North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 249847 Name: aleks-EA Currency: USD 2006 August 21, 23:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45553112006.08.15 21:11balanceDeposit3 000.00
45553532006.08.15 21:16sell0.90usdjpy116.08117.15116.062006.08.15 23:33116.150.000.000.00-54.24
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45573212006.08.16 01:24buy0.20usdjpy116.03114.960.002006.08.16 05:27116.110.000.000.0013.78
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45578782006.08.16 02:52buy0.10gbpusd1.89301.87910.00002006.08.16 06:211.89410.000.000.0011.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45603212006.08.16 09:10buy0.20eurusd1.27831.27600.00002006.08.16 09:281.27920.000.000.0018.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45601322006.08.16 08:51sell0.10gbpusd1.89431.89620.00002006.08.16 09:451.89320.000.000.0011.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45575082006.08.16 01:53buy0.20usdchf1.23691.23220.00002006.08.16 09:581.23770.000.000.0012.93
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45609672006.08.16 09:58sell0.30usdchf1.23761.24050.00002006.08.16 10:281.23650.000.000.0026.69
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45608082006.08.16 09:47buy0.10gbpusd1.89281.88930.00002006.08.16 11:411.88930.000.000.00-35.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
45630992006.08.16 11:55sell0.20eurusd1.27951.28120.00002006.08.16 12:071.27870.000.000.0016.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45627432006.08.16 11:41buy0.10gbpusd1.88971.88400.00002006.08.16 12:091.89080.000.000.0011.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45590262006.08.16 05:57buy0.20usdjpy116.07115.760.002006.08.16 13:14116.180.000.000.0018.94
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45648412006.08.16 14:03buy0.20eurusd1.27721.27410.00002006.08.16 14:271.27810.000.000.0018.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45648002006.08.16 14:02buy0.10gbpusd1.88881.87890.00002006.08.16 14:411.88990.000.000.0011.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45613962006.08.16 10:28buy0.30usdchf1.23671.23300.00002006.08.16 15:311.23300.000.000.00-90.32
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
45664922006.08.16 15:15sell0.20eurusd1.27931.28280.00002006.08.16 15:321.28280.000.000.00-70.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
45658982006.08.16 14:51sell0.10gbpusd1.89071.89480.00002006.08.16 15:321.89480.000.000.00-41.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
45649122006.08.16 14:04sell0.20usdjpy116.25116.600.002006.08.16 15:34116.000.000.000.0043.10
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45670702006.08.16 15:34buy0.20usdchf1.23061.22630.00002006.08.16 16:171.22630.000.000.00-70.15
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
45670672006.08.16 15:34sell0.20eurusd1.28291.28640.00002006.08.16 16:181.28640.000.000.00-70.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
45693772006.08.16 16:18sell0.20eurusd1.28621.29090.00002006.08.16 16:581.28510.000.000.0022.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45692932006.08.16 16:17buy0.20usdchf1.22641.22010.00002006.08.16 16:581.22730.000.000.0014.67
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45705342006.08.16 16:58buy0.20usdchf1.22761.22130.00002006.08.16 17:311.22870.000.000.0017.91
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45706052006.08.16 17:00sell0.20eurusd1.28521.29050.00002006.08.16 18:141.28480.000.000.008.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45734082006.08.16 18:14sell0.20eurusd1.28481.29010.00002006.08.16 20:471.28410.000.000.0014.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45800852006.08.16 20:47buy0.20eurusd1.28441.28190.00002006.08.16 21:051.28510.000.000.0014.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45809042006.08.16 21:21sell0.20eurusd1.28541.28890.00002006.08.16 21:401.28460.000.000.0016.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45716092006.08.16 17:31buy0.20usdchf1.22901.22270.00002006.08.16 22:011.23000.000.000.0016.26
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45670592006.08.16 15:34sell0.10gbpusd1.89691.90320.00002006.08.16 22:011.89550.000.000.0014.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45821582006.08.16 22:28buy0.10gbpusd1.89481.88910.00002006.08.17 00:051.89580.000.00-0.9010.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45831462006.08.17 00:07sell0.10gbpusd1.89631.89880.00002006.08.17 00:321.89530.000.000.0010.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45812022006.08.16 21:40buy0.20eurusd1.28461.28250.00002006.08.17 02:591.28530.000.00-2.4014.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45670722006.08.16 15:34buy0.20usdjpy116.01115.620.002006.08.17 04:02115.620.000.002.07-67.46
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
45866852006.08.17 04:12buy0.20usdjpy115.62115.250.002006.08.17 06:26115.700.000.000.0013.83
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45894012006.08.17 09:08buy0.20usdjpy115.52115.250.002006.08.17 09:23115.590.000.000.0012.11
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45859752006.08.17 02:59sell0.20eurusd1.28521.28710.00002006.08.17 09:401.28450.000.000.0014.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45902422006.08.17 09:40buy0.20eurusd1.28431.28260.00002006.08.17 09:521.28520.000.000.0018.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45902872006.08.17 09:41sell0.20usdchf1.22881.23090.00002006.08.17 10:001.22780.000.000.0016.29
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45901782006.08.17 09:39sell0.20usdjpy115.63116.000.002006.08.17 10:12115.550.000.000.0013.85
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45908742006.08.17 09:56buy0.20eurusd1.28491.28320.00002006.08.17 10:121.28560.000.000.0014.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
45835482006.08.17 00:48sell0.10gbpusd1.89621.89970.00002006.08.17 11:271.89970.000.000.00-35.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
45958122006.08.17 11:27sell0.10gbpusd1.89931.90540.00002006.08.17 11:301.89640.000.000.0029.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45960832006.08.17 11:30buy0.10gbpusd1.89661.88830.00002006.08.17 14:461.89680.000.000.002.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46006832006.08.17 14:47sell0.40gbpusd1.89731.90760.00002006.08.17 15:051.89640.000.000.0036.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
45997562006.08.17 13:57buy0.10usdcad1.11761.11531.11812006.08.17 15:431.11810.000.000.004.47
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[tp]
45916032006.08.17 10:13buy0.20usdjpy115.49115.14115.522006.08.17 15:43115.520.000.000.005.19
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[tp]
45918812006.08.17 10:13buy0.20usdchf1.22691.22340.00002006.08.17 15:441.22720.000.000.004.89
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46036682006.08.17 15:44sell0.20usdchf1.22711.23180.00002006.08.17 15:481.22600.000.000.0017.94
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46034002006.08.17 15:43sell0.20usdjpy115.52115.790.002006.08.17 15:49115.430.000.000.0015.59
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46033392006.08.17 15:43sell0.10usdcad1.11811.12200.00002006.08.17 15:501.11720.000.000.008.06
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46039222006.08.17 15:49sell0.20usdjpy115.39115.660.002006.08.17 19:28115.660.000.000.00-46.69
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
45917672006.08.17 10:13sell0.20eurusd1.28581.28890.00002006.08.17 19:281.28500.000.000.0016.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46038972006.08.17 15:48sell0.20usdchf1.22581.23050.00002006.08.17 19:571.23050.000.000.00-76.38
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
46039422006.08.17 15:50sell0.10usdcad1.11691.12080.00002006.08.17 20:181.12080.000.000.00-34.80
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
46012262006.08.17 15:06buy0.40gbpusd1.89631.88600.00002006.08.17 20:381.88600.000.000.00-412.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
46111402006.08.17 20:19sell0.10usdcad1.12021.12550.00002006.08.18 03:181.12550.000.00-0.27-47.06
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
46095872006.08.17 19:28sell0.20usdjpy115.63116.200.002006.08.18 12:58115.540.000.00-1.3815.58
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46284082006.08.18 12:58buy0.10usdjpy115.53114.920.002006.08.18 13:44115.620.000.000.007.78
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46284052006.08.18 12:58buy0.10usdcad1.12031.11740.00002006.08.18 14:161.12120.000.000.008.03
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46095972006.08.17 19:28buy0.20eurusd1.28521.27990.00002006.08.18 14:281.27990.000.00-0.80-106.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
46103632006.08.17 19:58sell0.20usdchf1.23021.23650.00002006.08.18 14:281.23650.000.00-1.30-101.90
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
46118742006.08.17 20:38buy0.30gbpusd1.88651.87860.00002006.08.18 14:411.87860.000.00-0.90-237.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
46311642006.08.18 14:41buy0.30gbpusd1.87901.86790.00002006.08.18 15:111.88010.000.000.0033.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46324092006.08.18 15:11buy0.30gbpusd1.88041.86930.00002006.08.18 15:141.88150.000.000.0033.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46325462006.08.18 15:14sell0.30gbpusd1.88131.89240.00002006.08.18 15:201.88020.000.000.0033.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46305382006.08.18 14:26sell0.10usdcad1.12191.12460.00002006.08.18 15:281.12460.000.000.00-24.01
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
46306432006.08.18 14:28sell0.10usdchf1.23611.24100.00002006.08.18 16:011.23530.000.000.006.48
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46306282006.08.18 14:28buy0.20eurusd1.28011.27720.00002006.08.18 16:021.28090.000.000.0016.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46327172006.08.18 15:20buy0.30gbpusd1.88031.86920.00002006.08.18 16:021.88170.000.000.0042.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46349212006.08.18 16:02sell0.20gbpusd1.88221.89330.00002006.08.18 16:171.88080.000.000.0028.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46348192006.08.18 16:02sell0.10eurusd1.28101.28690.00002006.08.18 16:191.28020.000.000.008.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46348722006.08.18 16:02buy0.40usdcad1.12281.11770.00002006.08.18 16:201.12370.000.000.0032.04
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46292332006.08.18 13:44sell0.10usdjpy115.63116.240.002006.08.18 16:55115.550.000.000.006.92
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46376522006.08.18 16:55buy0.10usdjpy115.56115.170.002006.08.18 17:01115.650.000.000.007.78
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46362162006.08.18 16:44buy0.30usdcad1.12271.11700.00002006.08.18 17:111.12370.000.000.0026.70
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46360812006.08.18 16:40sell0.20gbpusd1.88201.89310.00002006.08.18 17:121.88070.000.000.0026.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46391582006.08.18 17:12buy0.20gbpusd1.88081.86890.00002006.08.21 01:421.88250.000.00-0.6034.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46355742006.08.18 16:19sell0.20eurusd1.28021.28610.00002006.08.21 04:141.28610.000.000.40-118.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
46347042006.08.18 16:01buy0.10usdchf1.23511.22820.00002006.08.21 04:501.22820.000.000.32-56.19
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
46391162006.08.18 17:12sell0.30usdcad1.12391.13000.00002006.08.21 05:021.12310.000.00-0.8021.37
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46387072006.08.18 17:02sell0.10usdjpy115.67116.440.002006.08.21 06:50115.580.000.00-0.697.79
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46511642006.08.21 05:43sell0.30usdcad1.12401.12790.00002006.08.21 08:401.12310.000.000.0024.04
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46522002006.08.21 06:50buy0.10usdjpy115.59115.320.002006.08.21 09:18115.680.000.000.007.78
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46549402006.08.21 09:19sell0.10usdjpy115.71116.160.002006.08.21 09:56115.620.000.000.007.78
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46546272006.08.21 09:08sell0.30usdcad1.12351.12740.00002006.08.21 10:011.12240.000.000.0029.40
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46476532006.08.21 03:58sell0.20gbpusd1.88361.88850.00002006.08.21 10:021.88850.000.000.00-98.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
46565872006.08.21 10:03buy0.30usdcad1.12171.11860.00002006.08.21 10:211.11860.000.000.00-83.14
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
46481652006.08.21 04:14sell0.20eurusd1.28591.28940.00002006.08.21 10:221.28940.000.000.00-70.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
46568992006.08.21 10:13sell0.20gbpusd1.88831.89460.00002006.08.21 11:041.89460.000.000.00-126.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
46498262006.08.21 04:50buy0.10usdchf1.22851.22260.00002006.08.21 11:081.22260.000.000.00-48.26
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
46561822006.08.21 09:56buy0.10usdjpy115.60115.270.002006.08.21 14:22115.680.000.000.006.92
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46573772006.08.21 10:22sell0.20eurusd1.28921.29390.00002006.08.21 14:221.28860.000.000.0012.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46650202006.08.21 14:29buy0.10eurusd1.28841.28450.00002006.08.21 15:021.28930.000.000.009.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46648512006.08.21 14:23sell0.10usdchf1.22521.22750.00002006.08.21 15:051.22430.000.000.007.35
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46573002006.08.21 10:21buy0.20usdcad1.11901.11590.00002006.08.21 15:301.12170.000.000.0048.14
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46681522006.08.21 15:30sell0.30usdcad1.12141.13030.00002006.08.21 15:301.12050.000.000.0024.10
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46683112006.08.21 15:30sell0.30usdcad1.12021.12910.00002006.08.21 16:031.11920.000.000.0026.80
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46659832006.08.21 15:02sell0.10eurusd1.28961.29350.00002006.08.21 17:011.29350.000.000.00-39.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
46661372006.08.21 15:05buy0.10usdchf1.22431.21920.00002006.08.21 17:071.21920.000.000.00-41.83
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
46711672006.08.21 17:02sell0.10eurusd1.29321.30090.00002006.08.21 17:181.29230.000.000.009.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46720522006.08.21 17:18buy0.10usdchf1.22031.21260.00002006.08.21 17:581.22140.000.000.009.01
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46720512006.08.21 17:18sell0.10eurusd1.29221.29990.00002006.08.21 18:151.29140.000.000.008.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46745602006.08.21 18:18buy0.10eurusd1.29131.28360.00002006.08.21 18:311.29190.000.000.006.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46754012006.08.21 18:54buy0.10eurusd1.29091.28720.00002006.08.21 18:591.29150.000.000.006.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
  0.00 0.00 -7.25 -1 041.14
Closed P/L: -1 048.39
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
46591272006.08.21 11:04sell0.20gbpusd1.89421.90310.0000 1.89430.000.000.00-2.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46648352006.08.21 14:22sell0.10usdjpy115.72116.090.00 115.890.000.000.00-14.67
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46694282006.08.21 16:03buy0.30usdcad1.11911.11280.0000 1.11740.000.000.00-45.64
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
46738432006.08.21 17:58sell0.10usdchf1.22131.22900.0000 1.22480.000.000.00-28.58
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
46756932006.08.21 19:06buy0.10eurusd1.29051.28280.0000 1.28930.000.000.00-12.00
  NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -102.89
 Floating P/L: -102.89
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 048.39 Floating P/L: -102.89 Margin: 1 007.89
Balance: 1 951.61 Equity: 1 848.72 Free Margin: 840.83
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 251.52 Gross Loss: 2 299.91 Total Net Profit: -1 048.39
Profit Factor: 0.54 Expected Payoff: -10.18  
Absolute Drawdown: 1 139.88 Maximal Drawdown: 1 218.98 (39.59%) Relative Drawdown: 39.59% (1 218.98)
 
Total Trades: 103 Short Positions (won %): 53 (69.81%) Long Positions (won %): 50 (78.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 76 (73.79%) Loss trades (% of total): 27 (26.21%)
Largest profit trade: 48.14 loss trade: -412.00
Average profit trade: 16.47 loss trade: -85.18
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (167.54) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-425.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 233.32 (11) consecutive loss (count): -570.51 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 2