|A/C No: 245487
|Name: 666_555_666
|2006.09.02 05:36 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|6144953
|1000
|2006.07.05 09:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2765
|1.2740
|1.2665
|2006.07.06 05:27
|1.2740
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|2
|6166261
|1000
|2006.07.06 10:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2726
|1.2826
|1.2626
|2006.07.07 14:30
|1.2826
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|3
|6206219
|1000
|2006.07.10 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2780
|1.2755
|1.2680
|2006.07.10 17:56
|1.2755
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|4
|6235682
|1000
|2006.07.11 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2750
|1.2650
|1.2850
|2006.07.14 08:24
|1.2650
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|5
|6281275
|1000
|2006.07.13 09:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2725
|1.2625
|1.2825
|2006.07.17 04:18
|1.2625
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|6
|6350825
|1000
|2006.07.18 11:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2501
|1.2492
|1.2401
|2006.07.19 16:00
|1.2492
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|7
|6354571
|1000
|2006.07.18 13:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2538
|1.2548
|1.2638
|2006.07.19 17:04
|1.2548
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|8
|6360571
|1000
|2006.07.18 16:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2508
|1.2507
|1.2408
|2006.07.18 17:33
|1.2507
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|9
|6387476
|1000
|2006.07.19 16:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2561
|1.2622
|1.2661
|2006.07.20 18:29
|1.2622
|0.00
|0.00
|61.00
|10
|6476051
|1000
|2006.07.25 16:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2620
|1.2592
|1.2520
|2006.07.26 09:11
|1.2592
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|11
|6563240
|1000
|2006.07.28 14:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2730
|1.2739
|1.2830
|2006.07.28 18:32
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|12
|6607083
|1000
|2006.08.01 12:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2768
|1.2804
|1.2868
|2006.08.02 10:34
|1.2804
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|13
|6618421
|1000
|2006.08.01 17:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2772
|1.2803
|1.2872
|2006.08.02 10:34
|1.2803
|0.00
|0.00
|31.00
|14
|6664309
|1000
|2006.08.03 14:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2782
|1.2802
|1.2882
|2006.08.03 15:28
|1.2802
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|15
|6695819
|1000
|2006.08.04 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2817
|1.2878
|1.2917
|2006.08.04 17:27
|1.2878
|0.00
|0.00
|61.00
|16
|6783100
|1000
|2006.08.09 08:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2832
|1.2869
|1.2932
|2006.08.09 15:31
|1.2869
|0.00
|0.00
|37.00
|17
|6820280
|1000
|2006.08.10 10:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2846
|1.2780
|1.2746
|2006.08.10 17:28
|1.2780
|0.00
|0.00
|66.00
|18
|6882472
|1000
|2006.08.14 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2757
|1.2771
|1.2857
|2006.08.16 13:02
|1.2771
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|19
|6903192
|1000
|2006.08.15 14:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2767
|1.2770
|1.2867
|2006.08.16 13:03
|1.2770
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|20
|6923452
|1000
|2006.08.16 14:10
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2789
|1.2856
|1.2889
|2006.08.17 18:00
|1.2856
|0.00
|0.00
|67.00
|21
|6966550
|1000
|2006.08.18 10:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2826
|1.2813
|1.2726
|2006.08.18 15:02
|1.2813
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|22
|7086329
|1000
|2006.08.23 09:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2830
|1.2730
|1.2930
|2006.08.25 16:09
|1.2730
|0.00
|0.00
|-100.00
|23
|7096313
|1000
|2006.08.23 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2796
|1.2787
|1.2696
|2006.08.24 10:01
|1.2787
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|24
|7111696
|1000
|2006.08.24 10:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2820
|1.2822
|1.2920
|2006.08.30 04:29
|1.2822
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|25
|7121721
|1000
|2006.08.24 17:20
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2783
|1.2781
|1.2683
|2006.08.25 04:58
|1.2781
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|26
|7182346
|1000
|2006.08.29 14:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2804
|1.2783
|1.2704
|2006.08.29 20:01
|1.2783
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|27
|7212335
|1000
|2006.08.30 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2845
|1.2847
|1.2945
|2006.08.31 15:30
|1.2847
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|28
|7237658
|1000
|2006.08.31 16:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2823
|1.2818
|1.2723
|2006.08.31 22:15
|1.2818
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|0.00
|0.00
|157.00
|Summary P/L:
|157.00
|Winning trades:
|(24) 557.00
|Losing trades:
|(4) -400.00
|Max summary P/L:
|216.00
|Largest winning trade:
|67.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-100.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|16 (466.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-200.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|466.00 (16)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-200.00 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|275.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|1.39
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.23
|Risk factor:
|0.57