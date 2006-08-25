North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 257848 Name: CyberiaTrader180_h1 Currency: USD 2006 August 25, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47687022006.08.25 02:29balanceDeposit1 000.00
47760002006.08.25 10:43buy0.20usdchf1.23791.23500.00002006.08.25 15:201.23910.000.000.0019.37
47760132006.08.25 10:43sell0.20eurusd1.27731.28000.00002006.08.25 12:571.27660.000.000.0014.00
47792652006.08.25 13:08sell0.10gbpusd1.88941.89230.00002006.08.25 15:141.88770.000.000.0017.00
47842582006.08.25 18:07sell0.10gbpusd1.88711.89000.00002006.08.25 18:141.89000.000.000.00-29.00
47842792006.08.25 18:07buy0.20usdjpy117.18116.900.002006.08.25 18:52117.280.000.000.0017.05
47846432006.08.25 18:14buy0.20usdchf1.23761.23470.00002006.08.25 19:121.23890.000.000.0020.99
  0.00 0.00 0.00 59.41
Closed P/L: 59.41
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47857382006.08.25 18:52sell0.10gbpusd1.88771.89060.0000 1.88750.000.000.102.00
  0.00 0.00 0.10 2.00
 Floating P/L: 2.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 59.41 Floating P/L: 2.10 Margin: 47.19
Balance: 1 059.41 Equity: 1 061.51 Free Margin: 1 014.32