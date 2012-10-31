Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 9233915 Name: tickmoresafe Currency: USD 2012 November 9, 17:47
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13308821492012.10.31 09:32balanceDeposit5 000.00
13308906452012.10.31 11:09buy0.01eurgbp0.806710.000000.000002012.11.07 09:440.80235-0.050.00-0.21-6.99
13309177912012.10.31 17:59buy0.02eurgbp0.804420.000000.000002012.11.07 09:450.80235-0.100.00-0.43-6.64
13309399392012.11.01 09:33buy0.04eurgbp0.802000.000000.000002012.11.07 09:450.80237-0.210.00-0.442.37
13310379832012.11.05 09:51buy0.08eurgbp0.799640.000000.000002012.11.07 09:450.80237-0.410.00-0.4735.03
13311744722012.11.07 16:32sell0.01eurgbp0.798490.000000.000002012.11.08 14:240.79699-0.050.000.002.40
  -0.82 0.00 -1.55 26.17
Closed P/L: 23.80
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13312320072012.11.08 14:58sell0.01eurgbp0.796700.000000.00000 0.79886-0.050.000.00-3.43
  -0.05 0.00 0.00 -3.43
 Floating P/L: -3.48
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 23.80 Floating P/L: -3.48 Margin: 2.55
Balance: 5 023.80 Equity: 5 020.32 Free Margin: 5 017.77
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 38.22 Gross Loss: 14.43 Total Net Profit: 23.80
Profit Factor: 2.65 Expected Payoff: 4.76  
Absolute Drawdown: 14.43 Maximal Drawdown: 14.43 (0.29%) Relative Drawdown: 0.29% (14.43)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (60.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 2 (40.00%)
Largest profit trade: 34.15 loss trade: -7.25
Average profit trade: 12.74 loss trade: -7.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (38.22) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-14.43)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 38.22 (3) consecutive loss (count): -14.43 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2