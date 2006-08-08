|Account: 1166087
|Name: Vincent V
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 25, 18:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9310836
|2006.08.08 12:48
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|10609051
|2006.08.25 16:33
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2764
|1.2765
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 16:34
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|10609060
|2006.08.25 16:33
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8880
|1.8882
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 16:34
|1.8875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|
|123001
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|10609139
|2006.08.25 16:34
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2763
|1.2765
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 16:37
|1.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|10609144
|2006.08.25 16:34
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8878
|1.8881
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 16:37
|1.8873
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|
|123001
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|10609382
|2006.08.25 16:39
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|117.31
|117.25
|0.00
|2006.08.25 17:14
|117.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.57
|
|123003
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|10609384
|2006.08.25 16:39
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2761
|1.2764
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 16:44
|1.2757
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|123000
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LS1
|10610427
|2006.08.25 17:19
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2390
|1.2366
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 17:22
|1.2383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-56.53
|
|123002
|NeuroCluster-testing-AI-LB1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|189.04
|Closed P/L:
|189.04
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|189.04
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|100 189.04
|Equity:
|100 189.04
|Free Margin:
|100 189.04