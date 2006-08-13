Interbank FX, LLC
A/C No: 999637Name: BronzeWarrior01 Std 2006 August 25, 15:26 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
3680139 2006/08/13 03:08balancedeposit5000.00
3687870 2006/08/15 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.89471.99471.8847 2006/08/17 17:581.88470.001.26100.00
 0.001.26100.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:101.26
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
3693238 2006/08/16 13:06buy0.10gbpusd1.89981.79981.9098  1.88710.00-4.57-127.00
3700677 2006/08/17 17:58sell0.10gbpusd1.88391.98391.8739  1.88760.002.52-37.00
3731471 2006/08/25 06:30sell0.10usdjpy117.14127.14116.14  117.330.000.00-16.19
 0.00-2.05-180.19
 Floating P/L:-182.24
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:101.26 Floating P/L:-182.24
Deposit/Withdrawal:5000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:5101.26 Equity:4919.02
Margin Requirement:200.00 Available Margin:4719.02