|Account: 6273298
|Name: vq_35s
|Currency: USD
|2012 November 23, 17:04
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16973367
|2012.09.20 13:33
|balance
|Deposit
|500.00
|16974624
|2012.09.20 13:44
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|78.219
|0.000
|76.719
|2012.11.23 02:31
|82.266
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.49
|-49.19
|16975125
|2012.09.20 13:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpy
|101.279
|0.000
|99.779
|2012.09.21 14:18
|101.501
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.84
|16975148
|2012.09.20 13:48
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61873
|0.00000
|1.60373
|2012.09.21 14:18
|1.62631
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-7.58
|16976147
|2012.09.20 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80005
|0.00000
|0.81505
|2012.09.25 14:16
|0.79659
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-5.62
|16979449
|2012.09.20 14:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29463
|0.00000
|1.30963
|2012.09.25 03:06
|1.29418
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-0.45
|16982579
|2012.09.20 15:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93318
|0.00000
|0.91818
|2012.09.25 02:46
|0.93522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|-2.18
|17055633
|2012.09.21 06:59
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.62374
|0.00000
|1.60874
|2012.09.21 14:18
|1.62646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.44
|17094563
|2012.09.21 11:41
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.62874
|0.00000
|1.61374
|2012.09.21 14:18
|1.62664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|17094650
|2012.09.21 11:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpy
|101.790
|0.000
|100.290
|2012.09.21 14:18
|101.497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.49
|17182809
|2012.09.24 00:33
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.62431
|0.00000
|1.60931
|2012.10.03 10:08
|1.60931
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|15.00
|17188155
|2012.09.24 02:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|101.364
|0.000
|102.864
|2012.09.25 14:16
|100.563
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-10.30
|17237324
|2012.09.24 11:16
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|100.860
|0.000
|102.360
|2012.09.25 14:16
|100.564
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-7.62
|17270529
|2012.09.24 15:29
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.93819
|0.00000
|0.92319
|2012.09.25 02:46
|0.93523
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|6.33
|17271926
|2012.09.24 15:34
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28961
|0.00000
|1.30461
|2012.09.25 03:06
|1.29419
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|9.16
|17330142
|2012.09.25 03:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93537
|0.00000
|0.95037
|2012.11.13 04:09
|0.95037
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|15.78
|17337222
|2012.09.25 06:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29417
|0.00000
|1.27917
|2012.11.05 09:58
|1.27917
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|15.00
|17350159
|2012.09.25 08:45
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpy
|100.357
|0.000
|101.857
|2012.09.25 14:16
|100.566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.75
|17350389
|2012.09.25 08:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.79505
|0.00000
|0.81005
|2012.09.25 14:16
|0.79660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.04
|17407130
|2012.09.25 14:16
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|100.578
|0.000
|102.078
|2012.09.26 07:15
|100.069
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-6.55
|17520183
|2012.09.26 07:14
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|100.077
|0.000
|101.577
|2012.09.26 07:14
|100.071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|17564928
|2012.09.26 12:27
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|100.006
|0.000
|101.506
|2012.10.04 05:27
|101.506
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|19.09
|17879088
|2012.09.28 10:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29349
|0.00000
|1.30849
|2012.09.28 17:11
|1.28810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.39
|17879091
|2012.09.28 10:46
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93561
|0.00000
|0.92061
|2012.09.28 17:20
|0.94092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.64
|17879096
|2012.09.28 10:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|100.333
|0.000
|101.833
|2012.10.01 05:35
|99.792
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-6.94
|17879098
|2012.09.28 10:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79644
|0.80282
|0.83182
|2012.10.11 00:55
|0.80282
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|10.21
|17879107
|2012.09.28 10:46
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|77.569
|78.162
|81.062
|2012.10.08 11:23
|78.162
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|7.59
|17943743
|2012.09.28 17:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28849
|0.00000
|1.30349
|2012.09.28 17:10
|1.28807
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|17946766
|2012.09.28 17:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.94063
|0.00000
|0.92563
|2012.09.28 17:20
|0.94085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|17998864
|2012.10.01 00:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.94040
|0.00000
|0.92540
|2012.10.17 00:12
|0.92540
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|16.21
|17999360
|2012.10.01 00:37
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28498
|1.30008
|1.32908
|2012.10.08 05:24
|1.30008
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|15.10
|18014364
|2012.10.01 05:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|99.829
|0.000
|101.329
|2012.10.01 05:35
|99.793
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|18019431
|2012.10.01 07:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|99.877
|102.090
|104.990
|2012.10.08 06:12
|102.090
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|28.17
|18720637
|2012.10.08 00:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.30260
|0.00000
|1.31760
|2012.10.11 13:35
|1.29125
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-11.35
|18720681
|2012.10.08 00:31
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.92952
|0.00000
|0.91452
|2012.10.11 13:35
|0.93522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-6.09
|18720685
|2012.10.08 00:31
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|102.464
|0.000
|103.964
|2012.10.11 04:31
|100.172
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-29.35
|18722204
|2012.10.08 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61405
|0.00000
|1.62905
|2012.10.11 13:31
|1.60352
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-10.53
|18748961
|2012.10.08 09:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.60900
|0.00000
|1.62400
|2012.10.11 13:31
|1.60355
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-10.90
|18749529
|2012.10.08 09:07
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpy
|101.964
|0.000
|103.464
|2012.10.11 04:31
|100.174
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-45.85
|18750132
|2012.10.08 09:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.29759
|0.00000
|1.31259
|2012.10.11 13:35
|1.29122
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|-12.74
|18768555
|2012.10.08 11:22
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpy
|101.463
|0.000
|102.963
|2012.10.11 04:31
|100.151
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-67.21
|18782916
|2012.10.08 13:18
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.93452
|0.00000
|0.91952
|2012.10.11 13:35
|0.93522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|-1.50
|18784190
|2012.10.08 13:21
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.60397
|0.00000
|1.61897
|2012.10.11 13:31
|1.60351
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-1.84
|18903502
|2012.10.09 10:43
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.29259
|0.00000
|1.30759
|2012.10.11 13:35
|1.29118
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|-5.64
|18962057
|2012.10.09 17:50
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpy
|100.963
|0.000
|102.463
|2012.10.11 04:30
|100.145
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|-83.80
|18968499
|2012.10.09 18:18
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.93952
|0.00000
|0.92452
|2012.10.11 13:35
|0.93522
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|18.39
|18970468
|2012.10.09 18:28
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.59895
|0.00000
|1.61395
|2012.10.11 13:31
|1.60351
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|36.48
|18972367
|2012.10.09 18:42
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.28743
|0.00000
|1.30243
|2012.10.11 13:35
|1.29110
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.07
|29.36
|19169186
|2012.10.11 00:53
|buy
|0.16
|eurjpy
|100.460
|0.000
|101.960
|2012.10.11 04:31
|100.145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.55
|19182952
|2012.10.11 03:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80369
|0.80942
|0.83842
|2012.10.23 14:35
|0.81364
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|15.91
|19201338
|2012.10.11 06:06
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|100.409
|101.197
|104.097
|2012.10.15 03:43
|101.197
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|10.05
|19617665
|2012.10.15 05:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|101.304
|101.865
|104.765
|2012.10.16 10:23
|102.525
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|15.48
|20560096
|2012.10.23 14:48
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.81347
|0.00000
|0.79847
|2012.10.25 18:03
|0.80303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.84
|20855428
|2012.10.26 11:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80272
|0.00000
|0.81772
|2012.11.23 10:26
|0.80803
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.73
|8.47
|20855431
|2012.10.26 11:18
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93556
|0.00000
|0.92056
|2012.11.23 02:31
|0.93568
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|-0.13
|20855633
|2012.10.26 11:22
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.29281
|0.00000
|1.30781
|2012.11.07 06:03
|1.28458
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|-8.23
|20855634
|2012.10.26 11:22
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|79.943
|0.000
|81.443
|2012.11.06 07:18
|79.970
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.34
|20855936
|2012.10.26 11:28
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61162
|0.00000
|1.62662
|2012.10.30 15:59
|1.60835
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-3.27
|20929011
|2012.10.29 10:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.60662
|0.00000
|1.62162
|2012.10.30 15:59
|1.60835
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|3.46
|20964216
|2012.10.29 18:28
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.60158
|0.00000
|1.61658
|2012.10.30 15:59
|1.60836
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|27.12
|20990449
|2012.10.30 07:46
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|79.430
|79.968
|82.868
|2012.11.06 07:18
|79.968
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|13.46
|21031758
|2012.10.30 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.60741
|0.00000
|1.59241
|2012.11.01 19:25
|1.61228
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|-4.87
|21077216
|2012.10.31 11:14
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.61242
|0.00000
|1.59742
|2012.11.01 19:25
|1.61223
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|0.38
|21167761
|2012.11.01 12:46
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.61743
|0.00000
|1.60243
|2012.11.01 19:25
|1.61225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.72
|21236767
|2012.11.02 10:59
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28778
|0.00000
|1.30278
|2012.11.07 06:03
|1.28465
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|-6.26
|21272530
|2012.11.02 20:38
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|0.94056
|0.00000
|0.92556
|2012.11.23 02:31
|0.93566
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.17
|10.47
|21272552
|2012.11.02 20:38
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.28272
|0.00000
|1.29772
|2012.11.07 06:03
|1.28467
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|7.80
|21319155
|2012.11.05 14:32
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.27772
|0.00000
|1.29272
|2012.11.07 06:03
|1.28465
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|55.44
|21432679
|2012.11.07 10:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28516
|0.00000
|1.27016
|2012.11.09 15:00
|1.27016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|15.00
|21454957
|2012.11.07 14:27
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.94560
|0.00000
|0.93060
|2012.11.23 02:31
|0.93566
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.97
|42.49
|21474582
|2012.11.07 18:02
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.79771
|0.00000
|0.81271
|2012.11.23 10:26
|0.80800
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.91
|32.82
|21623893
|2012.11.12 00:24
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.27164
|0.00000
|1.28664
|2012.11.22 01:16
|1.28664
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|15.00
|21931515
|2012.11.19 20:21
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|81.153
|0.000
|79.653
|2012.11.23 02:30
|82.265
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|-27.03
|21931648
|2012.11.19 20:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28069
|0.00000
|1.26569
|2012.11.23 10:26
|1.28888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-8.19
|21972733
|2012.11.20 15:53
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|81.653
|0.000
|80.153
|2012.11.23 02:30
|82.269
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|-29.95
|22011386
|2012.11.21 11:01
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|82.153
|0.000
|80.653
|2012.11.23 02:30
|82.270
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-11.38
|22039616
|2012.11.22 01:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.28570
|0.00000
|1.27070
|2012.11.23 10:26
|1.28886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.32
|22052000
|2012.11.22 10:28
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpy
|82.653
|0.000
|81.153
|2012.11.23 02:30
|82.267
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.33
|75.07
|22090339
|2012.11.23 09:57
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.29071
|0.00000
|1.27571
|2012.11.23 10:26
|1.28886
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.35
|92.16
|Closed P/L:
|73.81
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17471617
|2012.09.25 21:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79717
|0.00000
|0.78217
|0.81011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.68
|20804072
|2012.10.25 19:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80392
|0.00000
|0.81892
|0.80993
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|9.61
|18339786
|2012.10.03 11:11
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.61138
|0.00000
|1.62638
|1.59796
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-13.42
|21931272
|2012.11.19 20:14
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59075
|0.00000
|1.57575
|1.59815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-7.40
|21931321
|2012.11.19 20:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.59062
|0.00000
|1.57562
|1.59815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-7.53
|22038081
|2012.11.22 00:46
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.59562
|0.00000
|1.58062
|1.59815
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-10.12
|22082607
|2012.11.23 03:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|82.320
|0.000
|80.820
|82.432
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|22082719
|2012.11.23 03:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|0.93505
|0.00000
|0.92005
|0.93074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.63
|22091562
|2012.11.23 10:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.28883
|0.00000
|1.27383
|1.29454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.71
|22091570
|2012.11.23 10:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80805
|0.00000
|0.79305
|0.81011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.29
|22106671
|2012.11.23 16:22
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.29385
|0.00000
|1.27885
|1.29454
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.45
|-56.65
|Floating P/L:
|-58.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|73.81
|Floating P/L:
|-58.10
|Margin:
|36.08
|Balance:
|573.81
|Equity:
|515.71
|Free Margin:
|479.63
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|656.59
|Gross Loss:
|582.78
|Total Net Profit:
|73.81
|Profit Factor:
|1.13
|Expected Payoff:
|0.95
|Absolute Drawdown:
|220.21
|Maximal Drawdown:
|291.92 (51.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|51.06% (291.92)
|Total Trades:
|78
|Short Positions (won %):
|31 (48.39%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|47 (48.94%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|38 (48.72%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|40 (51.28%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|74.74
|loss trade:
|-84.33
|Average
|profit trade:
|17.28
|loss trade:
|-14.57
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|7 (104.21)
|consecutive losses ($):
|9 (-32.65)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|120.17 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-291.92 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|3