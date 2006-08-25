|Account: 257854
|Name: CyberiaTrader180_m5
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 25, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4768902
|2006.08.25 02:50
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|4769248
|2006.08.25 03:11
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.69
|116.41
|0.00
|2006.08.25 08:28
|116.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.28
|4769274
|2006.08.25 03:12
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2399
|1.2370
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 05:59
|1.2370
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.89
|4772589
|2006.08.25 08:39
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.79
|116.51
|0.00
|2006.08.25 08:49
|116.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.98
|4772603
|2006.08.25 08:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2771
|1.2798
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 08:49
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4772870
|2006.08.25 08:53
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.86
|116.58
|0.00
|2006.08.25 09:02
|116.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.55
|4775756
|2006.08.25 10:33
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.19
|116.91
|0.00
|2006.08.25 11:05
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.53
|4775967
|2006.08.25 10:42
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2771
|1.2798
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 14:28
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|4776933
|2006.08.25 11:19
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8859
|1.8888
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 12:15
|1.8888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|4778364
|2006.08.25 12:15
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8884
|1.8913
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 13:10
|1.8913
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|4779476
|2006.08.25 13:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2374
|1.2345
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 14:01
|1.2380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.85
|4780671
|2006.08.25 14:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2768
|1.2795
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 15:15
|1.2762
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|4780693
|2006.08.25 14:34
|buy
|0.30
|usdjpy
|117.19
|116.91
|0.00
|2006.08.25 15:14
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.79
|4781779
|2006.08.25 15:27
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2757
|1.2784
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 17:34
|1.2739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|4782245
|2006.08.25 15:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8872
|1.8901
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 17:34
|1.8847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|4783511
|2006.08.25 17:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8854
|1.8883
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 18:07
|1.8883
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.00
|4783791
|2006.08.25 17:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2745
|1.2772
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 18:07
|1.2772
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.00
|4784311
|2006.08.25 18:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.18
|116.90
|0.00
|2006.08.25 18:40
|117.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.27
|4784626
|2006.08.25 18:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2770
|1.2797
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 18:45
|1.2765
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.64
|Closed P/L:
|-34.64
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-34.64
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|965.36
|Equity:
|965.36
|Free Margin:
|965.36