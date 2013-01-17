Pepperstone Financial Pty Ltd
|Account: 72014
|Name: Jimmy Foo
|Currency: AUD
|Leverage: 1:100
|2013 January 21, 08:51
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4551955
|2013.01.17 11:20
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4560917
|2013.01.17 13:38
|buy
|0.27
|eurusd
|1.33667
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.17 16:00
|1.33421
|-1.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.05
|4567407
|2013.01.17 15:35
|sell
|0.62
|eurusd
|1.33571
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.17 16:00
|1.33418
|-4.34
|0.00
|0.00
|90.03
|4555315
|2013.01.17 12:06
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.33551
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.17 16:00
|1.33424
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|1.20
|4559330
|2013.01.17 13:08
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.33563
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.17 16:00
|1.33425
|-0.84
|0.00
|0.00
|15.72
|4557614
|2013.01.17 12:41
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.33672
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.17 16:00
|1.33421
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.92
|4574615
|2013.01.17 17:02
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.33513
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.17 19:54
|1.33664
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|7.16
|4570263
|2013.01.17 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.33416
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.17 19:54
|1.33653
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.25
|4610771
|2013.01.18 05:04
|buy
|0.27
|eurusd
|1.33723
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 06:34
|1.33882
|-1.89
|0.00
|0.00
|40.83
|4609739
|2013.01.18 04:37
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.33618
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 06:34
|1.33886
|-0.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.59
|4585896
|2013.01.17 20:49
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.33726
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 06:34
|1.33882
|-0.35
|0.00
|-0.08
|7.42
|4584122
|2013.01.17 20:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.33623
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 06:34
|1.33886
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.01
|-2.50
|4628100
|2013.01.18 10:53
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.33604
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 11:22
|1.33452
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|7.24
|4625911
|2013.01.18 10:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.33714
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 11:22
|1.33446
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.55
|4635098
|2013.01.18 12:36
|sell
|0.12
|eurusd
|1.33428
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 13:14
|1.33687
|-0.84
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.58
|4636075
|2013.01.18 12:52
|buy
|0.26
|eurusd
|1.33530
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 13:14
|1.33685
|-1.82
|0.00
|0.00
|38.36
|4630447
|2013.01.18 11:22
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.33425
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 13:14
|1.33689
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.51
|4632028
|2013.01.18 11:38
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.33530
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 13:14
|1.33686
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|7.42
|4643449
|2013.01.18 14:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.33273
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 15:00
|1.33116
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|1.49
|4646498
|2013.01.18 15:13
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.33179
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 15:49
|1.33330
|-2.24
|0.00
|0.00
|45.94
|4644645
|2013.01.18 15:02
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.33197
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 15:49
|1.33326
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|6.14
|4644861
|2013.01.18 15:03
|sell
|0.14
|eurusd
|1.33062
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 15:49
|1.33330
|-0.98
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.67
|4644313
|2013.01.18 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.33105
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 15:49
|1.33331
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.15
|4665187
|2013.01.18 18:59
|buy
|0.65
|eurusd
|1.33042
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 19:51
|1.33198
|-4.55
|0.00
|0.00
|96.55
|4661941
|2013.01.18 17:57
|sell
|0.29
|eurusd
|1.32940
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 19:51
|1.33202
|-2.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.35
|4661400
|2013.01.18 17:50
|buy
|0.13
|eurusd
|1.33053
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 19:51
|1.33200
|-0.91
|0.00
|0.00
|18.20
|4660973
|2013.01.18 17:48
|sell
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.32942
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 19:51
|1.33201
|-0.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.33
|4657664
|2013.01.18 17:12
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.33053
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.18 19:51
|1.33198
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|1.38
|4668682
|2013.01.18 20:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.33282
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.21 00:56
|1.33130
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.01
|1.45
|4690550
|2013.01.21 03:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.33262
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2013.01.21 07:41
|1.33112
|-0.07
|0.00
|0.00
|1.43
|
|-26.32
|0.00
|-0.06
|120.51
|Closed P/L:
|94.13
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|94.13
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 094.13
|Equity:
|5 094.13
|Free Margin:
|5 094.13
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|369.20
|Gross Loss:
|275.07
|Total Net Profit:
|94.13
|Profit Factor:
|1.34
|Expected Payoff:
|3.25
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|85.75 (1.66%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.66% (85.75)
|
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|16 (43.75%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (58.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|12 (41.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|92.00
|loss trade:
|-74.38
|Average
|profit trade:
|21.72
|loss trade:
|-22.92
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (22.82)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-77.21)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|109.29 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-77.21 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1