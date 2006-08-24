|Account: 257749
|Name: CyberiaTrader185_M5
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 25, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4766477
|2006.08.24 22:14
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|4767341
|2006.08.24 23:38
|sell
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7612
|0.7636
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 01:02
|0.7614
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|-6.00
|4769279
|2006.08.25 03:12
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2755
|1.2777
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 05:53
|1.2777
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|4772607
|2006.08.25 08:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2771
|1.2793
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 08:49
|1.2766
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|4780672
|2006.08.25 14:33
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2768
|1.2790
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 15:20
|1.2760
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|4783794
|2006.08.25 17:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2745
|1.2767
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 18:07
|1.2767
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|4775970
|2006.08.25 10:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8843
|1.8867
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 11:26
|1.8867
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|4777225
|2006.08.25 11:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8867
|1.8891
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 12:29
|1.8891
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|4778553
|2006.08.25 12:29
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8889
|1.8913
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 12:58
|1.8880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|4779214
|2006.08.25 13:06
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8888
|1.8912
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 13:10
|1.8912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|4779893
|2006.08.25 13:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8903
|1.8927
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 14:06
|1.8896
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|4782246
|2006.08.25 15:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8872
|1.8896
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 17:36
|1.8848
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|4783512
|2006.08.25 17:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8854
|1.8878
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 18:07
|1.8878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|4784293
|2006.08.25 18:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8875
|1.8899
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 18:14
|1.8899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.00
|4784632
|2006.08.25 18:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8895
|1.8919
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 18:41
|1.8886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|4767123
|2006.08.24 23:15
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1096
|1.1120
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 00:39
|1.1095
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|1.80
|4769275
|2006.08.25 03:12
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2399
|1.2375
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 05:53
|1.2375
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.79
|4779475
|2006.08.25 13:12
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2374
|1.2350
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 14:10
|1.2380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.69
|4784369
|2006.08.25 18:07
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2377
|1.2353
|0.0000
|2006.08.25 18:09
|1.2383
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.69
|4767972
|2006.08.25 01:01
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.50
|116.27
|0.00
|2006.08.25 02:30
|116.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.72
|4768783
|2006.08.25 02:35
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.47
|116.24
|0.00
|2006.08.25 02:39
|116.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.87
|4775755
|2006.08.25 10:33
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.19
|117.06
|0.00
|2006.08.25 11:14
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.53
|4778498
|2006.08.25 12:25
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.16
|116.93
|0.00
|2006.08.25 12:58
|117.22
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.24
|4780694
|2006.08.25 14:34
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.20
|116.97
|0.00
|2006.08.25 15:19
|117.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.53
|4782275
|2006.08.25 15:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.32
|117.09
|0.00
|2006.08.25 17:36
|117.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.52
|4784502
|2006.08.25 18:09
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.21
|116.98
|0.00
|2006.08.25 18:41
|117.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.23
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|-102.97
|Closed P/L:
|-104.41
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-104.41
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|895.59
|Equity:
|895.59
|Free Margin:
|895.59