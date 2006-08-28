MoneyTec LLC

Account: 29392 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 August 30, 03:02
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15319362006.08.28 03:34buy0.10gbpusd1.88890.00001.89292006.08.28 09:191.89290.000.000.0040.00
15319422006.08.28 03:35buy0.10eurusd1.27750.00001.28152006.08.28 09:291.28150.000.000.0040.00
15319442006.08.28 03:36sell0.10usdchf1.23830.00001.23432006.08.28 09:261.23430.000.000.0032.41
15319482006.08.28 03:37sell0.10usdjpy117.160.00116.762006.08.29 06:29116.760.000.00-0.6034.26
15340082006.08.28 09:19buy0.10gbpusd1.89330.00001.89732006.08.28 15:481.89730.000.000.0040.00
15341012006.08.28 09:26sell0.10usdchf1.23400.00001.23002006.08.29 04:011.23320.000.00-0.476.49
15341762006.08.28 09:29buy0.10eurusd1.28150.00001.28552006.08.29 05:161.28210.000.00-0.356.00
15361012006.08.28 14:16buy0.20eurusd1.28000.00001.28402006.08.29 05:161.28230.000.00-0.7046.00
15365602006.08.28 15:48buy0.10gbpusd1.89750.00001.90152006.08.29 02:481.89670.000.000.23-8.00
15373212006.08.28 17:09sell0.20usdchf1.23560.00001.23162006.08.29 04:011.23310.000.00-0.9340.55
15375372006.08.28 17:29buy0.40eurusd1.27830.00001.28232006.08.29 05:161.28230.000.00-1.40160.00
15379832006.08.28 19:18buy0.20gbpusd1.89600.00001.90002006.08.29 02:481.89660.000.000.4512.00
15386882006.08.28 22:22buy0.40gbpusd1.89440.00001.89842006.08.29 02:481.89670.000.000.9092.00
15387662006.08.28 22:31buy0.80gbpusd1.89290.00001.89692006.08.29 02:481.89690.000.001.80320.00
15389972006.08.28 22:52sell0.40usdchf1.23710.00001.23312006.08.29 04:011.23310.000.00-1.86129.75
15405992006.08.29 02:48buy0.10gbpusd1.89700.00001.90102006.08.29 09:581.90100.000.000.0040.00
15409902006.08.29 04:01sell0.10usdchf1.23280.00001.22882006.08.29 20:051.23340.000.000.00-4.86
15413292006.08.29 05:17buy0.10eurusd1.28250.00001.28652006.08.29 20:091.28000.000.000.00-25.00
15437582006.08.29 09:58buy0.10gbpusd1.90130.00001.90532006.08.29 19:171.89220.000.000.00-91.00
15445212006.08.29 11:01buy0.20gbpusd1.89980.00001.90382006.08.29 19:171.89200.000.000.00-156.00
15451142006.08.29 11:55buy0.20eurusd1.28090.00001.28492006.08.29 20:091.28020.000.000.00-14.00
15466742006.08.29 14:57buy0.40gbpusd1.89820.00001.90222006.08.29 19:161.89190.000.000.00-252.00
15471692006.08.29 15:40buy0.40eurusd1.27930.00001.28332006.08.29 20:091.28030.000.000.0040.00
15475322006.08.29 16:08buy0.80gbpusd1.89670.00001.90072006.08.29 19:161.89200.000.000.00-376.00
15477372006.08.29 16:19sell0.20usdchf1.23430.00001.23032006.08.29 20:051.23360.000.000.0011.35
15477912006.08.29 16:21buy0.80eurusd1.27760.00001.28162006.08.29 20:091.28020.000.000.00208.00
15478272006.08.29 16:22buy1.60gbpusd1.89520.00001.89922006.08.29 19:161.89190.000.000.00-528.00
15478642006.08.29 16:22sell0.40usdchf1.23580.00001.23182006.08.29 20:051.23350.000.000.0074.58
15479842006.08.29 16:26buy1.60eurusd1.27610.00001.28012006.08.29 20:091.28010.000.000.00640.00
15483472006.08.29 16:48buy3.20gbpusd1.89370.00001.89772006.08.29 19:161.89200.000.000.00-544.00
15484012006.08.29 16:50sell0.80usdchf1.23740.00001.23342006.08.29 20:051.23340.000.000.00259.45
15484632006.08.29 16:52buy6.40gbpusd1.89200.00001.89602006.08.29 19:151.89190.000.000.00-64.00
15489252006.08.29 17:45buy12.80gbpusd1.89030.00001.89432006.08.29 19:151.89200.000.000.002 176.00
15498922006.08.29 20:05sell0.10usdchf1.23330.00001.22932006.08.29 20:311.22930.000.000.0032.54
15500222006.08.29 20:10buy0.10eurusd1.28040.00001.28442006.08.30 02:311.28440.000.00-0.3540.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.28 2 458.52
Closed P/L: 2 455.24
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
15417602006.08.29 06:29sell0.10usdjpy116.740.00116.34 116.720.000.00-0.601.71
15426112006.08.29 08:06sell0.20usdjpy116.890.00116.49 116.720.000.00-1.2029.13
15494182006.08.29 19:17sell0.10gbpusd1.89200.00001.8880 1.89990.000.00-0.53-79.00
15498452006.08.29 20:02sell0.20gbpusd1.89350.00001.8895 1.89990.000.00-1.05-128.00
15499152006.08.29 20:05sell0.40gbpusd1.89500.00001.8910 1.89990.000.00-2.10-196.00
15501362006.08.29 20:16sell0.80gbpusd1.89650.00001.8925 1.89990.000.00-4.20-272.00
15502832006.08.29 20:30sell1.60gbpusd1.89810.00001.8941 1.89990.000.00-8.40-288.00
15503062006.08.29 20:31sell0.10usdchf1.22900.00001.2250 1.22750.000.00-0.4712.22
15503812006.08.29 20:37sell3.20gbpusd1.89960.00001.8956 1.89990.000.00-16.80-96.00
15523052006.08.30 02:31buy0.10eurusd1.28470.00001.2887 1.28460.000.000.00-1.00
  0.00 0.00 -35.35 -1 016.94
 Floating P/L: -1 052.29
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 455.24 Floating P/L: -1 052.29 Margin: 2 497.45
Balance: 27 119.88 Equity: 26 067.59 Free Margin: 24 622.43
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 517.87 Gross Loss: 2 062.63 Total Net Profit: 2 455.24
Profit Factor: 2.19 Expected Payoff: 70.15  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 2 011.00 (7.2%)  
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%) Long Positions (won %): 25 (60.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 24 (68.57%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (31.43%)
Largest profit trade: 2 176.00 loss trade: -544.00
Average profit trade: 188.24 loss trade: -187.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (2 632.74) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-2 011.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 632.74 (9) consecutive loss (count): -2 011.00 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2