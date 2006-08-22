CFGTrader, LLC

Account: 17391 Name: MVCM Currency: USD 2006 August 23, 06:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3080902006.08.22 18:11balanceDeposit100 000.00
3086392006.08.22 19:29buy1.00eurusd1.27931.27660.00002006.08.22 21:011.28010.000.000.0080.00
3086722006.08.22 19:31sell1.00usdchf1.23601.24150.00002006.08.22 20:421.23480.000.000.0097.18
3097372006.08.22 23:10sell1.00gbpusd1.88921.89210.00002006.08.22 23:321.88780.000.000.00140.00
3105572006.08.23 02:09sell1.00gbpusd1.88821.89110.00002006.08.23 03:581.88700.000.000.00120.00
3118112006.08.23 06:04sell1.00usdjpy116.48116.750.002006.08.23 06:05116.360.000.000.00103.13
  0.00 0.00 0.00 540.31
Closed P/L: 540.31
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3091002006.08.22 20:42buy1.00usdchf1.23501.23200.0000 1.23570.000.000.0056.65
  0.00 0.00 0.00 56.65
 Floating P/L: 56.65
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 540.31 Floating P/L: 56.65 Margin: 1 000.00
Balance: 100 540.31 Equity: 100 596.96 Free Margin: 99 540.31