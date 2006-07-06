Alpari Ltd.
A/C No: 245487Name: 666_555_6662006.09.02 05:36 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1614495310002006.07.05 09:25sell0.10eurusd1.27651.27401.26652006.07.06 05:271.27400.000.0025.00
2616626110002006.07.06 10:20sell0.10eurusd1.27261.28261.26262006.07.07 14:301.28260.000.00-100.00
3620621910002006.07.10 11:30sell0.10eurusd1.27801.27551.26802006.07.10 17:561.27550.000.0025.00
4623568210002006.07.11 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.27501.26501.28502006.07.14 08:241.26500.000.00-100.00
5628127510002006.07.13 09:20buy0.10eurusd1.27251.26251.28252006.07.17 04:181.26250.000.00-100.00
6635082510002006.07.18 11:05sell0.10eurusd1.25011.24921.24012006.07.19 16:001.24920.000.009.00
7635457110002006.07.18 13:10buy0.10eurusd1.25381.25481.26382006.07.19 17:041.25480.000.0010.00
8636057110002006.07.18 16:05sell0.10eurusd1.25081.25071.24082006.07.18 17:331.25070.000.001.00
9638747610002006.07.19 16:15buy0.10eurusd1.25611.26221.26612006.07.20 18:291.26220.000.0061.00
10647605110002006.07.25 16:30sell0.10eurusd1.26201.25921.25202006.07.26 09:111.25920.000.0028.00
11656324010002006.07.28 14:55buy0.10eurusd1.27301.27391.28302006.07.28 18:321.27390.000.009.00
12660708310002006.08.01 12:55buy0.10eurusd1.27681.28041.28682006.08.02 10:341.28040.000.0036.00
13661842110002006.08.01 17:45buy0.10eurusd1.27721.28031.28722006.08.02 10:341.28030.000.0031.00
14666430910002006.08.03 14:00buy0.10eurusd1.27821.28021.28822006.08.03 15:281.28020.000.0020.00
15669581910002006.08.04 14:30buy0.10eurusd1.28171.28781.29172006.08.04 17:271.28780.000.0061.00
16678310010002006.08.09 08:30buy0.10eurusd1.28321.28691.29322006.08.09 15:311.28690.000.0037.00
17682028010002006.08.10 10:20sell0.10eurusd1.28461.27801.27462006.08.10 17:281.27800.000.0066.00
18688247210002006.08.14 16:30buy0.10eurusd1.27571.27711.28572006.08.16 13:021.27710.000.0014.00
19690319210002006.08.15 14:40buy0.10eurusd1.27671.27701.28672006.08.16 13:031.27700.000.003.00
20692345210002006.08.16 14:10buy0.10eurusd1.27891.28561.28892006.08.17 18:001.28560.000.0067.00
21696655010002006.08.18 10:05sell0.10eurusd1.28261.28131.27262006.08.18 15:021.28130.000.0013.00
22708632910002006.08.23 09:35buy0.10eurusd1.28301.27301.29302006.08.25 16:091.27300.000.00-100.00
23709631310002006.08.23 17:00sell0.10eurusd1.27961.27871.26962006.08.24 10:011.27870.000.009.00
24711169610002006.08.24 10:20buy0.10eurusd1.28201.28221.29202006.08.30 04:291.28220.000.002.00
25712172110002006.08.24 17:20sell0.10eurusd1.27831.27811.26832006.08.25 04:581.27810.000.002.00
26718234610002006.08.29 14:25sell0.10eurusd1.28041.27831.27042006.08.29 20:011.27830.000.0021.00
27721233510002006.08.30 15:15buy0.10eurusd1.28451.28471.29452006.08.31 15:301.28470.000.002.00
28723765810002006.08.31 16:25sell0.10eurusd1.28231.28181.27232006.08.31 22:151.28180.000.005.00
0.000.00157.00
 
Summary P/L:157.00
 
Winning trades:(24) 557.00
Losing trades:(4) -400.00
Max summary P/L:216.00
Largest winning trade:67.00
Largest losing trade:-100.00
Max consecutive winners:16 (466.00)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-200.00)
Max consecutive profit:466.00 (16)
Max consecutive loss:-200.00 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:275.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:1.39
Avg. profit factor:0.23
Risk factor:0.57
 
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