|Account: 29392
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 30, 20:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1531936
|2006.08.28 03:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8889
|0.0000
|1.8929
|2006.08.28 09:19
|1.8929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1531942
|2006.08.28 03:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2775
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.08.28 09:29
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1531944
|2006.08.28 03:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2383
|0.0000
|1.2343
|2006.08.28 09:26
|1.2343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.41
|1531948
|2006.08.28 03:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.16
|0.00
|116.76
|2006.08.29 06:29
|116.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|34.26
|1534008
|2006.08.28 09:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8933
|0.0000
|1.8973
|2006.08.28 15:48
|1.8973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1534101
|2006.08.28 09:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2340
|0.0000
|1.2300
|2006.08.29 04:01
|1.2332
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|6.49
|1534176
|2006.08.28 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2815
|0.0000
|1.2855
|2006.08.29 05:16
|1.2821
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|6.00
|1536101
|2006.08.28 14:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2800
|0.0000
|1.2840
|2006.08.29 05:16
|1.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|46.00
|1536560
|2006.08.28 15:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8975
|0.0000
|1.9015
|2006.08.29 02:48
|1.8967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-8.00
|1537321
|2006.08.28 17:09
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2356
|0.0000
|1.2316
|2006.08.29 04:01
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|40.55
|1537537
|2006.08.28 17:29
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2783
|0.0000
|1.2823
|2006.08.29 05:16
|1.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|160.00
|1537983
|2006.08.28 19:18
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8960
|0.0000
|1.9000
|2006.08.29 02:48
|1.8966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|12.00
|1538688
|2006.08.28 22:22
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8944
|0.0000
|1.8984
|2006.08.29 02:48
|1.8967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|92.00
|1538766
|2006.08.28 22:31
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8929
|0.0000
|1.8969
|2006.08.29 02:48
|1.8969
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|320.00
|1538997
|2006.08.28 22:52
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2371
|0.0000
|1.2331
|2006.08.29 04:01
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.86
|129.75
|1540599
|2006.08.29 02:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8970
|0.0000
|1.9010
|2006.08.29 09:58
|1.9010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1540990
|2006.08.29 04:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2328
|0.0000
|1.2288
|2006.08.29 20:05
|1.2334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.86
|1541329
|2006.08.29 05:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2825
|0.0000
|1.2865
|2006.08.29 20:09
|1.2800
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|1543758
|2006.08.29 09:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9013
|0.0000
|1.9053
|2006.08.29 19:17
|1.8922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-91.00
|1544521
|2006.08.29 11:01
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8998
|0.0000
|1.9038
|2006.08.29 19:17
|1.8920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-156.00
|1545114
|2006.08.29 11:55
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2809
|0.0000
|1.2849
|2006.08.29 20:09
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|1546674
|2006.08.29 14:57
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8982
|0.0000
|1.9022
|2006.08.29 19:16
|1.8919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-252.00
|1547169
|2006.08.29 15:40
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2793
|0.0000
|1.2833
|2006.08.29 20:09
|1.2803
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1547532
|2006.08.29 16:08
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8967
|0.0000
|1.9007
|2006.08.29 19:16
|1.8920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-376.00
|1547737
|2006.08.29 16:19
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2343
|0.0000
|1.2303
|2006.08.29 20:05
|1.2336
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.35
|1547791
|2006.08.29 16:21
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.2776
|0.0000
|1.2816
|2006.08.29 20:09
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|208.00
|1547827
|2006.08.29 16:22
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8952
|0.0000
|1.8992
|2006.08.29 19:16
|1.8919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-528.00
|1547864
|2006.08.29 16:22
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2358
|0.0000
|1.2318
|2006.08.29 20:05
|1.2335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.58
|1547984
|2006.08.29 16:26
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.2761
|0.0000
|1.2801
|2006.08.29 20:09
|1.2801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|640.00
|1548347
|2006.08.29 16:48
|buy
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.8937
|0.0000
|1.8977
|2006.08.29 19:16
|1.8920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-544.00
|1548401
|2006.08.29 16:50
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2374
|0.0000
|1.2334
|2006.08.29 20:05
|1.2334
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|259.45
|1548463
|2006.08.29 16:52
|buy
|6.40
|gbpusd
|1.8920
|0.0000
|1.8960
|2006.08.29 19:15
|1.8919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.00
|1548925
|2006.08.29 17:45
|buy
|12.80
|gbpusd
|1.8903
|0.0000
|1.8943
|2006.08.29 19:15
|1.8920
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 176.00
|1549418
|2006.08.29 19:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8920
|0.0000
|1.8880
|2006.08.30 09:06
|1.9013
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|-93.00
|1549845
|2006.08.29 20:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8935
|0.0000
|1.8895
|2006.08.30 09:06
|1.9007
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|-144.00
|1549892
|2006.08.29 20:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2333
|0.0000
|1.2293
|2006.08.29 20:31
|1.2293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.54
|1549915
|2006.08.29 20:05
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8950
|0.0000
|1.8910
|2006.08.30 09:06
|1.9008
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|-232.00
|1550022
|2006.08.29 20:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2804
|0.0000
|1.2844
|2006.08.30 02:31
|1.2844
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|40.00
|1550136
|2006.08.29 20:16
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8965
|0.0000
|1.8925
|2006.08.30 09:06
|1.9011
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|-368.00
|1550283
|2006.08.29 20:30
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.8981
|0.0000
|1.8941
|2006.08.30 09:06
|1.9015
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|-544.00
|1550381
|2006.08.29 20:37
|sell
|3.20
|gbpusd
|1.8996
|0.0000
|1.8956
|2006.08.30 09:06
|1.9007
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.80
|-352.00
|1555343
|2006.08.30 08:56
|sell
|6.40
|gbpusd
|1.9011
|0.0000
|1.8971
|2006.08.30 09:06
|1.9010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|1555455
|2006.08.30 09:02
|sell
|12.80
|gbpusd
|1.9026
|0.0000
|1.8986
|2006.08.30 09:06
|1.9011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 920.00
|1555510
|2006.08.30 09:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9009
|0.0000
|1.9049
|2006.08.30 15:13
|1.9049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.36
|2 749.52
|Closed P/L:
|2 713.16
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1552305
|2006.08.30 02:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2847
|0.0000
|1.2887
|1.2832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|1552880
|2006.08.30 03:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2832
|0.0000
|1.2872
|1.2832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1558574
|2006.08.30 13:06
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2816
|0.0000
|1.2856
|1.2832
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|1559927
|2006.08.30 15:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9053
|0.0000
|1.9093
|1.9043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|1560195
|2006.08.30 15:40
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9038
|0.0000
|1.9078
|1.9043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|1550306
|2006.08.29 20:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2290
|0.0000
|1.2250
|1.2285
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|4.07
|1558535
|2006.08.30 13:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2306
|0.0000
|1.2266
|1.2285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.19
|1541760
|2006.08.29 06:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.74
|0.00
|116.34
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-38.40
|1542611
|2006.08.29 08:06
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.89
|0.00
|116.49
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-51.20
|1555729
|2006.08.30 09:18
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.05
|0.00
|116.65
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.79
|1561367
|2006.08.30 18:38
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|117.20
|0.00
|116.80
|117.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.27
|-43.30
|Floating P/L:
|-45.57
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 713.16
|Floating P/L:
|-45.57
|Margin:
|653.81
|Balance:
|27 377.80
|Equity:
|27 332.23
|Free Margin:
|26 723.99
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6 541.87
|Gross Loss:
|3 828.71
|Total Net Profit:
|2 713.16
|Profit Factor:
|1.71
|Expected Payoff:
|61.66
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|2 011.00 (7.2%)
|Total Trades:
|44
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (61.11%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|26 (61.54%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|27 (61.36%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (38.64%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2 176.00
|loss trade:
|-552.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|242.29
|loss trade:
|-225.22
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (2 632.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-2 011.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 632.74 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-2 011.00 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|3