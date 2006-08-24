|Account: 257748
|Name: CyberiaTrader185_H1
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 25, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4766475
|2006.08.24 22:13
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|4775999
|2006.08.25 10:43
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2379
|1.2371
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 15:20
|1.2391
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.37
|4776012
|2006.08.25 10:43
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2773
|1.2795
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 15:20
|1.2759
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|47.37
|Closed P/L:
|47.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|47.37
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 047.37
|Equity:
|1 047.37
|Free Margin:
|1 047.37