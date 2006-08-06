|A/C No: 999107
|Name: BronzeWarror01 std
|2006 August 11, 15:51 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|3661091
|2006/08/06 17:49
|balance
|deposit
|5000.00
|3670046
|2006/08/08 22:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8984
|1.9984
|1.8884
|2006/08/10 15:17
|1.8884
|0.00
|0.95
|100.00
|0.00
|0.95
|100.00
|Deposit/Withdrawal: 5000.00
|Credit Facility: 0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|100.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|R/O Swap
|Trade P/L
|3669911
|2006/08/08 22:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|115.51
|125.51
|114.51
|116.29
|0.00
|-5.48
|-67.07
|3669945
|2006/08/08 22:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9035
|1.8035
|1.9135
|1.8906
|0.00
|-1.66
|-129.00
|3676392
|2006/08/10 15:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8880
|1.9880
|1.8780
|1.8910
|0.00
|0.32
|-30.00
|3676714
|2006/08/10 17:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2773
|1.1773
|1.2873
|1.2731
|0.00
|-0.88
|-42.00
|3676717
|2006/08/10 17:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2365
|1.3365
|1.2265
|1.2426
|0.00
|-1.13
|-49.09
|3678493
|2006/08/11 10:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.10
|106.10
|117.10
|116.27
|0.00
|0.00
|14.62
|3678831
|2006/08/11 12:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2724
|1.3724
|1.2624
|1.2733
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|3679841
|2006/08/11 17:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2428
|1.1428
|1.2528
|1.2422
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.83
|0.00
|-8.82
|-316.37
|Floating P/L:
|-325.20
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No Transactions
|A/C Summary:
|Closed Trade P/L:
|100.94
|Floating P/L:
|-325.20
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5000.00
|Total Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5100.94
|Equity:
|4775.75
|Margin Requirement:
|400.00
|Available Margin:
|4375.75