0.00
|115.48
|116.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-60.28
|1597206
|2006.09.05 13:59
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|115.93
|0.00
|115.63
|116.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-68.89
|1599530
|2006.09.05 16:23
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8931
|0.0000
|1.8901
|1.8934
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|1600241
|2006.09.05 16:40
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|116.09
|0.00
|115.79
|116.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.56
|1601502
|2006.09.05 17:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2340
|0.0000
|1.2310
|1.2344
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.24
|1601515
|2006.09.05 17:22
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2814
|0.0000
|1.2844
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-207.89
|Floating P/L:
|-207.89
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|788.56
|Floating P/L:
|-207.89
|Margin:
|383.49
|Balance:
|31 306.43
|Equity:
|31 098.54
|Free Margin:
|30 922.94
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 974.35
|Gross Loss:
|1 185.79
|Total Net Profit:
|788.56
|Profit Factor:
|1.67
|Expected Payoff:
|30.33
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|839.42 (2.6%)
|Total Trades:
|26
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (73.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (27.27%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (53.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (46.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|960.00
|loss trade:
|-240.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|141.03
|loss trade:
|-98.82
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (1 164.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-839.42)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 164.37 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-839.42 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|4