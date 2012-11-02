|Account: 9234887
|Name: bw_h1_new
|Currency: USD
|2012 December 7, 19:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1331013095
|2012.11.02 17:30
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|1331033832
|2012.11.05 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80033
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.05 09:51
|0.79974
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.94
|1331039557
|2012.11.05 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79877
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.06 07:10
|0.79967
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.44
|1331044746
|2012.11.05 11:31
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.80106
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.06 07:10
|0.79967
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|4.45
|1331083661
|2012.11.06 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79873
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 14:15
|0.79957
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.34
|1331093827
|2012.11.06 12:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.80105
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 14:15
|0.79961
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|4.61
|1331179990
|2012.11.07 17:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79792
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 18:02
|0.79728
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|1331180468
|2012.11.07 18:03
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79721
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.08 14:34
|0.79668
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.85
|1331240453
|2012.11.08 16:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79671
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.27 18:17
|0.80705
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.57
|1331316861
|2012.11.09 17:51
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.79903
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.27 18:17
|0.80706
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.02
|-25.73
|1331365895
|2012.11.12 14:56
|sell
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.80136
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.27 18:17
|0.80704
|-0.20
|0.00
|-0.12
|-36.41
|1331753763
|2012.11.19 21:16
|sell
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.80505
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.27 18:17
|0.80704
|-0.41
|0.00
|-0.09
|-25.51
|1331946696
|2012.11.22 14:20
|sell
|0.16
|eurgbp
|0.80740
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.27 18:17
|0.80700
|-0.82
|0.00
|-0.09
|10.25
|1332038016
|2012.11.23 11:39
|sell
|0.32
|eurgbp
|0.80969
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.27 18:17
|0.80700
|-1.65
|0.00
|-0.10
|137.93
|1332275257
|2012.11.27 19:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80745
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.28 11:15
|0.80694
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|1332309069
|2012.11.28 11:16
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80689
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.28 13:15
|0.80634
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|1332316720
|2012.11.28 13:16
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80634
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.29 18:42
|0.80837
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.25
|1332360665
|2012.11.28 23:58
|sell
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.80849
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.29 18:42
|0.80837
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.39
|1332391907
|2012.11.29 12:22
|sell
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.81080
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.29 18:42
|0.80835
|-0.21
|0.00
|0.00
|15.69
|1332453560
|2012.11.30 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81138
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.30 16:59
|0.81192
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|1332486735
|2012.11.30 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81236
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.30 17:19
|0.81288
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|1332489209
|2012.11.30 17:21
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81322
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.12.03 03:51
|0.81255
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.02
|-1.08
|1332497188
|2012.11.30 20:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.81095
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.12.03 03:51
|0.81237
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.04
|4.56
|1332503210
|2012.12.01 00:00
|balance
|IR
|0.00
|1332535945
|2012.12.03 08:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81305
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.12.04 14:39
|0.81221
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.35
|1332596632
|2012.12.04 04:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.81082
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.12.04 14:39
|0.81221
|-0.10
|0.00
|0.00
|4.49
|1332645408
|2012.12.04 18:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81287
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.12.04 19:36
|0.81336
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|1332649829
|2012.12.04 19:37
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81348
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.12.05 02:16
|0.81397
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.79
|1332667431
|2012.12.05 06:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81381
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.12.05 06:21
|0.81426
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.73
|-4.71
|0.00
|-0.55
|78.20
|Closed P/L:
|72.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1332668528
|2012.12.05 06:22
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81434
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.80690
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.09
|-11.93
|1332693335
|2012.12.05 13:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.81202
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.80690
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.19
|-16.43
|1332781066
|2012.12.06 15:53
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.80973
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.80690
|-0.21
|0.00
|-0.10
|-18.15
|1332789544
|2012.12.06 17:01
|buy
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.80744
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.80690
|-0.42
|0.00
|-0.19
|-6.92
|1332853662
|2012.12.07 15:32
|buy
|0.16
|eurgbp
|0.80518
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.80690
|-0.82
|0.00
|0.00
|44.13
|-1.60
|0.00
|-0.57
|-9.30
|Floating P/L:
|-11.47
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|72.94
|Floating P/L:
|-11.47
|Margin:
|80.32
|Balance:
|1 072.96
|Equity:
|1 061.49
|Free Margin:
|981.17
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|186.93
|Gross Loss:
|113.99
|Total Net Profit:
|72.94
|Profit Factor:
|1.64
|Expected Payoff:
|2.70
|Absolute Drawdown:
|96.59
|Maximal Drawdown:
|105.22 (10.43%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.43% (105.22)
|Total Trades:
|27
|Short Positions (won %):
|18 (61.11%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|18 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|136.18
|loss trade:
|-36.73
|Average
|profit trade:
|10.39
|loss trade:
|-12.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (162.88)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-105.22)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|162.88 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-105.22 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2