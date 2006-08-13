|A/C No: 999637
|Name: BronzeWarrior01 Std
|2006 August 25, 15:26 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|3680139
|2006/08/13 03:08
|balance
|deposit
|5000.00
|3687870
|2006/08/15 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8947
|1.9947
|1.8847
|2006/08/17 17:58
|1.8847
|0.00
|1.26
|100.00
|0.00
|1.26
|100.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 5000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|101.26
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|3693238
|2006/08/16 13:06
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8998
|1.7998
|1.9098
|1.8871
|0.00
|-4.57
|-127.00
|3700677
|2006/08/17 17:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8839
|1.9839
|1.8739
|1.8876
|0.00
|2.52
|-37.00
|3731471
|2006/08/25 06:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.14
|127.14
|116.14
|117.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.19
|0.00
|-2.05
|-180.19
|Floating P/L:
|-182.24
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|101.26
|Floating P/L:
|-182.24
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5101.26
|Equity:
|4919.02
|Margin Requirement:
|200.00
|Available Margin:
|4719.02