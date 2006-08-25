|Account: 257848
|Name: CyberiaTrader180_h1
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 25, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4768702
|2006.08.25 02:29
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|4776000
|2006.08.25 10:43
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2379
|1.2350
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 15:20
|1.2391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.37
|4776013
|2006.08.25 10:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2773
|1.2800
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 12:57
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|4779265
|2006.08.25 13:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8894
|1.8923
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 15:14
|1.8877
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|4784258
|2006.08.25 18:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8871
|1.8900
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 18:14
|1.8900
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|4784279
|2006.08.25 18:07
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.18
|116.90
|0.00
|2006.08.25 18:52
|117.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.05
|4784643
|2006.08.25 18:14
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2376
|1.2347
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 19:12
|1.2389
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|59.41
|Closed P/L:
|59.41
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4785738
|2006.08.25 18:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8877
|1.8906
|0.0000
|1.8875
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|2.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|2.00
|Floating P/L:
|2.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|59.41
|Floating P/L:
|2.10
|Margin:
|47.19
|Balance:
|1 059.41
|Equity:
|1 061.51
|Free Margin:
|1 014.32