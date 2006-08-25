North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 257854 Name: CyberiaTrader180_m5 Currency: USD 2006 August 25, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47689022006.08.25 02:50balanceDeposit1 000.00
47692482006.08.25 03:11buy0.20usdjpy116.69116.410.002006.08.25 08:28116.750.000.000.0010.28
47692742006.08.25 03:12buy0.20usdchf1.23991.23700.00002006.08.25 05:591.23700.000.000.00-46.89
47725892006.08.25 08:39buy0.20usdjpy116.79116.510.002006.08.25 08:49116.860.000.000.0011.98
47726032006.08.25 08:39sell0.10eurusd1.27711.27980.00002006.08.25 08:491.27660.000.000.005.00
47728702006.08.25 08:53buy0.20usdjpy116.86116.580.002006.08.25 09:02116.910.000.000.008.55
47757562006.08.25 10:33buy0.20usdjpy117.19116.910.002006.08.25 11:05117.240.000.000.008.53
47759672006.08.25 10:42sell0.20eurusd1.27711.27980.00002006.08.25 14:281.27660.000.000.0010.00
47769332006.08.25 11:19sell0.10gbpusd1.88591.88880.00002006.08.25 12:151.88880.000.000.00-29.00
47783642006.08.25 12:15sell0.10gbpusd1.88841.89130.00002006.08.25 13:101.89130.000.000.00-29.00
47794762006.08.25 13:12buy0.10usdchf1.23741.23450.00002006.08.25 14:011.23800.000.000.004.85
47806712006.08.25 14:33sell0.10eurusd1.27681.27950.00002006.08.25 15:151.27620.000.000.006.00
47806932006.08.25 14:34buy0.30usdjpy117.19116.910.002006.08.25 15:14117.240.000.000.0012.79
47817792006.08.25 15:27sell0.20eurusd1.27571.27840.00002006.08.25 17:341.27390.000.000.0036.00
47822452006.08.25 15:53sell0.10gbpusd1.88721.89010.00002006.08.25 17:341.88470.000.000.0025.00
47835112006.08.25 17:39sell0.10gbpusd1.88541.88830.00002006.08.25 18:071.88830.000.000.00-29.00
47837912006.08.25 17:46sell0.20eurusd1.27451.27720.00002006.08.25 18:071.27720.000.000.00-54.00
47843112006.08.25 18:07buy0.10usdjpy117.18116.900.002006.08.25 18:40117.230.000.000.004.27
47846262006.08.25 18:14sell0.20eurusd1.27701.27970.00002006.08.25 18:451.27650.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -34.64
Closed P/L: -34.64
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -34.64 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 965.36 Equity: 965.36 Free Margin: 965.36