MoneyTec LLC

Account: 29392 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 September 4, 22:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15802942006.09.04 02:28sell0.10usdjpy116.880.00116.582006.09.04 06:31116.580.000.000.0025.73
15814532006.09.04 06:31sell0.10usdjpy116.560.00116.262006.09.04 09:49116.260.000.000.0025.80
15834842006.09.04 09:49sell0.10usdjpy116.240.00115.942006.09.04 15:16115.940.000.000.0025.88
  0.00 0.00 0.00 77.41
Closed P/L: 77.41
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15803032006.09.04 02:28buy0.10gbpusd1.90720.00001.9102 1.90580.000.000.00-14.00
15803372006.09.04 02:28sell0.10usdchf1.22890.00001.2259 1.22870.000.000.001.63
15803472006.09.04 02:28buy0.10eurusd1.28550.00001.2885 1.28690.000.000.0014.00
15828362006.09.04 09:00buy0.20gbpusd1.90570.00001.9087 1.90580.000.000.002.00
15843822006.09.04 10:49sell0.20usdchf1.23050.00001.2275 1.22870.000.000.0029.30
15845402006.09.04 11:00buy0.40gbpusd1.90420.00001.9072 1.90580.000.000.0064.00
15868812006.09.04 15:16sell0.10usdjpy115.930.00115.63 116.030.000.000.00-8.62
15876682006.09.04 17:11sell0.20usdjpy116.090.00115.79 116.030.000.000.0010.34
  0.00 0.00 0.00 98.65
 Floating P/L: 98.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 77.41 Floating P/L: 98.65 Margin: 412.42
Balance: 30 595.28 Equity: 30 693.93 Free Margin: 30 182.86
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 77.41 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 77.41
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: 25.80  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 0.00 (0.0%)  
 
Total Trades: 3 Short Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 25.88 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 25.80 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (77.41) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 77.41 (3) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 0