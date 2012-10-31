|Account: 9233915
|Name: tickmoresafe
|Currency: USD
|2012 November 9, 17:47
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1330882149
|2012.10.31 09:32
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|1330890645
|2012.10.31 11:09
|buy
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.80671
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 09:44
|0.80235
|-0.05
|0.00
|-0.21
|-6.99
|1330917791
|2012.10.31 17:59
|buy
|0.02
|eurgbp
|0.80442
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 09:45
|0.80235
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.43
|-6.64
|1330939939
|2012.11.01 09:33
|buy
|0.04
|eurgbp
|0.80200
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 09:45
|0.80237
|-0.21
|0.00
|-0.44
|2.37
|1331037983
|2012.11.05 09:51
|buy
|0.08
|eurgbp
|0.79964
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.07 09:45
|0.80237
|-0.41
|0.00
|-0.47
|35.03
|1331174472
|2012.11.07 16:32
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79849
|0.00000
|0.00000
|2012.11.08 14:24
|0.79699
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|-0.82
|0.00
|-1.55
|26.17
|Closed P/L:
|23.80
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1331232007
|2012.11.08 14:58
|sell
|0.01
|eurgbp
|0.79670
|0.00000
|0.00000
|0.79886
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.43
|-0.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.43
|Floating P/L:
|-3.48
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|23.80
|Floating P/L:
|-3.48
|Margin:
|2.55
|Balance:
|5 023.80
|Equity:
|5 020.32
|Free Margin:
|5 017.77
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|38.22
|Gross Loss:
|14.43
|Total Net Profit:
|23.80
|Profit Factor:
|2.65
|Expected Payoff:
|4.76
|Absolute Drawdown:
|14.43
|Maximal Drawdown:
|14.43 (0.29%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.29% (14.43)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (60.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|2 (40.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|34.15
|loss trade:
|-7.25
|Average
|profit trade:
|12.74
|loss trade:
|-7.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (38.22)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-14.43)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|38.22 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-14.43 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2