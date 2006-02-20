Interbank FX, LLC - mini demo
|A/C No: 223899
|Name: BronzeWarrior01 std M30
|2006 March 3, 12:06 (local time)
|
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|2804510
| 2006/02/18 19:23
|balance
|deposit
|25000.00
|2826511
| 2006/02/22 10:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7411
|1.6409
|1.7509
| 2006/02/23 09:25
|1.7509
|0.00
|0.99
|98.00
|2833717
| 2006/02/23 04:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|140.24
|150.23
|139.23
| 2006/02/24 00:17
|139.23
|0.00
|-0.73
|86.44
|2835445
| 2006/02/23 09:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|139.89
|149.89
|138.89
| 2006/02/24 00:29
|138.89
|0.00
|-0.73
|85.88
|2807349
| 2006/02/20 02:21
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3068
|1.2070
|1.3170
| 2006/02/24 15:59
|1.3170
|0.00
|4.95
|77.44
|2807276
| 2006/02/20 02:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1959
|1.2959
|1.1859
| 2006/02/26 23:14
|1.1859
|0.00
|3.71
|100.00
|2841488
| 2006/02/24 00:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|138.87
|148.85
|137.85
| 2006/02/27 00:54
|137.85
|0.00
|-0.73
|87.53
|2836022
| 2006/02/23 10:43
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.11
|127.11
|116.11
| 2006/02/27 01:56
|116.11
|0.00
|-2.10
|86.12
|2828267
| 2006/02/22 13:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|140.82
|130.82
|141.82
| 2006/02/27 21:11
|137.71
|0.00
|3.45
|-267.46
|2834177
| 2006/02/23 05:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.70
|107.69
|118.69
| 2006/02/28 07:46
|116.34
|0.00
|3.09
|-116.90
|2835454
| 2006/02/23 09:25
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7510
|1.6510
|1.7610
| 2006/02/28 07:46
|1.7384
|0.00
|0.99
|-126.00
|2807326
| 2006/02/20 02:21
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7445
|1.8445
|1.7345
| 2006/02/28 07:47
|1.7388
|0.00
|-3.44
|57.00
|2847288
| 2006/02/24 16:05
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3163
|1.4163
|1.3063
| 2006/02/28 07:47
|1.3221
|0.00
|-1.75
|-43.87
|2852129
| 2006/02/27 01:56
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.08
|126.08
|115.08
| 2006/02/28 07:47
|116.37
|0.00
|-1.05
|-24.93
|2850349
| 2006/02/26 23:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1840
|1.0840
|1.1940
| 2006/02/28 19:08
|1.1940
|0.00
|-0.59
|100.00
|2863878
| 2006/02/28 10:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3161
|1.4161
|1.3061
| 2006/03/01 13:08
|1.3061
|0.00
|-0.88
|76.56
|2866686
| 2006/02/28 15:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|138.40
|128.40
|139.40
| 2006/03/02 16:23
|139.40
|0.00
|2.76
|86.11
|2851523
| 2006/02/27 00:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|137.81
|147.81
|136.81
| 2006/03/03 08:14
|139.84
|0.00
|-4.38
|-174.49
|2859090
| 2006/02/27 21:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3228
|1.2228
|1.3328
| 2006/03/03 08:14
|1.3009
|0.00
|4.95
|-168.35
|2863455
| 2006/02/28 10:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7454
|1.8454
|1.7354
| 2006/03/03 08:14
|1.7517
|0.00
|-2.15
|-63.00
|2866848
| 2006/02/28 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1926
|1.2926
|1.1826
| 2006/03/03 08:14
|1.2020
|0.00
|2.65
|-94.00
|2874976
| 2006/03/01 13:08
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.3057
|1.4057
|1.2957
| 2006/03/03 14:31
|1.2957
|0.00
|-3.50
|77.17
|
|0.00
|5.51
|-60.75
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 25000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-55.24
|
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|2866587
| 2006/02/28 15:23
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.7506
|1.6506
|1.7606
|
|1.7540
|0.00
|1.65
|34.00
|2867347
| 2006/02/28 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.84
|105.84
|116.84
|
|116.42
|0.00
|5.15
|49.82
|2885743
| 2006/03/02 15:04
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.1977
|1.0977
|1.2077
|
|1.2037
|0.00
|-0.59
|60.00
|2887459
| 2006/03/02 16:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|139.44
|129.44
|140.44
|
|140.13
|0.00
|0.69
|59.25
|
|0.00
|6.90
|203.07
|
|Floating P/L:
|209.96
|
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No Transactions
|
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-55.24
|
|Floating P/L:
|209.96
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|25000.00
|
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|24944.76
|
|Equity:
|25154.72
|Margin Requirement:
|400.00
|
|Available Margin:
|24754.72