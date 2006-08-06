Interbank FX, LLC
A/C No: 999107Name: BronzeWarror01 std2006 August 11, 15:51 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PClose TimePriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
3661091 2006/08/06 17:49balancedeposit5000.00
3670046 2006/08/08 22:53sell0.10gbpusd1.89841.99841.8884 2006/08/10 15:171.88840.000.95100.00
 0.000.95100.00
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5000.00Credit Facility: 0.00Closed Trade P/L:100.94
 
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / P PriceCommissionR/O SwapTrade P/L
3669911 2006/08/08 22:30sell0.10usdjpy115.51125.51114.51  116.290.00-5.48-67.07
3669945 2006/08/08 22:46buy0.10gbpusd1.90351.80351.9135  1.89060.00-1.66-129.00
3676392 2006/08/10 15:17sell0.10gbpusd1.88801.98801.8780  1.89100.000.32-30.00
3676714 2006/08/10 17:17buy0.10eurusd1.27731.17731.2873  1.27310.00-0.88-42.00
3676717 2006/08/10 17:18sell0.10usdchf1.23651.33651.2265  1.24260.00-1.13-49.09
3678493 2006/08/11 10:59buy0.10usdjpy116.10106.10117.10  116.270.000.0014.62
3678831 2006/08/11 12:33sell0.10eurusd1.27241.37241.2624  1.27330.000.00-9.00
3679841 2006/08/11 17:01buy0.10usdchf1.24281.14281.2528  1.24220.000.00-4.83
 0.00-8.82-316.37
 Floating P/L:-325.20
 
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItemPriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No Transactions
 
A/C Summary:
Closed Trade P/L:100.94 Floating P/L:-325.20
Deposit/Withdrawal:5000.00 Total Credit Facility:0.00
Balance:5100.94 Equity:4775.75
Margin Requirement:400.00 Available Margin:4375.75