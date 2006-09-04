|Account: 29392
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 September 4, 22:09
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1580294
|2006.09.04 02:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.88
|0.00
|116.58
|2006.09.04 06:31
|116.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.73
|1581453
|2006.09.04 06:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.56
|0.00
|116.26
|2006.09.04 09:49
|116.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.80
|1583484
|2006.09.04 09:49
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.24
|0.00
|115.94
|2006.09.04 15:16
|115.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|77.41
|Closed P/L:
|77.41
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1580303
|2006.09.04 02:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9072
|0.0000
|1.9102
|1.9058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|1580337
|2006.09.04 02:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2289
|0.0000
|1.2259
|1.2287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.63
|1580347
|2006.09.04 02:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2855
|0.0000
|1.2885
|1.2869
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|1582836
|2006.09.04 09:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9057
|0.0000
|1.9087
|1.9058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|1584382
|2006.09.04 10:49
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2305
|0.0000
|1.2275
|1.2287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.30
|1584540
|2006.09.04 11:00
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9042
|0.0000
|1.9072
|1.9058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|1586881
|2006.09.04 15:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.93
|0.00
|115.63
|116.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.62
|1587668
|2006.09.04 17:11
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.09
|0.00
|115.79
|116.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|98.65
|Floating P/L:
|98.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|77.41
|Floating P/L:
|98.65
|Margin:
|412.42
|Balance:
|30 595.28
|Equity:
|30 693.93
|Free Margin:
|30 182.86
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|77.41
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|77.41
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|25.80
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|0.00 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|3
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|25.88
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|25.80
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (77.41)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|77.41 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|0