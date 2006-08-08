Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1166087 Name: Vincent V Currency: USD 2006 August 25, 18:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
93108362006.08.08 12:48balanceDeposit100 000.00
106090512006.08.25 16:33sell1.00eurusd1.27641.27650.00002006.08.25 16:341.27600.000.000.0040.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
106090602006.08.25 16:33sell1.00gbpusd1.88801.88820.00002006.08.25 16:341.88750.000.000.0050.00
 123001NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
106091392006.08.25 16:34sell1.00eurusd1.27631.27650.00002006.08.25 16:371.27590.000.000.0040.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
106091442006.08.25 16:34sell1.00gbpusd1.88781.88810.00002006.08.25 16:371.88730.000.000.0050.00
 123001NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
106093822006.08.25 16:39buy1.00usdjpy117.31117.250.002006.08.25 17:14117.340.000.000.0025.57
 123003NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
106093842006.08.25 16:39sell1.00eurusd1.27611.27640.00002006.08.25 16:441.27570.000.000.0040.00
 123000NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
106104272006.08.25 17:19buy1.00usdchf1.23901.23660.00002006.08.25 17:221.23830.000.000.00-56.53
 123002NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 189.04
Closed P/L: 189.04
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 189.04 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 100 189.04 Equity: 100 189.04 Free Margin: 100 189.04