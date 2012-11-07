Alpari NZ Limited

Account: 9237722 Name: polyfit_new Currency: USD 2012 November 9, 18:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
13311440422012.11.07 09:50balanceDeposit1 000.00
13311949692012.11.08 00:18sell0.07eurgbp0.799200.803700.000002012.11.08 00:250.79895-0.360.000.002.79
13311989202012.11.08 03:05sell0.07eurgbp0.798550.803060.000002012.11.08 03:510.79844-0.360.000.001.23
13312576492012.11.08 20:59sell0.07eurgbp0.797800.802320.000002012.11.08 21:250.79767-0.360.000.001.46
13312676152012.11.09 03:16sell0.07eurgbp0.797770.802270.000002012.11.09 03:370.79765-0.360.000.001.34
13312701932012.11.09 04:55sell0.07eurgbp0.798210.802730.000002012.11.09 05:310.79809-0.360.000.001.34
  -1.79 0.00 0.00 8.16
Closed P/L: 6.37
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 6.37 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 006.36 Equity: 1 006.36 Free Margin: 1 006.36
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 6.37 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 6.37
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 1.27  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 5 Short Positions (won %): 5 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 5 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 2.43 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 1.27 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (6.37) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 6.37 (5) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 0