North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 257749 Name: CyberiaTrader185_M5 Currency: USD 2006 August 25, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
47664772006.08.24 22:14balanceDeposit1 000.00
47673412006.08.24 23:38sell0.30audusd0.76120.76360.00002006.08.25 01:020.76140.000.00-0.90-6.00
47692792006.08.25 03:12sell0.20eurusd1.27551.27770.00002006.08.25 05:531.27770.000.000.00-44.00
47726072006.08.25 08:39sell0.10eurusd1.27711.27930.00002006.08.25 08:491.27660.000.000.005.00
47806722006.08.25 14:33sell0.10eurusd1.27681.27900.00002006.08.25 15:201.27600.000.000.008.00
47837942006.08.25 17:46sell0.20eurusd1.27451.27670.00002006.08.25 18:071.27670.000.000.00-44.00
47759702006.08.25 10:42sell0.10gbpusd1.88431.88670.00002006.08.25 11:261.88670.000.000.00-24.00
47772252006.08.25 11:27sell0.10gbpusd1.88671.88910.00002006.08.25 12:291.88910.000.000.00-24.00
47785532006.08.25 12:29sell0.10gbpusd1.88891.89130.00002006.08.25 12:581.88800.000.000.009.00
47792142006.08.25 13:06sell0.10gbpusd1.88881.89120.00002006.08.25 13:101.89120.000.000.00-24.00
47798932006.08.25 13:37sell0.10gbpusd1.89031.89270.00002006.08.25 14:061.88960.000.000.007.00
47822462006.08.25 15:53sell0.10gbpusd1.88721.88960.00002006.08.25 17:361.88480.000.000.0024.00
47835122006.08.25 17:39sell0.10gbpusd1.88541.88780.00002006.08.25 18:071.88780.000.000.00-24.00
47842932006.08.25 18:07sell0.10gbpusd1.88751.88990.00002006.08.25 18:141.88990.000.000.00-24.00
47846322006.08.25 18:14sell0.10gbpusd1.88951.89190.00002006.08.25 18:411.88860.000.000.009.00
47671232006.08.24 23:15sell0.20usdcad1.10961.11200.00002006.08.25 00:391.10950.000.00-0.541.80
47692752006.08.25 03:12buy0.20usdchf1.23991.23750.00002006.08.25 05:531.23750.000.000.00-38.79
47794752006.08.25 13:12buy0.20usdchf1.23741.23500.00002006.08.25 14:101.23800.000.000.009.69
47843692006.08.25 18:07buy0.20usdchf1.23771.23530.00002006.08.25 18:091.23830.000.000.009.69
47679722006.08.25 01:01buy0.20usdjpy116.50116.270.002006.08.25 02:30116.580.000.000.0013.72
47687832006.08.25 02:35buy0.20usdjpy116.47116.240.002006.08.25 02:39116.510.000.000.006.87
47757552006.08.25 10:33buy0.20usdjpy117.19117.060.002006.08.25 11:14117.240.000.000.008.53
47784982006.08.25 12:25buy0.20usdjpy117.16116.930.002006.08.25 12:58117.220.000.000.0010.24
47806942006.08.25 14:34buy0.20usdjpy117.20116.970.002006.08.25 15:19117.250.000.000.008.53
47822752006.08.25 15:54buy0.20usdjpy117.32117.090.002006.08.25 17:36117.370.000.000.008.52
47845022006.08.25 18:09buy0.20usdjpy117.21116.980.002006.08.25 18:41117.270.000.000.0010.23
  0.00 0.00 -1.44 -102.97
Closed P/L: -104.41
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -104.41 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 895.59 Equity: 895.59 Free Margin: 895.59