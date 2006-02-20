Interbank FX, LLC - mini demo
A/C No: 223899Name: BronzeWarrior01 std M302006 March 3, 12:06 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
2804510 2006/02/18 19:23balancedeposit25000.00
2826511 2006/02/22 10:30buy0.10gbpusd1.74111.64091.7509 2006/02/23 09:251.75090.000.9998.00
2833717 2006/02/23 04:34sell0.10eurjpy140.24150.23139.23 2006/02/24 00:17139.230.00-0.7386.44
2835445 2006/02/23 09:25sell0.10eurjpy139.89149.89138.89 2006/02/24 00:29138.890.00-0.7385.88
2807349 2006/02/20 02:21buy0.10usdchf1.30681.20701.3170 2006/02/24 15:591.31700.004.9577.44
2807276 2006/02/20 02:20sell0.10eurusd1.19591.29591.1859 2006/02/26 23:141.18590.003.71100.00
2841488 2006/02/24 00:29sell0.10eurjpy138.87148.85137.85 2006/02/27 00:54137.850.00-0.7387.53
2836022 2006/02/23 10:43sell0.10usdjpy117.11127.11116.11 2006/02/27 01:56116.110.00-2.1086.12
2828267 2006/02/22 13:33buy0.10eurjpy140.82130.82141.82 2006/02/27 21:11137.710.003.45-267.46
2834177 2006/02/23 05:48buy0.10usdjpy117.70107.69118.69 2006/02/28 07:46116.340.003.09-116.90
2835454 2006/02/23 09:25buy0.10gbpusd1.75101.65101.7610 2006/02/28 07:461.73840.000.99-126.00
2807326 2006/02/20 02:21sell0.10gbpusd1.74451.84451.7345 2006/02/28 07:471.73880.00-3.4457.00
2847288 2006/02/24 16:05sell0.10usdchf1.31631.41631.3063 2006/02/28 07:471.32210.00-1.75-43.87
2852129 2006/02/27 01:56sell0.10usdjpy116.08126.08115.08 2006/02/28 07:47116.370.00-1.05-24.93
2850349 2006/02/26 23:30buy0.10eurusd1.18401.08401.1940 2006/02/28 19:081.19400.00-0.59100.00
2863878 2006/02/28 10:45sell0.10usdchf1.31611.41611.3061 2006/03/01 13:081.30610.00-0.8876.56
2866686 2006/02/28 15:24buy0.10eurjpy138.40128.40139.40 2006/03/02 16:23139.400.002.7686.11
2851523 2006/02/27 00:54sell0.10eurjpy137.81147.81136.81 2006/03/03 08:14139.840.00-4.38-174.49
2859090 2006/02/27 21:01buy0.10usdchf1.32281.22281.3328 2006/03/03 08:141.30090.004.95-168.35
2863455 2006/02/28 10:30sell0.10gbpusd1.74541.84541.7354 2006/03/03 08:141.75170.00-2.15-63.00
2866848 2006/02/28 15:30sell0.10eurusd1.19261.29261.1826 2006/03/03 08:141.20200.002.65-94.00
2874976 2006/03/01 13:08sell0.10usdchf1.30571.40571.2957 2006/03/03 14:311.29570.00-3.5077.17
 0.005.51-60.75
Deposit/Withdrawal: 25000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:-55.24
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
2866587 2006/02/28 15:23buy0.10gbpusd1.75061.65061.7606  1.75400.001.6534.00
2867347 2006/02/28 16:00buy0.10usdjpy115.84105.84116.84  116.420.005.1549.82
2885743 2006/03/02 15:04buy0.10eurusd1.19771.09771.2077  1.20370.00-0.5960.00
2887459 2006/03/02 16:23buy0.10eurjpy139.44129.44140.44  140.130.000.6959.25
 0.006.90203.07
 Floating P/L:209.96
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:-55.24 Floating P/L:209.96
Deposit/Withdrawal:25000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:24944.76 Equity:25154.72
Margin Requirement:400.00 Available Margin:24754.72