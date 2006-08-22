CFGTrader, LLC

Account: 17391 Name: MVCM Currency: USD 2006 August 23, 03:52
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3080902006.08.22 18:11balanceDeposit100 000.00
3086392006.08.22 19:29buy1.00eurusd1.27931.27660.00002006.08.22 21:011.28010.000.000.0080.00
3086722006.08.22 19:31sell1.00usdchf1.23601.24150.00002006.08.22 20:421.23480.000.000.0097.18
3097372006.08.22 23:10sell1.00gbpusd1.88921.89210.00002006.08.22 23:321.88780.000.000.00140.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 317.18
Closed P/L: 317.18
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3105572006.08.23 02:09sell1.00gbpusd1.88821.89110.0000 1.88770.000.000.0050.00
3091002006.08.22 20:42buy1.00usdchf1.23501.23200.0000 1.23510.000.000.008.10
  0.00 0.00 0.00 58.10
 Floating P/L: 58.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 100 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 317.18 Floating P/L: 58.10 Margin: 2 888.20
Balance: 100 317.18 Equity: 100 375.28 Free Margin: 97 428.98