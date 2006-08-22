CFGTrader, LLC
|Account: 17391
|Name: MVCM
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 23, 06:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|308090
|2006.08.22 18:11
|balance
|Deposit
|100 000.00
|308639
|2006.08.22 19:29
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.2793
|1.2766
|0.0000
|2006.08.22 21:01
|1.2801
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|308672
|2006.08.22 19:31
|sell
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2360
|1.2415
|0.0000
|2006.08.22 20:42
|1.2348
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.18
|309737
|2006.08.22 23:10
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8892
|1.8921
|0.0000
|2006.08.22 23:32
|1.8878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|140.00
|310557
|2006.08.23 02:09
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.8882
|1.8911
|0.0000
|2006.08.23 03:58
|1.8870
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|311811
|2006.08.23 06:04
|sell
|1.00
|usdjpy
|116.48
|116.75
|0.00
|2006.08.23 06:05
|116.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.13
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|540.31
|Closed P/L:
|540.31
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|309100
|2006.08.22 20:42
|buy
|1.00
|usdchf
|1.2350
|1.2320
|0.0000
|
|1.2357
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.65
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.65
|
|Floating P/L:
|56.65
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|100 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|540.31
|Floating P/L:
|56.65
|Margin:
|1 000.00
|Balance:
|100 540.31
|Equity:
|100 596.96
|Free Margin:
|99 540.31