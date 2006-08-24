CFGTrader, LLC
|Account: 17391
|Name: MVCM
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 24, 14:19
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|321448
|2006.08.24 09:14
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8904
|1.8928
|0.0000
|2006.08.24 09:46
|1.8898
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|321395
|2006.08.24 09:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2778
|1.2800
|0.0000
|2006.08.24 09:14
|1.2773
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|321146
|2006.08.24 08:09
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.42
|116.65
|0.00
|2006.08.24 09:03
|116.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.78
|321057
|2006.08.24 07:56
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2777
|1.2804
|0.0000
|2006.08.24 07:59
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.00
|320803
|2006.08.24 07:13
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.35
|116.08
|0.00
|2006.08.24 07:37
|116.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.37
|320284
|2006.08.24 04:46
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2370
|1.2346
|0.0000
|2006.08.24 09:47
|1.2377
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.56
|320217
|2006.08.24 04:21
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.39
|116.12
|0.00
|2006.08.24 06:01
|116.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.36
|318765
|2006.08.23 22:42
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.47
|116.74
|0.00
|2006.08.23 23:04
|116.36
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.21
|94.53
|318211
|2006.08.23 20:38
|buy
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.34
|116.07
|0.00
|2006.08.23 22:40
|116.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.46
|318157
|2006.08.23 20:30
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2349
|1.2319
|0.0000
|2006.08.24 02:52
|1.2365
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|129.40
|317036
|2006.08.23 17:33
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8920
|1.8891
|0.0000
|2006.08.23 18:05
|1.8939
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|316737
|2006.08.23 17:06
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8909
|1.8880
|0.0000
|2006.08.23 17:30
|1.8924
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|316094
|2006.08.23 16:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2337
|1.2367
|0.0000
|2006.08.23 17:06
|1.2367
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-242.58
|315826
|2006.08.23 16:19
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.42
|116.69
|0.00
|2006.08.23 20:38
|116.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|94.57
|315770
|2006.08.23 16:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2824
|1.2797
|0.0000
|2006.08.23 16:31
|1.2797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-270.00
|314952
|2006.08.23 15:21
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.35
|116.62
|0.00
|2006.08.23 16:00
|116.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.47
|314082
|2006.08.23 13:22
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2320
|1.2290
|0.0000
|2006.08.23 14:11
|1.2332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.31
|313035
|2006.08.23 09:36
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2322
|1.2292
|0.0000
|2006.08.23 11:16
|1.2332
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|81.09
|312995
|2006.08.23 09:32
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8917
|1.8946
|0.0000
|2006.08.23 14:51
|1.8946
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-290.00
|312658
|2006.08.23 08:55
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8893
|1.8922
|0.0000
|2006.08.23 09:32
|1.8922
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-290.00
|311811
|2006.08.23 06:04
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.48
|116.75
|0.00
|2006.08.23 06:05
|116.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.13
|310557
|2006.08.23 02:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8882
|1.8911
|0.0000
|2006.08.23 03:58
|1.8870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|309737
|2006.08.22 23:10
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8892
|1.8921
|0.0000
|2006.08.22 23:32
|1.8878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|309100
|2006.08.22 20:42
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2350
|1.2320
|0.0000
|2006.08.23 09:33
|1.2320
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-243.51
|308672
|2006.08.22 19:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2360
|1.2415
|0.0000
|2006.08.22 20:42
|1.2348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.18
|308639
|2006.08.22 19:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2793
|1.2766
|0.0000
|2006.08.22 21:01
|1.2801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|308090
|2006.08.22 18:11
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.21
|567.12
|Closed P/L:
|534.91
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|534.91
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|100 534.91
|Equity:
|100 534.91
|Free Margin:
|100 534.91