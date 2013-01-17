Pepperstone Financial Pty Ltd

Account: 72014 Name: Jimmy Foo Currency: AUD Leverage: 1:100 2013 January 21, 08:51
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
45519552013.01.17 11:20balanceDeposit5 000.00
45609172013.01.17 13:38buy0.27eurusd1.336670.000000.000002013.01.17 16:001.33421-1.890.000.00-63.05
45674072013.01.17 15:35sell0.62eurusd1.335710.000000.000002013.01.17 16:001.33418-4.340.000.0090.03
45553152013.01.17 12:06sell0.01eurusd1.335510.000000.000002013.01.17 16:001.33424-0.070.000.001.20
45593302013.01.17 13:08sell0.12eurusd1.335630.000000.000002013.01.17 16:001.33425-0.840.000.0015.72
45576142013.01.17 12:41buy0.05eurusd1.336720.000000.000002013.01.17 16:001.33421-0.350.000.00-11.92
45746152013.01.17 17:02buy0.05eurusd1.335130.000000.000002013.01.17 19:541.33664-0.350.000.007.16
45702632013.01.17 16:00sell0.01eurusd1.334160.000000.000002013.01.17 19:541.33653-0.070.000.00-2.25
46107712013.01.18 05:04buy0.27eurusd1.337230.000000.000002013.01.18 06:341.33882-1.890.000.0040.83
46097392013.01.18 04:37sell0.12eurusd1.336180.000000.000002013.01.18 06:341.33886-0.840.000.00-30.59
45858962013.01.17 20:49buy0.05eurusd1.337260.000000.000002013.01.18 06:341.33882-0.350.00-0.087.42
45841222013.01.17 20:05sell0.01eurusd1.336230.000000.000002013.01.18 06:341.33886-0.070.000.01-2.50
46281002013.01.18 10:53sell0.05eurusd1.336040.000000.000002013.01.18 11:221.33452-0.350.000.007.24
46259112013.01.18 10:27buy0.01eurusd1.337140.000000.000002013.01.18 11:221.33446-0.070.000.00-2.55
46350982013.01.18 12:36sell0.12eurusd1.334280.000000.000002013.01.18 13:141.33687-0.840.000.00-29.58
46360752013.01.18 12:52buy0.26eurusd1.335300.000000.000002013.01.18 13:141.33685-1.820.000.0038.36
46304472013.01.18 11:22sell0.01eurusd1.334250.000000.000002013.01.18 13:141.33689-0.070.000.00-2.51
46320282013.01.18 11:38buy0.05eurusd1.335300.000000.000002013.01.18 13:141.33686-0.350.000.007.42
46434492013.01.18 14:58sell0.01eurusd1.332730.000000.000002013.01.18 15:001.33116-0.070.000.001.49
46464982013.01.18 15:13buy0.32eurusd1.331790.000000.000002013.01.18 15:491.33330-2.240.000.0045.94
46446452013.01.18 15:02buy0.05eurusd1.331970.000000.000002013.01.18 15:491.33326-0.350.000.006.14
46448612013.01.18 15:03sell0.14eurusd1.330620.000000.000002013.01.18 15:491.33330-0.980.000.00-35.67
46443132013.01.18 15:00sell0.01eurusd1.331050.000000.000002013.01.18 15:491.33331-0.070.000.00-2.15
46651872013.01.18 18:59buy0.65eurusd1.330420.000000.000002013.01.18 19:511.33198-4.550.000.0096.55
46619412013.01.18 17:57sell0.29eurusd1.329400.000000.000002013.01.18 19:511.33202-2.030.000.00-72.35
46614002013.01.18 17:50buy0.13eurusd1.330530.000000.000002013.01.18 19:511.33200-0.910.000.0018.20
46609732013.01.18 17:48sell0.05eurusd1.329420.000000.000002013.01.18 19:511.33201-0.350.000.00-12.33
46576642013.01.18 17:12buy0.01eurusd1.330530.000000.000002013.01.18 19:511.33198-0.070.000.001.38
46686822013.01.18 20:07sell0.01eurusd1.332820.000000.000002013.01.21 00:561.33130-0.070.000.011.45
46905502013.01.21 03:55sell0.01eurusd1.332620.000000.000002013.01.21 07:411.33112-0.070.000.001.43
  -26.32 0.00 -0.06 120.51
Closed P/L: 94.13
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 94.13 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 094.13 Equity: 5 094.13 Free Margin: 5 094.13
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 369.20 Gross Loss: 275.07 Total Net Profit: 94.13
Profit Factor: 1.34 Expected Payoff: 3.25  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 85.75 (1.66%) Relative Drawdown: 1.66% (85.75)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 16 (43.75%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (76.92%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (58.62%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (41.38%)
Largest profit trade: 92.00 loss trade: -74.38
Average profit trade: 21.72 loss trade: -22.92
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (22.82) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-77.21)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 109.29 (2) consecutive loss (count): -77.21 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1