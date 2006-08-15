|Account: 249847
|Name: aleks-EA
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 21, 23:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4555311
|2006.08.15 21:11
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|4555353
|2006.08.15 21:16
|sell
|0.90
|usdjpy
|116.08
|117.15
|116.06
|2006.08.15 23:33
|116.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.24
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4557321
|2006.08.16 01:24
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.03
|114.96
|0.00
|2006.08.16 05:27
|116.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.78
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4557878
|2006.08.16 02:52
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8930
|1.8791
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 06:21
|1.8941
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4560321
|2006.08.16 09:10
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2783
|1.2760
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 09:28
|1.2792
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4560132
|2006.08.16 08:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8943
|1.8962
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 09:45
|1.8932
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4557508
|2006.08.16 01:53
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2369
|1.2322
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 09:58
|1.2377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.93
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4560967
|2006.08.16 09:58
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2376
|1.2405
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 10:28
|1.2365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.69
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4560808
|2006.08.16 09:47
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8928
|1.8893
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 11:41
|1.8893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
|4563099
|2006.08.16 11:55
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2795
|1.2812
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 12:07
|1.2787
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4562743
|2006.08.16 11:41
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8897
|1.8840
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 12:09
|1.8908
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4559026
|2006.08.16 05:57
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.07
|115.76
|0.00
|2006.08.16 13:14
|116.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.94
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4564841
|2006.08.16 14:03
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2772
|1.2741
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 14:27
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4564800
|2006.08.16 14:02
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8888
|1.8789
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 14:41
|1.8899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4561396
|2006.08.16 10:28
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2367
|1.2330
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 15:31
|1.2330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-90.32
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
|4566492
|2006.08.16 15:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2793
|1.2828
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 15:32
|1.2828
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4565898
|2006.08.16 14:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8907
|1.8948
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 15:32
|1.8948
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4564912
|2006.08.16 14:04
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.25
|116.60
|0.00
|2006.08.16 15:34
|116.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.10
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4567070
|2006.08.16 15:34
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2306
|1.2263
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 16:17
|1.2263
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.15
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
|4567067
|2006.08.16 15:34
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2829
|1.2864
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 16:18
|1.2864
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4569377
|2006.08.16 16:18
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2862
|1.2909
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 16:58
|1.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4569293
|2006.08.16 16:17
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2264
|1.2201
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 16:58
|1.2273
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.67
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4570534
|2006.08.16 16:58
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2276
|1.2213
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 17:31
|1.2287
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.91
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4570605
|2006.08.16 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2852
|1.2905
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 18:14
|1.2848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4573408
|2006.08.16 18:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2848
|1.2901
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 20:47
|1.2841
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4580085
|2006.08.16 20:47
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2844
|1.2819
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 21:05
|1.2851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4580904
|2006.08.16 21:21
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2854
|1.2889
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 21:40
|1.2846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4571609
|2006.08.16 17:31
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2290
|1.2227
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 22:01
|1.2300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.26
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4567059
|2006.08.16 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8969
|1.9032
|0.0000
|2006.08.16 22:01
|1.8955
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4582158
|2006.08.16 22:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8948
|1.8891
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 00:05
|1.8958
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|10.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4583146
|2006.08.17 00:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8963
|1.8988
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 00:32
|1.8953
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4581202
|2006.08.16 21:40
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2846
|1.2825
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 02:59
|1.2853
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|14.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4567072
|2006.08.16 15:34
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.01
|115.62
|0.00
|2006.08.17 04:02
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|2.07
|-67.46
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
|4586685
|2006.08.17 04:12
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.62
|115.25
|0.00
|2006.08.17 06:26
|115.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.83
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4589401
|2006.08.17 09:08
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.52
|115.25
|0.00
|2006.08.17 09:23
|115.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.11
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4585975
|2006.08.17 02:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2852
|1.2871
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 09:40
|1.2845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4590242
|2006.08.17 09:40
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2843
|1.2826
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 09:52
|1.2852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4590287
|2006.08.17 09:41
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2288
|1.2309
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 10:00
|1.2278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.29
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4590178
|2006.08.17 09:39
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.63
|116.00
|0.00
|2006.08.17 10:12
|115.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.85
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4590874
|2006.08.17 09:56
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2849
|1.2832
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 10:12
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4583548
|2006.08.17 00:48
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8962
|1.8997
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 11:27
|1.8997
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4595812
|2006.08.17 11:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8993
|1.9054
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 11:30
|1.8964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4596083
|2006.08.17 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8966
|1.8883
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 14:46
|1.8968
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4600683
|2006.08.17 14:47
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8973
|1.9076
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 15:05
|1.8964
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4599756
|2006.08.17 13:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1176
|1.1153
|1.1181
|2006.08.17 15:43
|1.1181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.47
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[tp]
|4591603
|2006.08.17 10:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.49
|115.14
|115.52
|2006.08.17 15:43
|115.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.19
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[tp]
|4591881
|2006.08.17 10:13
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2269
|1.2234
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 15:44
|1.2272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.89
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4603668
|2006.08.17 15:44
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2271
|1.2318
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 15:48
|1.2260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.94
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4603400
|2006.08.17 15:43
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.52
|115.79
|0.00
|2006.08.17 15:49
|115.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.59
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4603339
|2006.08.17 15:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1181
|1.1220
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 15:50
|1.1172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.06
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4603922
|2006.08.17 15:49
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.39
|115.66
|0.00
|2006.08.17 19:28
|115.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.69
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4591767
|2006.08.17 10:13
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2858
|1.2889
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 19:28
|1.2850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4603897
|2006.08.17 15:48
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2258
|1.2305
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 19:57
|1.2305
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-76.38
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4603942
|2006.08.17 15:50
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1169
|1.1208
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 20:18
|1.1208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.80
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4601226
|2006.08.17 15:06
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8963
|1.8860
|0.0000
|2006.08.17 20:38
|1.8860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-412.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
|4611140
|2006.08.17 20:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1202
|1.1255
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 03:18
|1.1255
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-47.06
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4609587
|2006.08.17 19:28
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|115.63
|116.20
|0.00
|2006.08.18 12:58
|115.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|15.58
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4628408
|2006.08.18 12:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.53
|114.92
|0.00
|2006.08.18 13:44
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.78
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4628405
|2006.08.18 12:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1203
|1.1174
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 14:16
|1.1212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.03
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4609597
|2006.08.17 19:28
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2852
|1.2799
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 14:28
|1.2799
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|-106.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
|4610363
|2006.08.17 19:58
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2302
|1.2365
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 14:28
|1.2365
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|-101.90
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4611874
|2006.08.17 20:38
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8865
|1.8786
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 14:41
|1.8786
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|-237.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
|4631164
|2006.08.18 14:41
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8790
|1.8679
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 15:11
|1.8801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4632409
|2006.08.18 15:11
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8804
|1.8693
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 15:14
|1.8815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4632546
|2006.08.18 15:14
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8813
|1.8924
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 15:20
|1.8802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4630538
|2006.08.18 14:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1219
|1.1246
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 15:28
|1.1246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.01
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4630643
|2006.08.18 14:28
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2361
|1.2410
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 16:01
|1.2353
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.48
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4630628
|2006.08.18 14:28
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2801
|1.2772
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 16:02
|1.2809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4632717
|2006.08.18 15:20
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.8803
|1.8692
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 16:02
|1.8817
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4634921
|2006.08.18 16:02
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8822
|1.8933
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 16:17
|1.8808
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4634819
|2006.08.18 16:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2810
|1.2869
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 16:19
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4634872
|2006.08.18 16:02
|buy
|0.40
|usdcad
|1.1228
|1.1177
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 16:20
|1.1237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.04
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4629233
|2006.08.18 13:44
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.63
|116.24
|0.00
|2006.08.18 16:55
|115.55
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.92
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4637652
|2006.08.18 16:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.56
|115.17
|0.00
|2006.08.18 17:01
|115.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.78
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4636216
|2006.08.18 16:44
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1227
|1.1170
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 17:11
|1.1237
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.70
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4636081
|2006.08.18 16:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8820
|1.8931
|0.0000
|2006.08.18 17:12
|1.8807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4639158
|2006.08.18 17:12
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8808
|1.8689
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 01:42
|1.8825
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|34.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4635574
|2006.08.18 16:19
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2802
|1.2861
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 04:14
|1.2861
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|-118.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4634704
|2006.08.18 16:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2351
|1.2282
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 04:50
|1.2282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-56.19
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
|4639116
|2006.08.18 17:12
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1239
|1.1300
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 05:02
|1.1231
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|21.37
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4638707
|2006.08.18 17:02
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.67
|116.44
|0.00
|2006.08.21 06:50
|115.58
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|7.79
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4651164
|2006.08.21 05:43
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1240
|1.1279
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 08:40
|1.1231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.04
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4652200
|2006.08.21 06:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.59
|115.32
|0.00
|2006.08.21 09:18
|115.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.78
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4654940
|2006.08.21 09:19
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.71
|116.16
|0.00
|2006.08.21 09:56
|115.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.78
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4654627
|2006.08.21 09:08
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1235
|1.1274
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 10:01
|1.1224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.40
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4647653
|2006.08.21 03:58
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8836
|1.8885
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 10:02
|1.8885
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-98.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4656587
|2006.08.21 10:03
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1217
|1.1186
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 10:21
|1.1186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-83.14
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
|4648165
|2006.08.21 04:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2859
|1.2894
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 10:22
|1.2894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-70.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4656899
|2006.08.21 10:13
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8883
|1.8946
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 11:04
|1.8946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-126.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4649826
|2006.08.21 04:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2285
|1.2226
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 11:08
|1.2226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.26
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
|4656182
|2006.08.21 09:56
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.60
|115.27
|0.00
|2006.08.21 14:22
|115.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.92
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4657377
|2006.08.21 10:22
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2892
|1.2939
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 14:22
|1.2886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4665020
|2006.08.21 14:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2884
|1.2845
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 15:02
|1.2893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4664851
|2006.08.21 14:23
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2252
|1.2275
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 15:05
|1.2243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.35
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4657300
|2006.08.21 10:21
|buy
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1190
|1.1159
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 15:30
|1.1217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.14
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4668152
|2006.08.21 15:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1214
|1.1303
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 15:30
|1.1205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.10
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4668311
|2006.08.21 15:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1202
|1.1291
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 16:03
|1.1192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.80
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4665983
|2006.08.21 15:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2896
|1.2935
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 17:01
|1.2935
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1[sl]
|4666137
|2006.08.21 15:05
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2243
|1.2192
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 17:07
|1.2192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.83
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1[sl]
|4671167
|2006.08.21 17:02
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2932
|1.3009
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 17:18
|1.2923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4672052
|2006.08.21 17:18
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2203
|1.2126
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 17:58
|1.2214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.01
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4672051
|2006.08.21 17:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2922
|1.2999
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 18:15
|1.2914
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4674560
|2006.08.21 18:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2913
|1.2836
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 18:31
|1.2919
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4675401
|2006.08.21 18:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2909
|1.2872
|0.0000
|2006.08.21 18:59
|1.2915
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.25
|-1 041.14
|Closed P/L:
|-1 048.39
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4659127
|2006.08.21 11:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8942
|1.9031
|0.0000
|
|1.8943
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4664835
|2006.08.21 14:22
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.72
|116.09
|0.00
|
|115.89
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.67
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4669428
|2006.08.21 16:03
|buy
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1191
|1.1128
|0.0000
|
|1.1174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.64
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|4673843
|2006.08.21 17:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2213
|1.2290
|0.0000
|
|1.2248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.58
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PS1
|4675693
|2006.08.21 19:06
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2905
|1.2828
|0.0000
|
|1.2893
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|
|
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-PB1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-102.89
|
|Floating P/L:
|-102.89
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 048.39
|Floating P/L:
|-102.89
|Margin:
|1 007.89
|Balance:
|1 951.61
|Equity:
|1 848.72
|Free Margin:
|840.83
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 251.52
|Gross Loss:
|2 299.91
|Total Net Profit:
|-1 048.39
|Profit Factor:
|0.54
|Expected Payoff:
|-10.18
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|1 139.88
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 218.98 (39.59%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|39.59% (1 218.98)
|
|Total Trades:
|103
|Short Positions (won %):
|53 (69.81%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|50 (78.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|76 (73.79%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|27 (26.21%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|48.14
|loss trade:
|-412.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|16.47
|loss trade:
|-85.18
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (167.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-425.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|233.32 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-570.51 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|2