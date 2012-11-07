|Account: 9237722
|Name: polyfit_new
|Currency: USD
|2012 November 9, 18:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1331144042
|2012.11.07 09:50
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|1331194969
|2012.11.08 00:18
|sell
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.79920
|0.80370
|0.00000
|2012.11.08 00:25
|0.79895
|-0.36
|0.00
|0.00
|2.79
|1331198920
|2012.11.08 03:05
|sell
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.79855
|0.80306
|0.00000
|2012.11.08 03:51
|0.79844
|-0.36
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|1331257649
|2012.11.08 20:59
|sell
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.79780
|0.80232
|0.00000
|2012.11.08 21:25
|0.79767
|-0.36
|0.00
|0.00
|1.46
|1331267615
|2012.11.09 03:16
|sell
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.79777
|0.80227
|0.00000
|2012.11.09 03:37
|0.79765
|-0.36
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|1331270193
|2012.11.09 04:55
|sell
|0.07
|eurgbp
|0.79821
|0.80273
|0.00000
|2012.11.09 05:31
|0.79809
|-0.36
|0.00
|0.00
|1.34
|-1.79
|0.00
|0.00
|8.16
|Closed P/L:
|6.37
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|6.37
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 006.36
|Equity:
|1 006.36
|Free Margin:
|1 006.36
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|6.37
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|6.37
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|1.27
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|5
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|5 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|2.43
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.27
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (6.37)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|6.37 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|0