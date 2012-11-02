Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 9234887 Name: bw_h1_new Currency: USD 2012 December 7, 19:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13310130952012.11.02 17:30balanceDeposit1 000.00
13310338322012.11.05 08:00sell0.01eurgbp0.800330.000000.000002012.11.05 09:510.79974-0.050.000.000.94
13310395572012.11.05 10:00sell0.01eurgbp0.798770.000000.000002012.11.06 07:100.79967-0.050.000.00-1.44
13310447462012.11.05 11:31sell0.02eurgbp0.801060.000000.000002012.11.06 07:100.79967-0.100.000.004.45
13310836612012.11.06 09:30sell0.01eurgbp0.798730.000000.000002012.11.07 14:150.79957-0.050.000.00-1.34
13310938272012.11.06 12:13sell0.02eurgbp0.801050.000000.000002012.11.07 14:150.79961-0.100.000.004.61
13311799902012.11.07 17:58sell0.01eurgbp0.797920.000000.000002012.11.07 18:020.79728-0.050.000.001.02
13311804682012.11.07 18:03sell0.01eurgbp0.797210.000000.000002012.11.08 14:340.79668-0.050.000.000.85
13312404532012.11.08 16:25sell0.01eurgbp0.796710.000000.000002012.11.27 18:170.80705-0.050.000.00-16.57
13313168612012.11.09 17:51sell0.02eurgbp0.799030.000000.000002012.11.27 18:170.80706-0.100.00-0.02-25.73
13313658952012.11.12 14:56sell0.04eurgbp0.801360.000000.000002012.11.27 18:170.80704-0.200.00-0.12-36.41
13317537632012.11.19 21:16sell0.08eurgbp0.805050.000000.000002012.11.27 18:170.80704-0.410.00-0.09-25.51
13319466962012.11.22 14:20sell0.16eurgbp0.807400.000000.000002012.11.27 18:170.80700-0.820.00-0.0910.25
13320380162012.11.23 11:39sell0.32eurgbp0.809690.000000.000002012.11.27 18:170.80700-1.650.00-0.10137.93
13322752572012.11.27 19:05sell0.01eurgbp0.807450.000000.000002012.11.28 11:150.80694-0.050.000.000.82
13323090692012.11.28 11:16sell0.01eurgbp0.806890.000000.000002012.11.28 13:150.80634-0.050.000.000.88
13323167202012.11.28 13:16sell0.01eurgbp0.806340.000000.000002012.11.29 18:420.80837-0.050.000.00-3.25
13323606652012.11.28 23:58sell0.02eurgbp0.808490.000000.000002012.11.29 18:420.80837-0.100.00-0.010.39
13323919072012.11.29 12:22sell0.04eurgbp0.810800.000000.000002012.11.29 18:420.80835-0.210.000.0015.69
13324535602012.11.30 10:20buy0.01eurgbp0.811380.000000.000002012.11.30 16:590.81192-0.050.000.000.86
13324867352012.11.30 17:00buy0.01eurgbp0.812360.000000.000002012.11.30 17:190.81288-0.050.000.000.83
13324892092012.11.30 17:21buy0.01eurgbp0.813220.000000.000002012.12.03 03:510.81255-0.050.00-0.02-1.08
13324971882012.11.30 20:00buy0.02eurgbp0.810950.000000.000002012.12.03 03:510.81237-0.100.00-0.044.56
13325032102012.12.01 00:00balanceIR0.00
13325359452012.12.03 08:00buy0.01eurgbp0.813050.000000.000002012.12.04 14:390.81221-0.050.00-0.04-1.35
13325966322012.12.04 04:00buy0.02eurgbp0.810820.000000.000002012.12.04 14:390.81221-0.100.000.004.49
13326454082012.12.04 18:15buy0.01eurgbp0.812870.000000.000002012.12.04 19:360.81336-0.050.000.000.79
13326498292012.12.04 19:37buy0.01eurgbp0.813480.000000.000002012.12.05 02:160.81397-0.050.00-0.020.79
13326674312012.12.05 06:00buy0.01eurgbp0.813810.000000.000002012.12.05 06:210.81426-0.050.000.000.73
  -4.71 0.00 -0.55 78.20
Closed P/L: 72.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13326685282012.12.05 06:22buy0.01eurgbp0.814340.000000.00000 0.80690-0.050.00-0.09-11.93
13326933352012.12.05 13:50buy0.02eurgbp0.812020.000000.00000 0.80690-0.100.00-0.19-16.43
13327810662012.12.06 15:53buy0.04eurgbp0.809730.000000.00000 0.80690-0.210.00-0.10-18.15
13327895442012.12.06 17:01buy0.08eurgbp0.807440.000000.00000 0.80690-0.420.00-0.19-6.92
13328536622012.12.07 15:32buy0.16eurgbp0.805180.000000.00000 0.80690-0.820.000.0044.13
  -1.60 0.00 -0.57 -9.30
 Floating P/L: -11.47
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 72.94 Floating P/L: -11.47 Margin: 80.32
Balance: 1 072.96 Equity: 1 061.49 Free Margin: 981.17
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 186.93 Gross Loss: 113.99 Total Net Profit: 72.94
Profit Factor: 1.64 Expected Payoff: 2.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 96.59 Maximal Drawdown: 105.22 (10.43%) Relative Drawdown: 10.43% (105.22)
 
Total Trades: 27 Short Positions (won %): 18 (61.11%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (77.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 18 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 136.18 loss trade: -36.73
Average profit trade: 10.39 loss trade: -12.67
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (162.88) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-105.22)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 162.88 (6) consecutive loss (count): -105.22 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2