North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 257748 Name: CyberiaTrader185_H1 Currency: USD 2006 August 25, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47664752006.08.24 22:13balanceDeposit1 000.00
47759992006.08.25 10:43buy0.20usdchf1.23791.23710.00002006.08.25 15:201.23910.000.000.0019.37
47760122006.08.25 10:43sell0.20eurusd1.27731.27950.00002006.08.25 15:201.27590.000.000.0028.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 47.37
Closed P/L: 47.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 47.37 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 047.37 Equity: 1 047.37 Free Margin: 1 047.37